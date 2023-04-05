Community Events
Guided Battlefield Tour with author Sarah Kay Bierle
Join noted author and historian Sarah Bierle on May 6 in an exploration and examine of the days leading up to the Battle of New Market. Sarah Kay Bierle is the managing editor at Emerging Civil War and works in the Education Department at American Battlefield Trust. Ms. Bierle is the author of Call Out The Cadets: The Battle of New Market.
Sarah will lead a walking discussion on how and why the Union and Confederate forces arrived at the village of New Market and the battle that ensued on May 15, 1864; how the battle fit into the grand strategy of the Spring of 1864; and what happened at New Market on May 13 and 14 as a prelude to the more famous parts of the fight?
Sarah explains the setting in Call out the Cadets… In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor.
The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme of that blood-soaked spring, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley. The results in the muddy fields reverberated across the North and South, altering campaign plans–as well as the lives of those who witnessed or fought. Some never left the fields alive; others retreated with excuses or shame. Some survived, haunted or glorified by their deeds.
New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.
Plan to walk about 1 mile over uneven ground and a few significant slopes during the tour which will last about 90 minutes. Wear comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and walking shoes. Bring a camp chair, if you like. Participants will receive a complimentary bottle of water and light refreshments.
- Time: 2:30pm – 4:00pm
- Cost: $20.00 per person
This event is limited to 30 participants. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 866-515-1864, or email nmbshp@vmi.edu.
Community Events
The Milton Hershey School would like to invite you to a Free Family Movie this Saturday at Royal Cinemas
This weekend, Milton Hershey School will host a free showing of the Super Mario Bros. movie on Saturday, April 8, at Royal Cinemas in Front Royal (showings at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.). An Admissions team member will be on-site to share more about the school with families.
Registration for the 1 p.m. show can be made at https://www.mhskids.org/localevents/saturday-april-8-at-1-p-m-royal-cinemas-inc/?local_event=58644.
Registration for the 3:30 p.m. show can be made at https://www.mhskids.org/localevents/saturday-april-8-at-330-p-m-royal-cinemas-inc/?local_event=58648.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, April 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “ Renfield”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
Community Events
SAR honors Vietnam Era veterans and families at Winchester National Cemetery
On March 29, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution and the Winchester American Red Cross co-sponsored a ceremony to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. The event was conducted at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. Ed Helphinstine, Regional Program Officer Service to the Armed Forces, American Red Cross opened the ceremony with the Colonel James Wood II, Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard presenting and posting the colors.
National Vietnam Veterans Day was established for Americans to remember and commemorate the service and sacrifices made by nearly three million service members who served in Vietnam, all who served and their families during the era November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. No distinction is made between those who served in-country or who were stationed else. All were called and none could self-determine where they would serve. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It was chose as the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam and Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Congress outlined five objectives for The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, with the primary objective to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action. The four remaining objectives highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war; pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens; highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war; and recognize contributions by our Allies.
Edie McGoff, provided a Missing Man Tribute while Jerry Headley posted the POW/MIA flag to honor the 1,264 Americans who remain unaccounted for in Vietnam. Dale Corey gave a tribute to veterans followed by a recognition of Vietnam Veterans and Families. Military and Red Cross flags were posted with escorts from the era. For the U.S. Army, Rich Petro; U.S. Marine Corps, James Wolfe, U.S. Navy, William H. Hyman; U.S. Coast Guard, Jerry Horna (US Navy); U.S. Air Force, Cleatus Bell and American Red Cross, Narce Caliva. The Colonel James Wood II Musket Squad fired a three round salute to commemorate the veterans and families of the era. This was followed with Darline and Robert DeMott leading the singing of “God Bless America” and closing remarks from Stacy McFarland, Executive Director and Jeff Kirby, USA Veteran and Board Member of the ARC of the Greater Shenandoah Valley. The Colonel James Wood II color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn and included Sean Carrigan, Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
SAR honors Vietnam Era veterans in Middletown
On March 25, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution with Middletown, cosponsored a commemoration to National Vietnam Veterans Day. This day has been set aside to honor those veterans who served during the Vietnam Era and those who did not return. On March 29, 2012 President Barack Obama proclaimed this day as Vietnam War Veterans Day. On March 29th local veterans asked the community to fly American flags to commemorate and honor the service and sacrifice of all Vietnam veterans, alive or fallen. March 29 was chose because it was on this day in 1973 the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. At President Obama’s proclamation, he called for appropriate programs and ceremonies to commemorate the war. From The American Presidency Project, “Proclamation 8829 — Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War (2019)”: “As we observe the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we reflect with solemn reverence upon the valor of a generation that served with honor. We pay tribute to the more than 3 million servicemen and women who left their families to serve bravely, a world away from everything they knew and everyone they loved. From Ia Drang to Khe Sanh, from Hue to Saigon and countless villages in between, they pushed through jungles and rice paddies, heat and monsoon, fighting heroically to protect the ideals we hold dear as Americans. Through more than a decade of combat, over air, land, and sea, these proud Americans upheld the highest traditions of our Armed Forces.
