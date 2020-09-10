Opinion
Guest Commentary: Front Royal, a stationary island as the Tourism revenue stream floats by
In 2013 the author wrote:
“Front Royal as an island.
‘Watching the river go by from the head of an island offers the comfort and illusion that one is moving forward. A wiser view is to look at the opposite bank. This single act will make clear that only the river is moving forward. The bank, like the island AND our town, is actually standing still’.”
I have been mulling over, musing really, a recent article and comments from The Royal Examiner: “The Other Side of the Street” dated August 25, 2020. Byline: Roger Bianchini
On the surface it speaks to pedestrian traffic on Main Street with competing elements for and against. Sadly, the issue is the culmination of decades of Tourism tumult.
It is really about parking.
Like characters from Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travel; it is really about Big Enders and Little Enders where political, i.e., tourism positions have been lost in the mists of time and history. They have been lost to newly elected officials without understanding local tourism, its accomplishments and history. Its increased revenue opportunity.
At core lies more than three decades of Tourism turbulence: various players and interests that choose to or not to act on this element that is economically critical to both town and county. Most elected officials remain largely clueless to the millions of dollars that Tourism – direct and multiplier – bring to our economy. Multi-millions.
To that I say:
SCHADENFREUDE.* The German word now in common English usage. Not personal, rather, a compilation of lack of leadership, weak or non-decisions and internal conflicts among elected, private and business interests ranging over decades. I have been both player and witness for more than 30 years. I retired from public commitments 14 years ago. I sleep better now.
It’s about Parking.
Beginning in the early 1990s neither Town nor County have managed to create a clear tourism platform: A detailed plan whereby all decisions fit within an overall structure – a matrix. Oh, sure, I sat through dozens of planning sessions that lost momentum and disappeared into the black hole of local politics. This current Tourism hot spot, when filtered through such a matrix, would settle the current Main Street squabble.
I have a deep and long-standing personal history with this struggle which, for me, began in 1986.
Small Tourism steps have taken place, for sure, yet, a combined, cogent and concise guide has not happened. Thousands of dollars spent on meetings and studies. Town and County continue to quarrel. No measurable progress.
We have no universal branding. Some signage/ads use the Gazebo icon (which to an outsider appears to be an alien moon lander with no recognizable relationship to our main tourists attributes); others use a line drawing of a dormer window that is remarkably similar to the Erie Insurance logo. The same with advertising tags. A mixed bag. A shot gun approach. No targets hit.
Different town managers have left their individual imprints by imposing personal will. Remember the expensive to-taxpayers tourist phone kiosks placed at town entrances that failed (except as good radar spots for the local gendarmes to write tickets to tourists) and recently removed? A favorite failure was the pitiful attempt to tag “Front Royal – the Aspen of the East”. T-shirts were actually printed.
Setting aside industrial-like businesses (EDA-drawn), we have failed our taxpayers by not smartly understanding and benefiting from the great Tourism pie, just too many bakers with no cooking experience.
The conflicts and battles remain basically the same: No overall agreement on a long-term plan on how to profit from Tourism. Increasing tourism revenue has never been a stated goal. A must fixed pillar.
Through the decades I participated in many dozens of the then-current “darlings” of the Town/County leadership: Remember EDAW or the much touted expensive and now vanished “Envision Front Royal” project, Front Royal Tourism Advisory Board, State Park impact, Avtex Redevelopment Stakeholders and so many more? Nothing has endured nor moved forward. Reviewing my minutes from the Town’s Tourism Advisory Board in 2002 clearly validate this. No impactful, no coherent plan.
IT’S ABOUT PARKING.
At best, Downtown has not been blessed with a well laid out parking scheme to easily transition residents and visitors’ access to our Main Street; this is especially so during special events. This is where Disney excels. Improving and managing people and flows to a given location. Increasing tourism profits by investing in and focusing on tourism access. This is low hanging fruit.
The lack of a coherent master tourism plan coupled with dearth of visionary leadership across the board leads our community to unending strife and reduced tourism revenues which ultimately increases taxes.
