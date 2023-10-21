Guard Your Meds: Preventing the Unseen Danger in Our Homes

Your Home’s Winter Checklist: Get Ready for Cozy Evenings Indoors.

The air grows crisper, leaves begin their colorful descent, and the aroma of pumpkin spice lattes fills cafes. These are clear signs that winter is around the corner. As we wrap ourselves in cozy blankets and sip on hot chocolate, ensuring our homes are winter-ready becomes paramount. From minimizing energy bills to safeguarding against possible hazards, here are five vital steps to fortify your home against the cold embrace of winter.

1. Seal Those Sneaky Drafts

Ever felt a cold breeze in your living room on a windy day? Doors and windows could be the culprits. These gaps might be responsible for up to 25% of your home’s heat escaping. Before thinking about expensive replacements, consider installing weatherstripping. This simple fix can drastically cut down your heating expenses and make your home more energy-efficient.

2. Bid Adieu to Bug Screens

While those window screens keep pesky critters out during summer, leaving them on in winter can trap condensation. Clean them, tuck them away, and let your windows bask in the winter sun. Not only will this brighten up your interiors, but it’ll also capture any available solar heat, adding a touch of warmth.

3. Revive and Refresh Heating Systems

There’s nothing like turning on a heater on that first cold day only to encounter a strange smell. Dust and debris accumulated on electric baseboard heaters can cause this. Cleaning them is essential. Additionally, ensuring that your air exchangers are in top condition, the grilles of bathroom exhaust fans are wiped clean, and furniture doesn’t block heat sources can contribute to an efficient and effective heating system.

4. Guard Against Silent Dangers

The serenity of winter shouldn’t be shattered by avoidable hazards. It’s vital to inspect your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Dust them off, pop in fresh batteries if needed, and test them out. Your safety could depend on these silent sentinels, so ensure they’re functional and up-to-date.

5. Tend to the Hearth

A wood stove or fireplace sets the perfect ambiance for a winter evening. But before you light that first log, give your stove or fireplace a thorough inspection and cleaning. When it comes to chimneys, it’s recommended to trust the professionals. Schedule a sweep to ensure it’s devoid of any obstructions. And while sweeping logs might seem convenient, their efficacy is questionable at best.

As the seasons shift and winter makes its presence felt, there’s no time like the present to ensure our homes are well-prepared. A few simple checks and maintenance tasks can ensure a snug, safe, and energy-efficient winter. So, before you settle into your favorite chair with a good book, make sure your home is ready to face the frost.