“As a grateful Nation, we honor more than 58,000 patriots—their names etched in black granite—who sacrificed all they had and all they would ever know. We draw inspiration from the heroes who suffered unspeakably as prisoners of war, yet who returned home with their heads held high. We pledge to keep faith with those who were wounded and still carry the scars of war, seen and unseen. With more than 1,600 of our service members still among the missing, we pledge as a Nation to do everything in our power to bring these patriots home.”
On December 26, 2016, the Vietnam Veterans Day Coalition of States Council presented a letter to President Elect Donald Trump and Congressional leadership requesting March 29th be established as Vietnam War Veterans Day. President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 on March 28, 2017. This officially recognized March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey and Marc Robinson of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter with greetings and wreaths provided by Mayor Charles Harbaugh of Middletown and Ernie Coggins, President of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. Marshall DeHaven, compatriot of the SAR and Korean War Veteran led the Pledge of Allegiance. Dale Corey presented a tribute to veterans of the Vietnam Era with the POW/MIA flag posted by Vietnam Veteran Jerry Headley.
Additional wreaths honoring the veterans of the era were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Bryan Buck (Fort Harrison), Paul Parish (General Daniel Morgan), Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Doug Hall (Order of Founders and Patriots of America), Cat Schwetke (Fauquier Courthouse DAR), Anita Bonner (Fair Lanes DAR), Ray Steele (Middletown) and the American Red Cross represented by Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoth and Nancy Braswell.
A musket salute was fired by the Virginia State Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn. Color guard members included Ken Bonner, Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Phil Hunter, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® welcomes Victoria Chuah, Miss Virginia 2022 to festival
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Sharen Gromling, is pleased to welcome Ashburn, Virginia native and reigning 2022 Miss Virginia, Victoria Chuah, to the Festival this spring. She is no stranger to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, as she was Miss Apple Blossom 2019.
Victoria obtained her Bachelor and Master Degrees of Science in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh in May 2022, graduating Summa Cum Laude with honors in four years. She was featured on the Morgan Stanley billboard in Times Square and is one of their incoming software engineers.
Victoria was selected Miss Virginia 2022 in Roanoke, VA, on June 25, 2022, and was the recipient of $22,500 in scholarships. She was also awarded the overall Social Impact Award with her initiative 4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism, inspired by her 19-year-old brother Luke, who lives with autism. As Miss Virginia, she is using her voice to advocate the need for Home Life Community – community developments for adults on the autism spectrum, providing services and long-term support plans for them to thrive.
Victoria was awarded a $10,000 “Women in Stem” scholarship at Miss America in December.
She also serves as the ABC Spokesperson for promoting healthy choices and substance abuse prevention to students in Virginia’s elementary schools as part of Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s Miss Virginia School Tour program.
As part of her year of service, she makes personal appearances to promote local businesses and non-profits. She is the keynote speaker at various events across the Commonwealth, participating in fundraising events and conferences. Her advocacy within these diverse arenas offers schools the opportunity to target the programs that best meet the needs of their students.
Victoria will visit many festival events when returning to our springtime homecoming. Among those events are the Coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, and the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade on May 5. She will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. on May 6.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees named
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce the 2023 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame Inductees, Debby Sanders and James W. “Jim” Casey. Debby and the Casey family will be honored for their contribution to sports in the region at 8:00 a.m. during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, May 6, 2023, in the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Event Center, 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive. General admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets are $125. Both are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Debby Sanders
Debby retired from Frederick County Public Schools after 30 years as a Health and PE teacher, Department Chair, and Head Girls’ Basketball Coach.
