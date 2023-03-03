State News
Green Book historic locations bill passes, but currently has no funding
Historical sites from a book that guided safe travel for Black Americans could be represented through a network of markers around Virginia, although lawmakers have not yet passed a budget that would fund the project.
House Bill 1968 directs the Department of Historic Resources, or DHR, to install signs at historic sites listed in Victor Hugo Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” written during the Jim Crow era.
The Green Book identified resources for Black travelers to find safe spaces during legal racial segregation and included listings of service stations, drug stores, hotels, barber shops, taverns, restaurants, and guest houses, according to the bill.
The book started in 1937 and initially focused on the New York vicinity but had expanded to nearly all 50 states by the late 1940s. The book was published internationally in the 1950s, according to the Green Book website created as a University of Virginia project.
Hollywood created a film about the book that won the best picture Oscar in 2019, but the book’s legacy has impacted artists like Connecticut-based Calvin Alexander Ramsey. Ramsey is the author of the 2010 children’s book “Ruth and the Green Book,” and also wrote “The Green Book” play.
U.S. letter carrier Hugo Green and his wife, Alma Green, who was from Richmond, Virginia, “created a safe haven” for families and children, Ramsey said.
“Sometimes people like Victor Green and Alma Green get overlooked because they weren’t really what you would say, a cornerstone of the Harlem Renaissance period,” Ramsey said. “They were ordinary people who did extraordinary things.”
Ramsey has worked to chronicle the Greens’ story in a documentary that has yet to be released.
The Virginia Tourism Corp. will partner with DHR to educate the public about the Green Book designations through Virginia’s Black Heritage Trail, according to Virginia Tourism Communications Director Andrew Cothern.
“We have developed a number of marketing opportunities to promote the state to the Black traveler as well as sharing the Black heritage stories for a more authentic experience,” Cothern said.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, introduced the bill again after it failed to pass last year. Mullin proposed a budget amendment to start the project. Almost $100,000 from the state’s general fund was earmarked for DHR to document surviving buildings listed in the Green Book. A report will be completed by June 2024, according to the budget item.
The study will help make the historic properties “eligible for potential sources of funding, highway markers and increase public education about the Green Book and Black History in Virginia,” according to the budget amendment. The General Assembly recently adjourned without passing an amended budget, which means the project funds are not guaranteed. The state legislature will reconvene on April 12.
Over 300 Virginia properties were listed as safe for Black travelers, according to Julie Langan, the DHR director and state historic preservation officer. There are approximately 60 of those properties left, she said.
“We need to go out and field check and see, ‘OK, which ones are still here, which ones aren’t,’ and with that additional funding, which hopefully will make it into the final budget, we will be able to do that,” Langan said.
The University of Virginia project identifies Green Book locations throughout Virginia, many of which have been demolished, are vacant, or have been transformed into new businesses. For example, the site of Williams Prof. Druggist on Third Street in Jackson Ward was listed in the 1938 Green Book and is now the Richmond Lyft headquarters.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will print, place and maintain the Green Book historic sites, according to the bill.
“We will place those signs on those markers that are already out there that have a connection to Green Book properties, but future markers with that connection, even if they make reference in the text of the marker, they too will have this special sign on the post that calls attention — and over time what this will do is create a network,” Langan said.
The bill makes telling this aspect of Virginia’s long and diverse history a priority, Langan said.
“It gives us a wonderful opportunity to educate the public about a period of time that maybe they didn’t personally grow up in or during,” Langan said. “It’s kind of hard to understand what it would feel like to live during Jim Crow and be African American if that’s not your own personal experience.”
The Greens hoped the book would cease to exist, Ramsey said.
“Then they would know that the African American person would have full access to travel on the open road,” he said.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Jillian Balow resigns as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction
Jillian Balow has resigned as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction but will remain a consultant for the administration, according to a March 1 letter addressed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Balow did not provide an explanation for her resignation, which is effective March 9.
“Having now served as the top school official in two states, I am excited to continue sharing your priorities: advocating for parents, focusing on academic achievement, expanding choice, and improving school safety,” wrote Balow, who previously served as state school superintendent in Wyoming. “More than any other contemporary conservative elected official, I believe you have reinstated the importance of providing quality education, and I know that many other states are eager to follow your lead.”
