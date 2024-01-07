Obituaries
Guy Kevin Cupelli (1959 – 2023)
Guy Kevin Cupelli, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Riverton Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with a celebration of his life to follow at Italian Delight, 2334 Warrior Drive, Stephens City, Virginia.
Mr. Cupelli was born on March 9, 1959, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to the late George Cupelli Sr. and Marie Annella Scott of Stephens City, Virginia. He attended Broad Run High School and worked as a brick layer and stone mason in the Northern Virginia area since his graduation.
Surviving along with his mother are his son, Josh Cupelli of Colorado; daughter, Jenna Cupelli of Colorado; brother, George Cupelli Jr. of Stephens City; three sisters, Teresa Cupelli of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Christine Cupelli Knoll (Tom) of Bristow, Virginia and Francine Cupelli Ferentinos (Greg) of Vienna, Virginia; his former wife, Cindy Johnston of Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winchester Medical Center Foundation through the Valley Health Foundations, 220 Campus Blvd, Suite 402, Winchester, VA 22601.
Corann Viola Updike (1935 – 2023)
Corann Viola Updike, 88, of Woodstock, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Updike was born on September 12, 1935, in Rileyville, Virginia, to the late Raymond and Viola Beylor Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George G. Updike; daughter, Patricia Utterback; grandson, Albert Utterback; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her sister, Marguerite Sedwick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shenandoah National Park Trust, 1750 Allied Street, Suite C, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Bobby Breen “Bob” Davis (1941 – 2023)
Bobby Breen “Bob” Davis, 82, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Reverend Francis Bell officiating. The family invites guests to visit one hour before the funeral home service.
Bob was born on May 13, 1941, in Danville, Virginia to the late Spencer and Mildred Davis. He is also preceded in death by his twin sister, Betty Davis Fountain.
Surviving Bob are his loving wife of 46 years, Emma “Jean” Davis; his daughter, Greta Hughes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his cousin and best friend, Ace Davis of Philadelphia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Bob is a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country in 1959 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged on November 22, 1963. Bob loved his family; he was raised by his mother and grandmother, and more than anything, he enjoyed spending his time with his wife, Jean.
Honorary pallbearers are Ace Davis, Howard Wines, and Duvall Bolden.
Carroll Edward “Bubby” Lamb (1940 – 2024)
Carroll Edward “Bubby” Lamb, 83, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on January 2, 2024 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Lamb was born to the late Ross and Virginia Taylor Lamb on August 3, 1940, in Orange County, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lamb, and two sisters, Geraldine Atkins and Tilly Williams.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis Lamb Sr. and Tony Lamb, both of Front Royal; daughter, Debra Lamb of Middletown; two brothers, Randolph Lamb and Edward Lamb; sister, Dorothy Williams; three grandchildren, Brian Anthony Lamb, Dennis Lamb Jr., and Tiffany Rowe and five great-grandchildren, Landyn Lamb, Khloe Addison Lamb, Kyler Lamb, Khloe Ann Marie Lamb, and Laynee Lamb.
Brian Lamb, Dennis Lamb Sr., Dennis Lamb Jr., Craig Hayes, William Riley, and Mike Smelser will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Landyn Lamb, George Twigg, Bobby Butler, Robert Huggins, and Tony Lamb.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Betty L. Tharpe Dofermire (1936 – 2023)
Betty L. Tharpe Dofermire, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Kerfoot officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Betty was born April 5, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Vernon Tharpe and Brentie Robinson Tharpe. She was married to the late Johnny Benjamin Dofermire, Sr.
She worked for Winchester Medical Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse as well as doing In-home Health Care. She was a former member of Bethel Temple Church of God and a current member of Bethel Assembly of God.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Morfit and husband David of Front Royal, April Blankenship of Front Royal, and Nancy Rocus and husband Michael of Honey Grove, Texas; son, Johnny Benjamin Dofermire, Jr. and wife Tammy of Toms Brook; one sister, Helen Cook of Front Royal; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny B. Dofermire, Jr., David Morfit, Michael Saduk, Levi Dofermire, Clayton Corder, Wally Martin, Matthew Rocus, and Aaron Dawson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 12, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Randall Wynn “Hart” Hartley (1955 – 2023)
Randall Wynn Hartley, affectionately known as “Hart,” aged 68, from Valrico, FL, passed away on December 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. His final moments were spent surrounded by his loving family, marking the end of a life rich in service, love, and dedication.
Born to Dorothy A. Mills Hartley and Charles Lee “Chuck” Hartley of Front Royal, VA, Hart was a respected member of his community, known for his commitment to family and country. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Lucas Ryan Love.
Hart’s legacy continues through his family: his brother Bradford Wayne Hartley, his wife Debra Sue Patterson Hartley; his children – Allyson Dawn Hartley Calandro, Carrie Elizabeth Hartley Love, and Kyle Andrew Hartley; and his sons-in-law, Matthew John Calandro and Travis Andrew Love. His cherished grandchildren, Madison, Alayna, Jackson, and Scarlett, will hold dear memories of their grandfather.
Hart’s educational journey began at Warren County High School, followed by Virginia Military Institute and the University of Northern Colorado. His distinguished military career commenced in 1977 when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His dedication saw him through challenging times, including deployments in Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, culminating in his retirement in 2005.
After a brief retirement, Hart’s passion for service led him to St. Vincent’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, followed by a fulfilling tenure at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando. His work there, contributing to children’s health beyond medicine, was a source of great joy and satisfaction.
Hart’s life was not all about work; he found happiness in motorcycling, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included his Harley, Shelby, and RV travels. He was an avid fan of Disney and Universal Studios, enjoying these places immensely with family and friends.
In 2022, Hart moved to the Tampa area to be closer to his family and indulge in his love for history, travel, and enjoying his grandchildren’s activities. His final memorable journey was a Rocky Mountaineer Train trip in Canada with his wife and military friends.
The Memorial and Celebration of Life for Hart will take place at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Brandon, FL, on January 17, 2024. The family welcomes guests for viewing from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by the service and reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. For those wishing to send flowers, arrangements can be made through Stowers Funeral Home.
Hart’s interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, honoring his life and service.
Brian Alexander Jenkins (1995 – 2023)
Brian Alexander Jenkins of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 28.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens. Brian would not want there to be a special dress code, so please wear whatever you would have worn when hanging out with him. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, please join us after for a celebration at Rivermont Fire Department.
Brian was born November 5, 1995, in Charlottesville, VA, to Gina Jenkins.
He graduated from Skyline High School in 2014. Brian was employed by Precision Paint Shops. Brian enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, racing, and working on cars with Grandad. He was an absolute gun enthusiast with enough ammo to stock a store.
Brian was known to make everyone laugh and be the life of the party. He had a laugh and smile that was absolutely contagious. Brian’s greatest title was uncle and he loved that title more than anything else. You could always catch him taking a selfie, wrestling, or tickling his two nephews.
Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gina and Mike Smith; special “dad,” Karl Van Reuth; sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Robbie Foster; grandparents, Jr. and Connie Jenkins; very special aunt and uncle, Sheri and Jim Johnson; two very spoiled nephews, Brayden and Bentley Foster; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends he considered family, as Brian never met a stranger.
Brian is preceded in death by many family members, including his grandparents, Richard and Karen Jenkins; special grandmother, Helen Robinson; cousin, Lisa Willingham; and friend, Mason Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Luke Carter, Van Jacob Carter, Kody Showers, Jesse Jenkins, Bob Eddy, and Windle Spindle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Van Reuth, Tyler Menefee, Van Wiley Carter, and Jr. Shingleton.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the funeral home.