BUILD A PARKING STRUCTURE.
Years ago, the old “lawyers row” located on the East side of the existing courthouse was knocked down to provide additional parking spaces to accommodate the court house expansion. It did not increase parking – read access – for visitors or residents. Translation: Reduced access to tourism revenue and resident access to Main Street. However, the courthouse received more parking. Great. BUT the leaders of the community demonstrated a will to act in unison for a project they thought was important. I believe adding substantial revenues to Main Street is co-equal. So, such a plan is possible.
Most parking on the south side of Main Street is dedicated to private businesses. The North side parking offers much reduced yet difficult access from Commerce Avenue. KISS
Whether we keep Main Street open for pedestrian traffic would then become moot. There are several locations in which a parking facility might be situated. The above ground part can easily conform and match the ‘feel’ of Main Street while funneling access for those needed, local and important merchants. All that revenue – tourists’ wallets – funneled directly to Main Street. Happy Days!
I clearly recall the conflicts that played out years ago when a private citizen brought forth and led the community to revitalize East Main Street: the same beautiful layout we now use. No one misses the pathetic old Main Street’; most do not remember. There was, of course, opposition.
Dare I say that Winchester has supported and invested in its Old Town merchants by reconstructing and adding several parking garages. There is revenue from a parking garage to be had. In business terms: additional revenue stream.
Locals complain and transplants hope that the hub of our county will smartly improve. All want revenues to improve. This spat is simply a decades old cancer that grows increasingly: limits growth potential and importantly – Revenue.
Trace Noel
Front Royal, Virginia
* FOOTNOTE: It can be argued that there’s no real synonym for schadenfreude in English. … “Malicious joy” is one way to describe schadenfreude, as is the verb “gloat” when used in the correct context.
(Trace Noel is a Warren County resident and retired Shenandoah River outfitter. He moved from Northern Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley in 1970. Noel has received national, state, and local awards for conservation and tourism. His submitted bio below outlines his background and experience in the topics he addresses.)
Bonnie Gabbert responds to Tony Carter on Recall Petition
I would like to address the August 8, 2020, BOS meeting in which Tony Carter brought up the Removal Petition. Mr. Carter asked Mr. Ham the status of the Removal Petition (as if he didn’t already know). Mr. Ham said the Petition had been dropped on the previous Board Members but the Petition had been non-suited for Mr. Carter and Mr. Fox which means that the Petition can be brought up again within 6 months. Mr. Carter was probably relieved to hear that because now he does not have to worry about the embarrassment of being removed from office; however, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office that is not exactly true.
Here is the answer I received from Michael Parker, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, when I asked question about re-filing the petition. Mr. Parker stated in an email to me: “There is no specific statute for elected official removal that I can find. When there is no specific statute, the fallback is Va. Code Section 8.01-248: “Personal actions for which no other limitation is specified: Every personal action accruing on or after July 1, 1995, for which no limitation is otherwise prescribed, shall be brought within two years after the right to bring such action has accrued.”
I think there’s an argument to be made that the removal action is unique and may not even qualify as a “personal action,” and that the only limitation would be while the people remain in office. But at worst I think 2 years is the limitation.
SO Mr. Carter, it looks like you are not quite off the hook yet. And then in response to your ridiculous comment about the petitioners paying the legal fees:
“Code of Virginia “Under the amended law, which took effect on July 1, 2009, removal petitions may not be thrown out of court because of technical flaws, and persons who sign or circulate petitions cannot be liable for any costs associated with removal proceedings, including attorney fees and court costs, and may not have sanctions imposed against them (See § 24.2-235 and § 24.2-238).
I would have thought your attorney would have told you this. However many people on social media said they would GLADLY give their $50 to have you removed from office. And just to make sure you are properly informed, your district was the FIRST one to receive all of the necessary signatures on the petition. We had 5 people collecting signatures and two weeks in which to get them in. Once we got all of the signatures needed for one district we then concentrated on a different district. We could have gotten three times the signatures needed if we had more time in which to collect them. We had many citizens calling us and asking to sign the petition after the cutoff date and we had to decline them.