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said in a statement that the governor thanks Balow for her service and work in advancing his education agenda to “empower parents and restore excellence in education.”
Balow, a consistent opponent of critical race theory, a graduate-level framework that focuses on racial inequity, was appointed to the position by the governor in January of last year. Youngkin’s first executive order, issued on the day of his inauguration, prohibited the use of “inherently divisive concepts,” including CRT, in K-12 education and ordered the state to raise academic standards. Balow subsequently ended virtually all equity initiatives launched by Virginia’s Department of Education under former Gov. Ralph Northam.
Her one-year tenure was highlighted by the ongoing review of Virginia’s history and social science standards, which will set Virginia’s expectations for K-12 student learning in those areas.
Educators, civic organizations, and Democratic lawmakers have sharply criticized Balow for changes she made to the review process and new drafts that excluded influential figures and events, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Juneteenth, from the elementary standards.
Balow apologized for one error, a reference to Indigenous people as immigrants, in front of members of the media.
Last month, the Virginia Board of Education voted to accept for first review of the newest draft of the standards on a 5-3 vote.
The Department of Education has also been rocked by controversies during her tenure over its revisions to transgender student policies that would require schools to notify parents of any change in a student’s gender pronouns and an aid calculation tool error that left school divisions short $201 million in state funding.
Balow said in her letter that she is proud the administration was able to pass and implement the Virginia Literacy Act, which outlines measures to improve early literacy for students, as well as a plan to address achievement gaps in public schools and improve access to career and technical education.
Scott Brabrand, executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said in a statement that the association would like Balow’s replacement to have “strong Virginia educational experience.”
“VASS has worked closely with senior VDOE staff this past year and is confident VDOE will continue to support us until a new state superintendent is named,” Brabrand said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Scarcity of Adderall impacting individuals, leading the DEA to propose restrictions on certain telemedicine prescriptions
Jessee Perry was able to get her Adderall prescriptions filled at her small Church Hill pharmacy until two weeks ago, she said. What Perry had only heard through online chatter, friends, and family suddenly became more personal.
Perry, the owner of a Farmers Insurance agency, was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in 2013, she said. She started taking Adderall in 2016 for ADHD, and apart from a brief period during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has taken it continuously.
Perry said that her clients depend on her to keep up with and pay attention to their needs.
“Those are all things that get impacted any time I have been off that Adderall,” she said.
She said that Perry struggles when unmedicated with everyday obligations such as cleaning her home, cooking, and being present with others.
“Something that might take somebody without ADHD five minutes with no thought on it, these are things that we’re struggling and fighting with,” Perry said. “It might take me hours to get it done without my medication.”
ENTERING THE FIFTH MONTH OF NATIONWIDE SHORTAGE
The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website in October 2022. Five of the eight listed drug manufacturers still report partial or complete shortages.
This is not the nation’s first Adderall shortage. The FDA announced a similar shortage in 2011, and some of the same concerns raised now were raised then.
According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, doctors and patients are finding other stimulant medications are in shortage too.
Dr. Kara Beatty, president of the Psychiatric Society of Virginia and practicing psychiatrist in Richmond, has coped with this shortage alongside her patients.
Beatty spoke with a Capital News Service reporter in November 2022, one month after the shortage began. Beatty said, at that time, she felt the nation was only “on the fringes” of this shortage.
“Now, we are getting hit so hard,” Beatty said. “Specifically January and February, which traditionally tend to be difficult months for individuals — it’s become much more difficult this year.”
More than just new patients are affected by this shortage, Beatty said. Existing patients, like Perry, are now also struggling to get their prescriptions filled.
“So many of my patients that are on Adderall or other stimulants that have a confirmed diagnosis of ADHD, have been on these medications for a long time, are no longer able to get them,” Beatty said.
REGULATING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN THE AGE OF TELEHEALTH
Beatty owns the small practice Resilience Health, where she offers a “hybrid model” to her patients, she said. Beatty schedules in-person visits and televisits depending on patient needs, as she said it creates more flexibility for everyone involved.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration designates Adderall and other stimulant medications as Schedule II drugs, according to its website.
That designation comes with many regulations in Virginia, including a six-month expiration date, a no-refill policy, prescription tracking, and strict guidelines for partial dispensing.
