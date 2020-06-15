Grilled fruit: 5 tips for a perfect sear

Indulging in fresh, local fruit is one of the pleasures of summer. Grilling them, however, amplifies their inherent sweetness and flavor while adding a seductively smoky taste. Here are five tips for grilling them.

1. Choose firm fruit. Grill firm-fleshed fruit like peaches, avocados, melons, pineapples, pears, and apples. Save soft and overripe fruit for other purposes.

2. Skewer small fruit. Use wooden or metal skewers if you want to grill small fruit such as strawberries or smaller pieces of large fruit. This will ensure they don’t fall into the fire. A perforated grill basket works too.

3. Cut thick slices. Melons and pineapples should be sliced into thick rounds or wedges. Peaches, mangoes, and other smaller fruit are best cut in half. When possible, keep the skin on and grill flesh side down.

4. Season the fruit. Before placing fruit on the grill, coat them with brown rum, melted butter or vegetable oil. Also, brush them a few times with your coating of choice while they’re cooking. To enhance the natural sweetness of the fruit, you can sprinkle them with cinnamon and sugar or drizzle them with honey beforehand.

5. Grill one side only. This will ensure the fruit has caramelized exteriors and juicy interiors. For best results, grill them over high heat for three to four minutes without moving them.

Grilled fruit can be enjoyed alone or with your favorite meal. Alternatively, you can use them as a garnish for summer cocktails or a topping on vanilla ice cream or plain yogurt.