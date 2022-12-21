Food
Green beans amandine
This classic French green bean dish makes a great side for a holiday meal.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 10 ounces green beans
• 1/2 cup slivered almonds
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Zest of one lemon
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Trim the green beans and blanch them in the boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and rinse them with cold water to prevent the beans from continuing to cook. Set aside.
2. In a small saucepan, toast the slivered almonds. Set aside.
3. In a large pan, heat the butter and olive oil. Add the green beans and sauté for about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the toasted almonds and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper, and then place the bean dish on a serving plate.
Food
Roast chicken with sage
This fragrant roast chicken dish is sure to become a holiday favorite.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground pepper
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 whole chicken
• 3 red apples, halved
• 2 yellow onions, quartered
• 1 lemon, quartered
• 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
• A few fresh sage leaves
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a small bowl, combine the butter, fresh herbs, and spices. Set aside.
2. In a roasting pan with a rack, place the chicken. Insert 2 apple halves, 2 onion pieces, the lemon wedges, and the garlic cloves into the cavity. Place the remaining apple and onion pieces in the roasting pan underneath the chicken.
3. Gently slide your fingers under the chicken skin to loosen it. Insert a tablespoon of herb butter between the breast and the skin. Gently press down to spread the butter evenly. Repeat on the other breast. Spread the remaining butter over the entire chicken, including the thighs and wings.
4. Insert an oven-safe meat thermometer into one breast and place the chicken in the oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. Take the chicken out of the oven and let it stand for about 10 minutes. Remove the roasting rack from underneath the poultry and then set the chicken back down on the cooked aromatics. Garnish with sage and rosemary before serving.
Using a roasting pan and meat thermometer for this recipe will ensure the chicken cooks evenly and gets a crispy skin.
Food
Festive onion soup
Impress your holiday guests with this delectable, easy-to-make onion soup.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 white onions, chopped
• 2 yellow onions, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 sprigs of fresh thyme
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
• 1 cup red wine
• 3 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups chicken broth
• 6 cups beef broth
• 2 hamburger buns
• 1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the onions, garlic, and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring regularly.
2. Increase the heat and deglaze the pot with red wine. Continue cooking until all the wine has evaporated. Remove the herbs.
3. Sprinkle flour over the onions and continue cooking for about 5 minutes. Add the chicken and beef stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Adjust the seasoning if desired.
4. Meanwhile, cut star shapes out of the 4 hamburger bun halves using a cookie cutter. Lightly butter the buns and top with grated cheese. Broil in the oven for about 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and golden.
5. In 4 bowls, pour the soup and place a cheese star on top of each one.
Food
Grapefruit-pomegranate mocktail
Raise your glass to the holiday season with this tangy, alcohol-free virgin cocktail.
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 8 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice
• 1/4 cup simple syrup
• 1 cup sparkling grapefruit water
• 1/2 grapefruit, sliced into wheels
• 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
Directions
1. In 2 highball glasses, equally divide the ice cubes, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water.
2. Garnish with grapefruit slices and pomegranate seeds.
Food
Classic chocolate truffles
Satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth with this creamy chocolate dessert.
Servings: 24
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup whipping cream
• 8 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan, bring the cream to a boil. Meanwhile, chop the chocolate into small, uniform pieces.
2. Once the cream starts to bubble, turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate and butter. Whisk in the chocolate until it’s completely melted and smooth. In a large bowl, pour the mixture and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.
3. Using a melon baller, shape 24 small chocolate balls and carefully put them on a plate. Place them in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.
4. Sift the cocoa powder and powdered sugar into a small bowl. Coat each truffle in the mixture.
You can easily modify this recipe to your liking. For example, you could add a small amount of almond extract, orange zest, or your favorite liqueur. Alternatively, you may want to coat your truffles with slivered nuts, chopped coconut, or even crushed candy canes. Feel free to be creative.
Food
Candy cane martini
This minty martini is a throwback to childhood Christmases of yore. Serve it at a holiday celebration, or enjoy it with a loved one by a crackling fire.
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 6 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup vodka
• 2 tablespoons white vermouth
• 2 tablespoons crème de menthe
• 1-1/2 teaspoons spearmint cream
• 2 candy canes
• 4 red maraschino cherries
• 2 green maraschino cherries
Directions
1. In a cocktail shaker, combine the ice cubes of vodka, vermouth, simple syrup, and crème de menthe. Shake for about 30 seconds or until well blended.
2. In 2 martini glasses, strain the candy cane martini mixture (without the ice cubes).
3. Garnish each glass with a candy cane pierced with 2 red and 1 green maraschino cherry.
Food
Cranberry-rosemary cocktail
This pretty cocktail’s color, flavor, and fragrance make it an ideal drink to serve at Christmas.
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 12 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup whole cranberries, frozen
• 3/4 cup cranberry juice
• 1/4 cup simple syrup
• 1/3 cup vodka
• 3/4 cup soda or tonic water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Directions
1. In each of 2 cocktail glasses, place half the ice cubes and half the cranberries.
2. In each glass, pour half the cranberry juice, then slowly add half the simple syrup, vodka, soda, or tonic water.
3. Garnish each glass with a sprig of rosemary.
Wind: 2mph NE
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 1
41/7°F
19/10°F