Schedule II prescriptions also cannot be transferred between pharmacies without a paper prescription, meaning patients searching for their medication at other pharmacies must return to the office for a new one, Beatty said. She usually sends all prescriptions electronically, but the shortage has made that much harder, she said.
The use of telemedicine spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rates have since stabilized, but the use of telemedicine in 2021 remained 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a consulting firm McKinsey & Company study.
Adderall prescription rates increased during this same period, especially for adults aged 22-44, according to Trilliant Health.
COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation forced many to reflect more deeply on their mental health, Beatty said.
“We all just formed better relationships with ourselves and gave ourselves some compassion,” Beatty said. “So, I think that’s a big piece of it.”
The DEA released its proposed permanent guidelines for future telemedicine operations late last month.
Patients would need an in-person visit with their medical practitioner before receiving a prescription for any controlled medication, including ADHD treatment.
“DEA is committed to the expansion of telemedicine with guardrails that prevent the online overprescribing of controlled medications that can cause harm,” stated DEA administrator Anne Milgram in the press release.
The public has until March 31 to submit comments on the DEA proposals. According to the release, these comments will be considered by the DEA in the final draft.
Beatty said that New Resilience Health patients are already required to schedule an in-person visit.
“Ethically, as a physician, I am a firm believer in in-person visits,” Beatty said. “I think telehealth has benefits, so I created a hybrid model.”
Patients utilized telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond it to access health care remotely. Physicians also saw the benefit of remote health care, Beatty said.
“I think a lot of people [physicians] are gonna be in trouble because a lot of people have given up their office leases,” Beatty said. “A lot of practitioners do not see people in-person, and I think it’s gonna be very challenging.”
Beatty spends only two days a week in the office, she said. It creates a “jigsaw puzzle” to schedule all patients prescribed a controlled substance into those two days.
SHORTAGE CAUSE REMAINS UNCLEAR AND ‘COMPLEX’
Telemedicine alone cannot be blamed for the shortage, Beatty said.
“In reality, it’s so complex,” Beatty said.
The root cause of the shortage is difficult to identify, but Perry said some of it has to do with education and new access to the care needed to get medication. Social media has helped people become more aware of ADHD symptoms, she said. And women, she said, have been “historically” underdiagnosed with ADHD.
“Females don’t show the same symptoms and signs as our male cohorts, who tend to be more hyperactive, and it gets caught at a young age,” Beatty said.
Perry said a stigma associated with stimulant medication leads people to think it is being abused.
“That people are abusing these medications, and people are being overdiagnosed, but ignoring the fact that maybe we’ve been underdiagnosing a lot of different marginalized populations,” Perry said.
More Adderall prescriptions were dispensed than there were individuals with a formal ADHD diagnosis, according to a Trilliant Health study. It stated that the discrepancy could indicate patients were using a direct-to-consumer platform with a self-pay option rather than insurance.
She said that drug abuse is always something to consider with controlled substances, but Beatty trusts the many regulations in place to prevent it. The Prescription Monitoring Program, which came out of the opioid epidemic, is one of many systems in place to help curb drug abuse, she said.
Beatty has not seen any data indicating drug abuse is a factor driving the shortage, but she hesitates to rule anything out at this time.
“No matter whose fault … people are suffering,” Beatty said. “When I see that my patients are struggling to work — I don’t know why our society would want this. This is really detrimental to people’s well-being.”
FINDING A SOLUTION APPEARS EQUALLY COMPLICATED
Last December, U.S. House Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., urged leaders nationwide to respond in force to the shortage.
“Patients who rely on Adderall to function daily deserve a comprehensive federal response to ensure access to their medications,” Spanberger stated in a press release. “Given the complicated regulatory framework around controlled substances and the incentives in the drug industry, addressing the shortage of Adderall will require coordination between FDA, DEA, and industry.”
Perry is prescribed both short and extended-release Adderall to manage her ADHD symptoms, she said. She is currently rationing what stock she has left after multiple pharmacy searches have come up short.
“This is getting really bad,” Perry stated in a follow-up email.
She said the struggles are not simply a lack of focus or not listening.
“These are things that are absolutely essential daily tasks that we’re trying to get done,” Perry said. “We just aren’t able to do them in an effective manner at all unless we’re medicated.”
