Guidelines for creating a visual impact in your garden

Published

9 hours ago

on

Want to make your flowerbeds the talk of the town? Here are a few tips to make the outside of your home visually stunning.

• Pick a focal point. Draw the eye and create a lasting impression. You can use a small fountain, statue, or bench as a focal point or simply a cluster of eye-catching flowers or shrubs.

• Vary the height of your plants. Combine plants of varying sizes to add dimension to your flowerbed. For example, tall, ornamental grasses near the back of your border will give your garden visual balance and texture.

• Define boundaries. Create distinct borders to demarcate the perimeter of your garden. For example, great features are poured concrete, wooden trellises, and hedges.


• Make paths. Paths and walkways can drastically alter the look of your garden and invite people in. You can use woodchips, pallets, decorative stone, or poured concrete to attain the desired visual effect. Mulch around the paths to give your flowerbeds a clean, crisp look.

Finally, make sure you plant a wide variety of flowers, shrubs, bulbs, and other plants that complement each other for the most striking appeal.

How to choose a day camp for a child with special needs

Published

1 day ago

on

April 24, 2023

By

Do you have a child with special needs and want to find a camp that'll cater to them? Here's some information to help guide your search.

Traditional day camp
Are you considering enrolling your kid in a traditional day camp where they can participate in “regular” activities? If so, contact the camp organizers beforehand to determine if they can make specific accommodations. They may be able to make physical adjustments tailored to your child’s needs. Additionally, they may be able to arrange smaller groups or hire additional helpers for increased supervision.

Specialized day camp
If you choose a specialized day camp, you can rest assured knowing your child has adequate supervision in an environment adapted to their needs. The camp will already have measures to ensure your child’s pleasant and enriching experience. It’s best to meet with the camp organizers ahead of time. You can inform the staff of your child’s needs so they can prepare for their arrival.

Before registering your child for day camp, contact the organizers and confirm they can accommodate your child’s specific needs. This’ll ensure your kid has a fantastic summer — and give you peace of mind.


4 eco-friendly apps to help you live more sustainably

Published

4 days ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

Today, technology is integrated into almost every area of daily life. The environment is no exception. Here are four eco-friendly apps to help you live more sustainably.

1. OLIO connects neighbors and local businesses to give away surplus food instead of throwing it away. The app is available in various Canadian and US cities. Reducing food waste prevents excess methane from being released into the atmosphere.

2. Ecosia is a search engine available worldwide. The platform uses the ad revenue from user searches to plant trees where biodiversity is most threatened. Trees help cool the planet by absorbing harmful greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.

3. HappyCow helps users find healthy, vegetarian, and vegan food options worldwide. Eating less meat and exploring plant-based options is good for the environment.


4. Think Dirty® educates users on the potential toxins in their household, personal care, and beauty products. Users can scan the barcodes of over 350,000 products sold in the US and Canada to learn what they’re made of and discover healthier alternatives.

Using one of these apps is a great way to contribute to a healthier environment.

How to encourage your friends and family to go green

Published

6 days ago

on

April 19, 2023

By

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year's theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world's largest environmental movement.

1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.

2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.

3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.


4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.

Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!

Benefits of grow-bag gardening

Published

1 week ago

on

April 18, 2023

By

Want to grow your food but are short on space? Grow bags could be the solution. They're perfect for gardening on a deck, patio, or stoop. Here are a few advantages.

• They’re customizable. Grow bags come in various sizes, so you can find ones small or large enough for anything you want to grow. Choosing bags made of strong, breathable fabrics like polypropylene is best.

• They can’t be overwatered. Unlike plastic pots, these bags won’t receive more water than they need because the excess runs off through the holes in the fabric. They’re perfect if you tend to be heavy-handed as a gardener – you don’t risk drowning your plants.

• They promote healthy growth. Plants can become root bound in traditional pots, leading to stunted growth. This doesn’t happen with grow bags. When the roots reach the outside of the bag, they’re exposed to air. This air contact causes the root to stop growing. Instead, new roots begin to form on the plant, leading to lush growth.


If you’re ready to try grow bags, visit a nearby garden store to find everything you need.

Sustainability tips for pet ownership

Published

1 week ago

on

April 16, 2023

By

Are you committed to green living, even in how you care for your cat or dog? Here are a few tips for sustainable pet ownership.

1. Adopt. Instead of buying from a breeder, support a local animal shelter. This helps reduce the number of animals on the streets and prevents you from supporting unethical breeding techniques like puppy mills.

2. Spay or neuter your pet. Spaying or neutering your pet helps prevent animal overpopulation. In addition, spaying or neutering your pets gives them a better quality of life and reduces the risk of certain illnesses.

3. Buy pet toys made of natural materials. Many pet toys contain harmful plastics and synthetic materials that harm the environment. Look for toys made with natural materials like organic cotton, hemp, rubber, and wood. You can also get creative and DIY your pet toys.


4. Feed your pet high-quality food. Purchase pet food that uses by-products from animal agriculture that would otherwise be wasted. Moreover, prioritize food brands that use sustainable packaging like cardboard and paper.

5. Be mindful of pet waste. Improperly disposed of pet waste can negatively impact the environment. If you have a cat, look for litter that contains compostable or biodegradable materials like corn, dried wood, wheat, and newspaper. If you have a dog, collect waste in biodegradable or compostable bags.

6. Eco-friendly flea prevention. Avoid store-bought flea and tick products like collars, topical treatments, and sprays whenever possible. These products contain harmful chemicals. Focus on regularly grooming your pets, washing their bedding, and vacuuming your home to keep fleas at bay.

Speak to your veterinarian for more tips on keeping your pet happy and healthy while protecting the environment.


How to re-caulk a shower

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2023

By

Applying fresh caulk to your shower can instantly brighten up the space. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

• Choose a caulk. There are two types of caulk for tubs and tiles: silicone and acrylic latex. Silicone caulk is du¬rable and flexible but tricky to apply. Latex caulk is easy to apply but may need to be redone more often.

• Remove the existing caulk. Use a utility or putty knife to scour the edges of the old caulk. Once separated, firmly pull it away from the surface. Be careful not to scratch or damage your shower while doing this.

• Clean the area. Remove any remaining caulk residue with a dry, non-abrasive scouring pad. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely.


• Apply the new caulk. Cut the tip of the nozzle at a 45-degree angle and insert it into the caulk gun. Hold the nozzle at a 90-degree angle from the surface you want to caulk. Apply steady pressure to the trigger and move your nozzle down the entire surface length. Keep the gun moving consistently so the caulk doesn’t thin out or pile up.

• Smooth the caulk. Take a damp cloth and gently press a small area of the material into the caulking line with your finger. In one continuous motion, drag your finger down the length of the seam to create a nice smooth surface.

Finally, let the caulk set for 24 hours before using your shower. You can pick up everything you need for this quick fix at your local hardware store.

