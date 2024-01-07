Guy Kevin Cupelli (1959 – 2023)

Randall Wynn Hartley, affectionately known as “Hart,” aged 68, from Valrico, FL, passed away on December 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. His final moments were spent surrounded by his loving family, marking the end of a life rich in service, love, and dedication.

Born to Dorothy A. Mills Hartley and Charles Lee “Chuck” Hartley of Front Royal, VA, Hart was a respected member of his community, known for his commitment to family and country. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Lucas Ryan Love.

Hart’s legacy continues through his family: his brother Bradford Wayne Hartley, his wife Debra Sue Patterson Hartley; his children – Allyson Dawn Hartley Calandro, Carrie Elizabeth Hartley Love, and Kyle Andrew Hartley; and his sons-in-law, Matthew John Calandro and Travis Andrew Love. His cherished grandchildren, Madison, Alayna, Jackson, and Scarlett, will hold dear memories of their grandfather.

Hart’s educational journey began at Warren County High School, followed by Virginia Military Institute and the University of Northern Colorado. His distinguished military career commenced in 1977 when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His dedication saw him through challenging times, including deployments in Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, culminating in his retirement in 2005.

After a brief retirement, Hart’s passion for service led him to St. Vincent’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, followed by a fulfilling tenure at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando. His work there, contributing to children’s health beyond medicine, was a source of great joy and satisfaction.

Hart’s life was not all about work; he found happiness in motorcycling, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included his Harley, Shelby, and RV travels. He was an avid fan of Disney and Universal Studios, enjoying these places immensely with family and friends.

In 2022, Hart moved to the Tampa area to be closer to his family and indulge in his love for history, travel, and enjoying his grandchildren’s activities. His final memorable journey was a Rocky Mountaineer Train trip in Canada with his wife and military friends.

The Memorial and Celebration of Life for Hart will take place at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Brandon, FL, on January 17, 2024. The family welcomes guests for viewing from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by the service and reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. For those wishing to send flowers, arrangements can be made through Stowers Funeral Home.

Hart’s interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, honoring his life and service.