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia’s new cannabis authority faces more responsibilities, possible budget cuts
Lawmakers have signaled they want the new Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to take over the state’s medical marijuana program and act as the main enforcer of stricter rules on cannabis-related advertising.
But the authority, which is still staffing up after being established in 2021, is also battling the prospect of a major budget cut included in an initial spending plan approved last month by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.
At a meeting of the five-member cannabis authority board Wednesday, Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Patten said the authority has told policymakers it’s concerned about the proposed budget cut and “what it would mean to us being able to operate.”
“Of course, now we’re in this limbo where the session ended,” Patten said, referring to the General Assembly’s decision to adjourn Saturday without a finished budget.
Lawmakers’ differing approaches to how fast the state should stand up an independent authority to act as a cannabis-focused equivalent of the state’s alcohol authority highlights Virginia’s still-jumbled approach to marijuana and hemp.
The House’s proposed funding reduction for the cannabis authority would drop its budget from $8.2 million to $3 million in the current fiscal year. The authority’s funding would fall from $11.2 million in the next fiscal year to $3 million. The larger amounts the House moved to cut were included in the budget plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed late last year.
It’s unclear if the funding reduction will or won’t be included in a final budget deal worked out by Republicans and Democrats over the next few weeks. The budget plan approved by Senate Democrats boosted funding to the authority by $6 million in anticipation of building “the regulatory structure for legal cannabis sales in the Commonwealth.” The Senate budget also provided $1 million in local grant funding for “cannabis youth prevention programs,” an item that wasn’t included in the House budget.
“The key to successful prevention campaigns is ensuring that they are deployed well ahead of policy changes such as cannabis legalization,” the Senate’s budget document says.
The cannabis authority was created as part of the push to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and move toward a legal, regulated market for recreational marijuana sales. Its size and scope have been somewhat unclear, however, because Republican victories in Virginia’s 2021 elections meant the Democrats who put the state on a path to a state-sanctioned marijuana industry no longer had the power to complete the task they started.
In the legislative session that just concluded, Republican leaders pushed to crack down on hemp products that contain intoxicating THC. But they refused to move forward with legalizing retail marijuana sales, frustrating both proponents of fully legalized weed and businesses that sell hemp-derived products like delta-8 and might be forced to stop selling anything that contains intoxicating amounts of THC.
The cannabis authority is stuck in the middle of that dispute.
On its website, the authority is described as “the principal source of government expertise on cannabis” with “authority to develop, issue and enforce rules pertaining to the existing medical cannabis market and a prospective adult-use retail market.”
The authority is also responsible for public awareness campaigns focused on mitigating the potential harms of marijuana use. It currently has an advertising push underway warning about the dangers of driving while high.
At the start of 2024, the cannabis authority will take on oversight of the medical cannabis program that’s been under the purview of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, which awarded the state’s first dispensary permits in 2018.
At least one cannabis authority board member expressed confusion Wednesday about how the authority could run an effective medical marijuana program given state and local authorities’ seemingly lax enforcement approach to unregulated or illegal cannabis shops.
“To me, it puts us in a very difficult situation from a health policy perspective. As soon as something happens, I would imagine somebody’s going to be looking to point fingers at who’s regulating this,” said board member Michael Massie, a lawyer, and former Portsmouth prosecutor. “I just don’t know how we could do what we’re supposed to do effectively.”
Cannabis authority Acting Head Jeremy Preiss said Massie had “identified a gap” and suggested the authority could engage local law enforcement and the attorney general’s office on ways to “protect the integrity” of the medical program.
“Our formal enforcement responsibilities will be confined to the medical program itself,” Preiss told the board. “We don’t have enforcement authority on other entities.”
The new bill cracking down on THC-infused hemp products, which is awaiting action by Youngkin, would empower the authority to look into possible violations of other cannabis rules, but only at the request of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, currently the main regulatory agency for hemp products, or the attorney general’s office. The bill would allow the authority to “request, but not require, an appropriate legal official to bring an action to enjoin such violation.”
The legislation also instructs the cannabis authority to study how other states handle smokable and edible hemp products and report its findings to the governor and the legislature by Nov. 1.