She coached Millbrook High School girls’ basketball team from 2004-2013 with 84 consecutive wins. The team titles include the following: State Champions 2010, 2011, 2012; Regional Champions 2010, 2011, 2012; District Champions 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013; Regional Runner-Up 2009; and State Semi-Finalists 2009.
She was named State Coach of the Year from 2010 through 2012; Regional Coach of the Year from 2009 to 2012; and District Coach of the Year in 1997 and from 2009 through 2013.
After coaching, Debby served as an assistant athletic director for one year and volunteered at numerous sporting events. She was inducted into the Millbrook Athletic Hall of Fame and started the Millbrook “Go Pink” Millbrook vs. Cancer annual events that help to raise money to support individuals and families in the community impacted by cancer.
James W. “Jim” Casey
A native of Boyce and 32-year employee of James Wood High School, James “Jim” William Casey died at the age of 92 on Jan. 8, 2023. He is remembered and missed by scores of people in the area as he is inducted into the 2023 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame.
Casey is survived by two of his three children – James M. and his daughter Ann. His son, John Casey, noted blacksmith and manager of the family farm, died at age 61 this past March. Coach Casey is also survived by his brother Jerry. Jim’s wife Eleanor MacDonald died in 2005. She, with Jim, founded and operated one of West Virginia’s most successful thoroughbred and racing operations. The operation was first named for Eleanor, and then after her death, for their horse farm Taylor Mountain.
Jim graduated from Boyce Agricultural High School and the College of William and Mary where he ran track, played baseball, and was the varsity football manager. After two years in the military, Casey returned to begin his career at James Wood High School, where he was a teacher, coach, and athletic director.
Retired athletic director at Handley High School, Jimmy Omps, said of Casey, “I remember watching Casey run the cinder track at Handley, the 100-yard dash in close to 10 seconds. He was very intelligent; he knew the rules.”
Don Shirley, a retired principal at James Wood, agreed that his intelligence was a comfort to him and a sounding board. “He was good listener…I missed that greatly when he retired. He was one of the most loyal persons I can think of. He remembered everything, the kids, who did what in which game. Unbelievable!”
Former JWHS student Danny Hoopes recalled that Casey was a great strategy coach; he was not vocal, but he was a confident man. Hoopes, who Coach Casey nicknamed Hoops, Jr. greeted him that way for years. Why Hoops, Jr? Hoops was told to figure it out himself. Seems Hoops was the 1945 Kentucky Derby winner.
Casey’s son, a veterinarian like his grandfather, said, “He never really got upset about anything. He could take things in stride.”
The 1954-55 school year marked the beginning of Casey’s run of success as head coach in three sports. In baseball, he never had a losing record; his football winning record included a 10-0 season in 1964, but he was at his best with basketball. After James Wood High School hired Casey as head coach, he had a record of 132-29, winning eight District titles.
Casey’s post-educational career as horse owner and trainer featured more than 1,200 wins, including a record 35 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic victories as a trainer. Casey moved from Winchester to Charles Town, W.Va. in 2002 after acquiring 146 acres in Jefferson County.
Like his grandfather, he was generous. There is the Dr. Joseph M. Casey scholarship at Clarke County High given to a student pursuing a degree in science or veterinarian medicine. The generosity and encouragement Casey and his wife Eleanor left to future generations are scholarships named the JAMES & ELEANOR CASEY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIPS which are awarded yearly at James Wood High School, Millbrook High School, Sherando High School, Clarke County High School, Washington High, and Jefferson High Schools. The scholarships are used by an athlete to further their education and playing a college sport is not a requirement.
As late as 2022 he won 24 races and was at the track every morning. On the morning of January 6, 2023 Casey fell at the track and suffered a broken leg. He won the race while in surgery and seemed to be on the mend when he died two days later. His wife Eleanor had died in similar circumstances, A loose horse caused her to fall and break her hip at age 74 in 2005.
His son, James M. Casey, told the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred journal, “He enjoyed it–the people, the horses, the races. He went to the track every day until the very end.” Casey’s racing resume records over 1,200 wins, his horse, No Love for Juba, a homebred horse, won the West Virginia Futurity on Jan. 8, the day of his death. Late in the Game, came in second.
Coach Casey’s son and daughter will accept their father’s induction into the 2023 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame.
Join us at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Event Center on Shenandoah University Campus on Saturday morning, May 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Wind: 11mph S
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 1
61/41°F
55/36°F