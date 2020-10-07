Green garments: what to do with your old clothes

If you recently cleaned out your closet, you may be wondering what to do with the clothes you don’t want anymore. Whether they’re practically brand new or completely worn out, there are many eco-friendly alternatives to tossing them in the trash.

Still wearable clothes

Garments that no longer fit, or that you simply don’t like, might make a beautiful addition to someone else’s closet. You could give them to relatives, sell them online, or donate them to a thrift store or charity. For added fun and a chance to refresh your wardrobe, organize a clothing swap with friends.

Slightly damaged clothes



Missing buttons, broken zippers, ripped seams and snagged threads can be easily repaired by hand. Mending gives new life to clothes that might otherwise have been discarded. Similarly, pants with a frayed hem or tears in the knees can be transformed into stylish shorts. If you have a stained or faded shirt, give it a fresh look with eco-friendly dye.

Completely worn-out clothes

If you have items that are beyond repair, consider whether the fabric can be used to make handkerchiefs, reusable bags, or hand towels. Alternatively, there are a number of companies with garment collection programs that recycle old clothing into cleaning cloths, textile fibers, and even insulation.