A separate bill sent to the governor would enact stricter advertising rules for marijuana and other THC products. It would bar the promotion of illegal products, deceptive or unproven messaging, and the use of cartoons or other methods to appeal to people under 21 and would restrict outdoor advertising within 500 feet of houses of worship, schools, playgrounds, and substance abuse treatment facilities. The bill would make the cannabis authority responsible for enforcing those rules and would also allow the authority to make exceptions to the advertising rules when warranted.
Before a public comment section at Wednesday’s meeting, Preiss, the authority’s acting chief, issued a disclaimer noting the cannabis authority doesn’t decide what the state’s cannabis laws should be.
“We don’t make policy,” he said. “We implement, explain and provide advice on policies made by elected officials.”
Youngkin is expected to act on all pending bills by April 12, when the legislature will reconvene to take up any gubernatorial amendments and vetoes.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Local News
Virginia making progress on 55-ft deep channel and becoming the US East Coast’s deepest port
The Port of Virginia® is progressing toward becoming the only US East Coast port with 55-foot-deep channels that are also wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“It’s an important distinction to have because this sets The Port of Virginia apart from our East Coast peers in a way that cannot be matched,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “In less than a year, we’ll be able to handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships afloat. Having the wide channel allows for consistent vessel flow, it will increase our efficiency and further reduce any downtime at our berths.
“Cargo owners, ocean carriers and logistics providers are closely following our progress. Many of the ocean carriers that call Virginia have new, larger vessels that are coming into service within the next year. We are telling them that they can bring those vessels to Virginia without concern for channel width or overhead draft restrictions. We don’t have any bridges in the Norfolk Harbor.”
The biggest section of the 55-foot project is the Thimble Shoal West Channel and the deepening work there is 99 percent finished with full completion this fall; the Thimble Shoal East Channel is 90 percent complete with full completion coming this spring. When the work on Thimble Shoal East is complete, the first section of the two-way channel will be ready for use.
At that time, the port will work with the Virginia Pilots Association, the US Coast Guard and NOAA to update the region’s navigation charts, rules and buoys to reflect the improved channel.
Edwards said this will provide “the first real navigation benefits” to ocean carriers because there will be an area of the channel open to two-way vessel traffic. The project’s companion widening of Thimble Shoal West is set to begin in this spring with completion in the early fall. When this work is complete, the port will be finished with its share of the deepening and widening project Edwards said.
“In parallel to our effort, our partners in this project, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District office, are making progress on the inner harbor parts of this project,” Edwards said. “The contract for work on the inner harbor has been signed and there is dredge work underway in the Newport News Channel and work on the Norfolk Harbor Channel is scheduled to start by year’s end.
“The Norfolk District has been great partner in this effort and that team is working with a sense of urgency to maintain the momentum that we have going. They have been integral to the success of this project and the end is in sight as a result of our partnership.”
The project’s dredge work began in December 2019, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. The port’s preparation for the project, its collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the support of elected officials and the state’s willingness to fully-fund the project ahead of the federal investment were factors behind the early start of construction and ongoing progress, Edwards said.
The work includes dredging the shipping channels to 55 feet – with deeper ocean approaches – and widening them up to 1,400 feet in specific areas. When dredging is complete in 2024, the commercial channels serving the Norfolk Harbor will be able to safely accommodate passage of two, ultra-large container vessels.
The federal government and the port agreed to a 50-50 cost share of the project at its outset in 2015 when the US Army Corps of Engineers began evaluating the economic value of a deeper and wider Norfolk Harbor and commercial shipping channel. The cost of the project is $450 million.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
State News
More allegations against Dan Snyder and more Va. headlines
• Federal prosecutors in Virginia are reportedly looking into a $55 million bank loan the Washington Commanders received without the approval of owner Dan Snyder’s minority partners in the franchise. Arbitration documents obtained by ESPN also show Snyder “arranged for the franchise to pay him a total of $4.5 million for having the team logo emblazoned on his personal jet.”—ESPN
• President Joe Biden gave a speech in Virginia Beach Tuesday highlighting his efforts to prevent cuts to federal health care programs and accusing Republicans of trying to shrink benefits offered by Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.—Virginian-Pilot
• The General Assembly’s unresolved budget standoff could boost the city of Richmond’s chances of getting another shot at asking voters to approve a casino.—Axios
• Charlottesville City Schools wanted the General Assembly to pass a law letting people convicted of nonviolent crimes get jobs at schools. But the school system couldn’t get anyone to sponsor the bill.—Charlottesville Tomorrow
• Federal authorities say a Portsmouth Crossfit gym owner’s flashy running shoes helped them connect him to footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
General Assembly deal sets Dominion profits for two years while overhauling regulatory system
The decision came down to the wire, but on Saturday afternoon Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office and the General Assembly reached a deal on sweeping legislation to adjust Dominion Energy’s profit margin and reform the state’s system of electric utility regulation.