Let me be quite clear Mr. Carter, the charges were non suited for various reasons none of which were that you should not have been removed from office. Again this from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office:
Mr. Parker’s motion to nonsuit, which states in part, “…there is an inherent conflict in a scenario where the evidence for the civil removal action is at minimum related to, and almost certainly would be derived from, an ongoing criminal investigation. Further, the proceedings of that investigation and the evidence it is producing have been ordered secret by this very Court. Using evidence derived from the grand jury investigation to prove a civil action runs the dual risks of damaging any criminal action to follow and violating an order of this Court.”
In short, the civil action depends on evidence derived from a secret grand jury investigation. The civil action requires proof of misconduct by Ms. McDonald, or would be sure to fail without such proof. I recognize this is another frustration for the citizens of Warren County, but obviously Ms. McDonald has not yet been found guilty in trial. The civil action would “jump the gun” on an eventual criminal trial.
So you see Mr. Carter you and Mr. Fox can STILL be petitioned for removal from office and the only thing that is saving you from this right now is the fact that the suit against Jennifer McDonald has not been brought to trial.
Have you ever thought that maybe you should not act quite so superior to the citizens you were elected to serve and remember that these same people and more will be voting in the next election? You have made many enemies in this county with your arrogant and dismissive attitude and your lack of oversight and leadership skills have cost the citizens of this county thousands of dollars. Mr. Carter I hope you will remember this – you may have escaped the Removal Petition but you did not escape the name or reputation you have made for yourself in this County.
Bonnie Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Political Celebrities
Now that the national conventions are over, it is time for the Republicans to comment on the number of Hollywood celebrities who spoke and performed at the Democratic Convention. Of course, this is not new. Hollywood has always supported the left much more than the right, and Democratic conventions and rallies can parade out an endless stream of celebrities to tell us what to think. While this is true, arguably the most famous celebrity speech that ever happened was in 1964 and was for the Republicans.
1964 was an interesting election year. Just the year before the very popular president, John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated. Kennedy’s VP-now-President, Lyndon Johnson, was running for the Democratic nomination on his own account. The Republicans ran a man named Barry Goldwater. With these two men, the modern-day parties were set. There will no longer be any question which party was liberal and which was conservative, or, as Goldwater put it, there was “a choice, not an echo.”
Goldwater was an old school conservative, who wanted to reduce the size of government and cut taxes. Really, he was running against the New Deal. He also claimed the Democrats were soft on communism and had failed to contain it. Johnson was a liberal with a strong record on civil rights and social reform.
There was never really any doubt who would win. Johnson was still feeling the effects of FDR and Kennedy and he blew out his Republican competitor. Yet, when the election was only a couple of days away, the Republicans tried a last-ditch effort to win some votes by purchasing TV time and running a speech by actor Ronald Reagan.
Ex-Democrat Reagan was not a popular actor at the time. It had been a stretch since his last major role. He was more known as a spokesman for G.E. and host of a weekly NBC show called General Electric Theater, but that had ended in 1962. Yet he gave such a memorable speech that it catapulted him within two years to being elected Governor of California and ultimately to the White House.
His speech in 1964 was a complete denunciation of the Democrats and liberal policy and was as divisive as any speech that year. Like today, the main attack was the size of government and America becoming a socialist state. These same arguments have been made for fifty years.
Reagan said, “This is the issue of this election: whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American Revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves.”
Reagan’s skills as a speaker made him relevant again and his ideas became the playbook for Republican politicians, even today. In fact, this speech was so important that the only other political speech by a Republican that is comparable is Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
It is true that the Democrats rely on their celebrity endorsements more than Republicans, but historically speaking the most important Republican speech in the past fifty years also came from a Hollywood actor.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Walking Mall Weekend – proposed traffic flow/parking work-around
To the Front Royal Business Community,
I hope everyone had a great weekend, even with the bad weather that rolled through. I was glad to see some businesses out and I hope you all saw the increase in foot traffic (and saw the benefit of it).
