Green burials: how death is becoming more environmentally friendly

Increasingly, people who adopt ecologically sustainable practices during their lifetime are forgoing traditional burial practices in favor of those that are more environmentally friendly. Here’s what you should know.

Natural burials

Traditional burial practices rely on coffins and urns that release toxic chemicals into the soil. Plus, the carcinogenic compounds used in embalming and treating wood are likely to end up in the water table.

In contrast, natural burials are internment practices that return the deceased’s body to the Earth with a minimal amount of environmental impact. They use either biodegradable shrouds or coffins made of cardboard or untreated pine wood.

If cremation is preferred over burial, biodegradable urns that grow a tree can be used.

Eco-friendly cemeteries

An increasing number of cemeteries are eliminating environmentally damaging practices, such as using pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to maintain their grounds. Many are also opting to use small, flat grave makers made of locally sourced stones or plants instead of large headstones.

If you want to be buried in such a graveyard, you’ll have to respect fairly strict rules. For instance, some green cemeteries prohibit the use of coffins altogether, or won’t allow embalmed remains to be interred on their grounds.

In order to help limit carbon emissions, it’s also common for these places to restrict the ways bodies can be transported to their final resting place.

If a natural burial is right for you, consider pre-planning your funeral to ensure your wishes are respected.