The bills, carried by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, passed the Senate on a unanimous vote, with only one vote in the House — from Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke — opposing it.
The bill’s final language, which has been under negotiation all session, will set Dominion’s profit margin at 9.7% for two years. After that, the State Corporation Commission, which in Virginia oversees electric utilities, will have the authority to set the profit margin at its discretion.
Dominion’s current profit margin — the amount it is allowed to earn in addition to the costs of providing service to regulated ratepayers in Virginia — is 9.35%.
Kilgore said the two-year bump was to ensure Dominion would be in a better position to go to the bond market to seek capital to build new generations and provide stability to the company before the SCC takes “unfettered” control.
Among other provisions, the bill resets rate reviews from every three years to two starting this summer and will roll into base rates $350 million worth of rate adjustment clauses or extra charges for specific projects added onto customers’ bills. The SCC has estimated the latter change will lower the average monthly residential bill by $6 to $7.
Dominion will gain the ability to issue about $1.6 billion in bonds to pay for fuel upfront and recover those costs over a 10-year period. The move, known as fuel securitization, is designed to cushion customers from the impacts of spiking fuel costs that could lead to a $17 monthly bill increase for residential customers.
The final version no longer includes language that alters the plant closure schedule set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a 2020 law requiring the utilities to decarbonize by midcentury. Instead, it asks the SCC to report on concerns about the reliability of new-generation units and retirement determinations.
The legislation also changes the percentage of excess earnings Dominion is allowed to keep. Currently, if the SCC determines that Dominion overearned, the utility is still allowed to keep 30% of those earnings. The bill decreases that number to 15% for the 2023 rate case and removes for future rate cases a complex legislative framework that prescribes by statute a range of profits within which the company is allowed to earn.
Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, said he couldn’t recall a piece of legislation that was “more negotiated” and involved “more participants.”
Both parties praised the final version. Kilgore called it a “well-rounded, good deal for Virginians.” Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, said, “I’m glad that we took the time we did.”
Youngkin, who has railed against high energy costs and intervened in the negotiations, said the measure was “a big step forward on behalf of all Virginians.”
“I applaud the legislators who took the lead on writing and negotiating this landmark bill, which will save customers money on their monthly bills, restore the independent oversight of the State Corporation Commission, and support the long-term stability of Virginia’s largest electric utility,” he said.
Dominion, too said it supported the bill.
“This legislation is a win for consumers and regulatory oversight,” said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby in a statement. “It will lower electricity bills for our customers, reduce the impact of rising fuel costs and strengthen SCC oversight.”
The reaction varied among environmental and ratepayer groups.
“For far too long, Dominion Energy has wielded its political influence and contributions to write the rules of its own regulation. This year’s legislative session has shown definitively that this era of self-regulation has come to an end,” said Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia, a group created by Charlottesville millionaire Michael Bills explicitly to oppose Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly.
Albert Pollard, a Virginia Poverty Law Center lobbyist, took a more lukewarm approach, criticizing a provision that sets Dominion’s debt-to-equity ratio but saying he thought it was worth accepting with the restoration of SCC oversight after two years.
The Sierra Club of Virginia switched its position from opposing the bill to taking a neutral stance after removing the provision changing the plant closure schedule set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Although some of Dominion’s coal and oil plants are already scheduled to retire within the next few years, environmental groups were concerned that altering the timeline would slow efforts to transition to renewable energy.
Despite the bill’s passage, the House and Senate have still not resolved a disagreement over appointments to fill two vacancies on the SCC. With only one remaining member on the body, keeping the seats vacant could prevent the SCC from having a necessary quorum in the future.
“None of this works unless we can reach that compromise,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 2mph NNW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
54/36°F
63/34°F