Now, I hate to ask this with all the controversy that has taken place over the past weeks, but I need your help. Please hear me out. And yes, as always, your comments are welcome.
We have been outspoken proponents of the Walking Mall since its inception. We’ve talked to so many people about the pros and cons, tried to make concessions and compromises where we were able and spent countless hours and many personal dollars to make this work… for the benefit of the town, the citizens, the businesses, and the community as a whole.
It’s been a lot of work but it was ‘happy work’, until this past weekend when we read in the paper that we were not to be included in the walking mall after this week.
Like many of you, I have set up a canopy, invited people into my shop, set up games and things to help occupy the kids who get bored in town with nothing else to do while the parents are eating or shopping or visiting. With the help of the owners of C&C Frozen Treats, we’ve tried to maintain a festive atmosphere to attract Warren County residents, as well as those from out of town to help our struggling fellow business owners.
My shop, sadly, is not “in the heart of things” and at times, only gets a second glance when people walk past on their way to have some great ice cream. If this end of Main Street is open to traffic, we won’t even get that second glance.
Parking has always been an issue here when there are festivals, etc, on Main St, and I know that was a large concern for some businesses when the Walking Mall began. From day one, we’ve said the parking signs should be priority parking signs and signs that actually say “Closed for Walking Mall” or something to that effect. Traffic flow has been something else that was mentioned as a concern for out-of-towners.
William Huck proposed a traffic flow/parking work-around that I wholeheartedly agreed with. After the town council meeting last week, I shared that plan with a member of the council. What we all heard during the meeting was that things would stay “as they are” through Labor Day, however, that was not carried through in Mr. Tedrick’s edict published by the newspaper last week.
When a town council member stopped me this morning, I told him I hadn’t appreciated that the decision of the council was to close Main Street (on my end of the street) at the clock area, leaving Chester St and Main St in front of my businesses open to traffic. His reply was that was NOT what he came away with after last week’s meeting.
To make a long story longer, we asked Mr. Tedrick to meet with us in front of the White Picket Fence to give him a visual of what our proposal was. So along with Will and the council member, we explained to Mr. Tedrick that closing the street from 405 Main to the Gazebo lot entrance would allow traffic to flow back to Main without impacting our walking mall activities.
Mr. Tedrick, who said he had no plans to change things until after Labor Day, said he had no choice because of the feedback from council members but to change that decision to take immediate effect (meaning this weekend, East Main would be open to traffic at Chester). Albeit, with the exception that he was asked to close High Street for Manor Line Market. The only thing (he said) that would change his mind is a request from 4 members of the town council asking for a redirection of his mandate.
Please voice your opinion on these. My hope is that with your help, we can continue to be included and allowed to set up our canopy, allowed to step off the curb, and let children and adults enjoy a game of chess or checkers or draw with chalk on the street.
Sue Laurence
Front Royal, Virginia
When our Senators are afoul of Law
No sooner had the ink dried on my editorial (Winchester Star, August 28) than I see Virginia’s Senate provides a textbook example of lawmakers violating the very law about which I wrote.
I cannot fault the Senators for not having read my editorial. But Senate Bill 5032 provides clear evidence that neither did these legislators read a law school textbook before crafting the bill.
The 21 senators who voted in favor of that bill will become felons when their encouragement results in an attack upon a police officer.
“The Virginia Senate approved legislation on Wednesday that would downgrade the legal penalty for a suspect found guilty of assaulting a police officer. Senate Bill 5032 would if signed into law, eliminate the state’s six-month mandatory minimum prison sentence for assaulting an officer,” reports National Review.
That bill is the textbook definition of aiding and abetting a criminal. Why? See my editorial (below).
We frequently hear these days, “No one is above the law.” Yet we behave as if these six words are meaningless.
Let’s consider a few city mayors and state governors whose actions – or lack thereof – meet every definition of criminality. These civic leaders flout the very law they have sworn to uphold.
