Greta June Furr (1943 -2021)

Greta June Furr, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home of her grandson in Stephenson, on March 1, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Greta was born August 18, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Leo Rhodes, Sr. and Thelma Walker Rhodes. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr in 2017.

Surviving is three sons Joey Rhodes and Donald J. Furr, Jr. both of Stephens City and Andy Furr of Front Royal; two sisters Margaret Fox of Stephens City and Charlotte Ann Smith of Front Royal; two grandsons Kevin Rhodes, II of Stephenson and Joey Rhodes, II of Cross Junction; two granddaughters Jill DeCristofaro of Strasburg and Heather Furr of Front Royal; seven great-grandchildren Braydon DeCristofaro, Jordon DeCristofaro, Camden Rhodes, Kobe Furr, Harper Rhodes, Kaynen Wines and Terzo DeCristofaro. Greta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son Kevin Rhodes; three sisters Ruth Pomeroy, Hattie “Tiny” Brinklow and Gladys Marie Rhodes; and one brother Leo “Sonny Boy” Rhodes, Jr.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.