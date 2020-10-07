Connect with us

Green garments: what to do with your old clothes

4 hours ago

If you recently cleaned out your closet, you may be wondering what to do with the clothes you don’t want anymore. Whether they’re practically brand new or completely worn out, there are many eco-friendly alternatives to tossing them in the trash.

Still wearable clothes
Garments that no longer fit, or that you simply don’t like, might make a beautiful addition to someone else’s closet. You could give them to relatives, sell them online, or donate them to a thrift store or charity. For added fun and a chance to refresh your wardrobe, organize a clothing swap with friends.

Slightly damaged clothes

Missing buttons, broken zippers, ripped seams and snagged threads can be easily repaired by hand. Mending gives new life to clothes that might otherwise have been discarded. Similarly, pants with a frayed hem or tears in the knees can be transformed into stylish shorts. If you have a stained or faded shirt, give it a fresh look with eco-friendly dye.

Completely worn-out clothes
If you have items that are beyond repair, consider whether the fabric can be used to make handkerchiefs, reusable bags, or hand towels. Alternatively, there are a number of companies with garment collection programs that recycle old clothing into cleaning cloths, textile fibers, and even insulation.

Related Topics:

Home

Why cleaning your chimney is a must

4 hours ago

October 7, 2020

If you have a wood-burning stove or fireplace in your home, you should have your chimney cleaned by a professional at least once a year. Here’s why.

To remove creosote
Every time you use your wood stove or fireplace, smoke and soot build up inside the flue. This residue, known as creosote, is highly flammable and the primary cause of chimney fires. In addition, sweeping your chimney ensures that smoke and carbon monoxide are ventilated outside your home.

It should be noted that even a thin layer of creosote is a fire hazard. So while almost anyone can use a chimney brush, a thorough sweep by a professional is necessary to ensure your chimney is safe to use.

To identify defects
Once all the creosote is removed, the chimney sweeper can inspect the components of the ventilation system. This includes the interior ducts and the chimney cap outside. The purpose of this inspection is to identify any damage or deterioration and make necessary repairs.

While you should have your chimney cleaned and inspected once a year, additional maintenance may be required if you frequently use your stove or fireplace during the winter. This will ensure your home and family are safe.

Home

Should I give my hamster a bath?

1 day ago

October 6, 2020

If you recently adopted a hamster, you may be wondering how to keep your new furry friend clean. Since hamsters groom themselves, you only need to step in if an incident leaves them particularly dirty. Here are a few techniques you can try:

• Use chinchilla sand to set up a sand bath for your hamster to roll around in

• Gently wipe your hamster with a washcloth and dry pet shampoo

It should be noted that the best way to help your hamster stay clean is to keep their environment tidy. Remove soiled bedding on a daily basis and clean the entire cage once a week.

Avoid water
If you absolutely need to bathe your hamster, use as little water as possible and only as a last resort. Water removes the natural protective oil from their fur and dries out their skin. Plus, even just standing in shallow water can agitate and stress your hamster.

To ensure you’re using products that will keep your hamster happy and healthy, visit your local pet store or veterinary clinic.

Home

How to avoid setting off the fire alarm

2 days ago

October 5, 2020

Smoke detectors are life-saving devices, but they can also be a source of annoyance if they go off when there isn’t an emergency. Plus, if you have a monitored system, the false alarm might dispatch firefighters to your home. This can compromise public security if a real emergency arises elsewhere.

Here are a few steps you can take to reduce the risk of mistakenly setting off a fire alarm at home:

• Move smoke detectors away from sources of smoke and steam such as the stove, shower, and fireplace.

• Opt for photoelectric smoke detectors. They’re less sensitive to steam than ionization smoke alarms.

• Activate the delay setting on your detector. This way you’ll have 90 seconds to cancel a false alarm before it alerts first responders.

• Make sure everyone in your household knows how the detectors work and what to do if an alarm goes off by accident.

• Inspect the smoke detectors in your home at least twice a year to ensure they work and replace them every 10 years.

Before you cancel a fire alarm, make sure you know why it was triggered. If you notice smoke or flames, evacuate your home and call 911.

Home

3 essentials of a fire-safe kitchen

4 days ago

October 3, 2020

Did you know cooking is a leading cause of residential fires? In response to this alarming fact, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has chosen the theme Serve up fire safety in the kitchen! for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 4 to 10. Here are three components of a fire-safe kitchen.

1. A watchful eye
According to the NFPA, unattended cooking is the number-one cause of kitchen fires. Therefore, you should never leave the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you need to leave the room, even briefly, turn off the burner. While it’s safe to leave food briefly unattended if it’s simmering, baking or roasting, you should check it regularly (set a timer to remind you) and never leave the house.

2. A clean space

To reduce the likelihood of a kitchen fire igniting, make sure your cooking area is free of clutter. This includes keeping flammable items like oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food wrappers away from the stovetop. You should also avoid wearing loose clothing when you cook. Remember to clean food and grease from the stovetop and oven after each use.

3. A nearby lid
The most effective way to put out a small grease fire is to carefully slide a lid over the pot or pan and turn off the burner. Never use a portable fire extinguisher to put out a grease fire. Similarly, in the event of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until the appliance cools.

For more safety tips, consult the Fire Prevention Week website at firepreventionweek.org.

Home

How to teach kids to stand up for others

6 days ago

October 1, 2020

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and an ideal opportunity to talk to your children about bullying. One important lesson to teach them is that when a friend or peer is being harassed, those who witness the situation are just as involved. Here are four topics you can discuss with your children to help them stand up for others.

1. Empathy
By learning to understand and relate to other people’s emotions, children can more easily recognize bullying behavior. Ask them how it feels when someone is mean to them and teach them that other kids will likely feel the same way.

2. Support

You can teach your children to stand up to bullies with simple phrases delivered in a calm but assertive manner. Sentences like “you’re not being funny, you’re just mean” can go a long way. Practice a few phrases at home with your kids, so they’re ready to use them if needed.

3. Inclusion
If a child is being bullied at school, it can mean a lot to them to be invited to play with others. Encourage your kids to make an effort to socialize with classmates who are bullied or don’t have someone to talk to or sit with at lunch.

4. Report
Kids might be afraid to tell adults when they see another child being bullied because they don’t want to be labeled as a tattletale. Teach your children the difference between tattling (hoping to get someone in trouble) and reporting (hoping to get someone out of trouble).

The most important message to leave kids with is that they have the power to make a difference and help stop bullying behavior.

Home

4 tips to broaden your child's palate

1 week ago

September 30, 2020

If your child’s a picky eater, getting them to try new dishes can be a challenge. Here are four things you can do to gradually increase the number of foods they’ll eat.

1. Serve new foods on a regular basis
It may take several attempts before your child gets used to a new taste or texture. If they don’t enjoy a particular food you serve, incorporate the ingredient into another recipe or cook it a different way next time.

2. Don’t use food as a reward or punishment

Threatening to withhold dessert unless your child eats a particular vegetable, for example, can pit one food against another and reinforce their preference for the high-fat, high-sugar option.

3. Be patient and a role model
Pressuring your child to try new foods can actually make them more resistant to eating. If your child pushes their plate away, just leave it in front of them. They may be inclined to try a new dish if they see you enjoying it.

4. Introduce new foods incrementally
At every meal, include at least one healthy food that you know your child enjoys. This can help make the new ingredient more tempting or at least ensure your child eats part of their meal.

Finally, a positive dining environment can contribute to your child’s enjoyment of food. Eat your meals as a family, turn off the TV and other distractions, and take time to ask your child about their day.