A quick visit to the Cornell Law School web page will illustrate the point. We need only review four very basic legal definitions: aid, abet, accomplice, accessory. These words describe actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit crimes.
Giving assistance or encouragement to someone engaged in the commission of a crime is itself a crime. And such aiding and abetting is criminally liable under the law to the same extent as the principle, that is, the person committing the crime.
If, for example, a mayor assists or encourages someone engaged in felony assault, aggravated assault, or assault and battery, that mayor is likewise liable for the same crime.
For instance, a defendant convicted of committing first-degree felony assault in Texas can receive a prison sentence ranging between anywhere from 5 years to life, plus a fine of $10,000 or more. Hence, a mayor aiding that defendant in that crime could receive that same punishment.
If truly “No one is above the law,” this might be an optimum time to ask ourselves why certain mayors and governors and not being charged with violation of the law.
Do any such mayors or governors in recent months come to mind? Your list might differ slightly from mine. But mine would include Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and Governor Kate Brown of that same state. My list would include Jay Robert Inslee, Washington State Governor, and Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. Yours might include Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
By any reasonable standard, these civic leaders have encouraged, and assisted persons engaged in criminal assault and battery. They have restrained their own law enforcement officers from protecting their citizens while knowingly giving free-reign to thugs and mobs engaged in the destruction of both public and private property. Moreover, these elected civic leaders have failed to accept offered assistance in responding to this rampant criminal behavior.
These actions and lack of actions are the very definition of aid, abet, accomplice, and accessory — the words describing actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit a crime.
Citizens must either use the law to bring these mayors and governors before the courts or must be prepared for more of the illegal activity we are now permitting.
Pray for our sheriff’s deputies
The importance of prayer is much greater than most of us realize. Prayer is powerful and can change events. Prayer moves the hand of God when we ask Him to intervene in our communities.
Prayer supports action and is the foundation to building a Christian response to crime reduction. Ephesians 6:12 informs us that our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the spiritual forces of evil.
People who commit crime are under the influence of a hostile enemy and prayer assists to free them from duress, addiction and despair. The local police and county sheriff’s deputies have the task of maintaining the peace, and the Christian community can play an active role in supporting their efforts.
Praying specifically for locations managed by the police may well bring tangible results. Individuals or prayer groups can pray for specific officers, staff and teams supporting their local policing area, as well as specific conditions and issues; and by doing so, offer powerful and prayerful support.
I am sure that there are many people praying for the Sheriff’s Office. I am writing this article to encourage many more to join this body of believers.
Without the Sheriff’s deputies and support personnel working in our communities, we would not appreciate the safe and secure lifestyles that we now enjoy. The thin blue line establishes a barrier between light and darkness, good and evil, setting boundaries that hold back crime and ensure our comfort and community safety.
We are convinced that the Lord wants to share His strategies and plans with His people and that we must position ourselves to hear His voice and be ready to pray or act as He leads. The Bible very clearly calls us to pray for those in authority: “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone, for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
The Bible has much to say about civil governance (governing authorities that include law enforcement). Therefore, police officers are a governing authority. They have a mandate under legislation to enforce the laws that govern the city. In Romans 13:1-6, support of this position is conveyed: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established…”
Civil governance may be considered a ministry and therefore should be upheld according to the principles cited by Paul in 1 Timothy, Chapter 2. The book of Romans declares the rulers (authorities) are not a weapon against good works, but to evil. Officers have a specific mandate under God to confront and punish evil. Without that line of defense, lawlessness and violence would abound.
The word of God helps to put the world of law enforcement into perspective. The citizen’s use of scriptures, devotionals and prayers will protect those in law enforcement whose faith may be challenged due to the unpredictable and dangerous environment that they experience on a daily basis. The Sheriff’s Deputy must be one who administers the hand of justice here on earth on God’s behalf.
God takes particular interest in law enforcement to ensure they are ruling and discharging their duties justly: “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; He directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases” (Proverbs 21:1). God reserves the right to intervene where necessary.
