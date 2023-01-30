Grow your wealth: protect your finances from inflation

The cost of just about everything is on the rise. Here are a few ways to protect your finances from the effects of inflation.

• Examine your spending and make a budget. Shop strategically and cut costs in certain areas to counteract rising prices.

• Find ways to reduce your debt load. Pay off high-interest debt like credit cards, lines of credit, and personal loans.

• Diversify your investments. Stocks and mutual funds offer the best chance of beating inflation over the long term.

• Increase your active and passive income. Ask for a raise at work and find creative ways to bring in more money.

Finally, consider the big picture and don’t make drastic changes based on current inflation or changing market conditions.