This is where our prayers take action. God uses the Body of Christ to uphold the governing authorities for that very purpose. We must pray relentlessly for those who protect our families, homes and community. In this way we ensure a strong bond is established between citizen and the city and county employees whose foremost responsibility is to maintain our much cherished community security.
We pray, O God our Father, that you put a hedge around the Sheriff’s Office of this community. Bless the bereaved family of any fallen officer, remembering that the earth has no sorrow that the heavens cannot heal. God, please bless this community in a powerful way, and keep us in Your arms and in Your grace. We promise to give Our Lord the praise and glory in the precious name of Jesus. Amen.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Commentary: One perspective on the Confederate soldier statue debate
First, I want to congratulate the citizens of Warren County on having a civil conversation on whether to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier from the courthouse grounds. This conversation would not have been possible 10 years ago. And it would not have been possible without bloodshed 60 years ago.
That is progress – Slow progress. But progress.
My name is Stan Brooks. I have lived in Front Royal most of my life. My roots are deep in Warren County soil. I love Warren County. I cannot help it. I grew up here; witnessed its ever changing, ever evolving political social nature. I saw from a white person’s view the racial struggles. I saw my own family’s struggles and evolution with these issues. I saw and see my own.
I make no judgement on yours.
And for the record even though it makes no difference for they are not me and I am not them, I have two great-grandfathers and several great-uncles whose names are on that statue. I don’t pretend to know what they were thinking when they took up arms in 1861. I do not judge them. They were of a different time. They, like me and you, were products of what they knew. And in those days their view was not of a wider world.
Having said that, over the past half century I have read almost everything I could get my hands on about the war between the states and I’m pretty sure I could hold my own with anyone who cared to make a day, or a year, debating the mindset of a Confederate soldier or a Union one for that matter. I’m not writing this to debate the past – that is in the end an exercise in futility.
No, what I’m interested in is the future. It is the future that counts. Does removing this statue aid the future evolution of Warren County?
Is it a better idea to leave it where it is or to move it to a piece of private property? Some would argue to destroy it, but that is not the debate here. Only whether to move it. In an ideal world none of us would take offense at any statue. But statues are symbols. Ours and most cultures recognize them as such. They are there to remind us of great people or great deeds done in the name of service to humanity, to our country or our gods, or to symbolize an event. Certainly a statue of a Confederate soldier could fall into the last of those categories. And it is certainly debatable as to whether it falls into others.
Is that reason to leave it stand on the grounds of our center of justice for Warren County? Some would argue it is. And with some degree of logic I think. After all history is important to recognize, even with all its warts. And of course bravery is a trait we all admire. I doubt one could question the courage of the average Confederate soldier or the average Union soldier.
A footnote here: Robert E. Lee said after the war that he felt there should be no monuments to the war, north or south. That it was too terrible of an event to memorialize. Perhaps in these divisive times we should study and remember the horrors of war.
But here we are today discussing in a mostly civil way whether this statue, which was a symbol of a separate nation from ours, one which was unjust and founded on white supremacy, should still stand on the courthouse grounds in Warren County.
We are not killing each other over slavery, or hanging innocent black people in front of hundreds of cheering citizens. We are not blocking black students from entering Warren County schools, or watching marchers beaten for seeking voting rights on black and white TV screens.
Progress – It’s slow, TOO slow, but progress.
Now we are debating whether a statue that represents a nation built on white supremacy should remain on the hallowed grounds of equal justice for all. Warren County may vote to keep this statue there for now. And that will be a representation of what Warren County is.
For me. I hope not.
For me I think it is an act of understanding, of love, of respect to remove it from its place of prominence, to understand its effect on our fellow citizens and on our own conscience; to move forward toward a slightly more just society, toward a society that’s gets more diverse every day, and one in which we all will need to do our part to understand the other and to compromise when needed.
Moving this statue is a compromise.
Leaving it on the courthouse grounds is not, nor is destroying it.
Good luck to us all.
Stan Brooks
Front Royal, Virginia
(Editor’s note: Stan Brooks is a former Front Royal mayor and town councilman.)