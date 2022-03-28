Guy Thomas “Tom” Reil (1937 – 2022)

Tom passed away on March 26th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an 8-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Tom liked all manner of sports, he particularly loved the Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, and the Golden State Warriors. He was also an avid golfer up until the time of his illness. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and he often commented on the joy he derived from family gatherings.

Tom graduated from Warren County High School in 1954 and then served in the US Airforce for 4 years. Subsequently, Tom was employed by Atlantic Research (now Sequa) for 35 years, rising to the Senior Program Manager level before his retirement in 1999.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Austin Reil and Alma Virginia Williams Reil of Riverton, Virginia, his son Shannon Christopher Reil and siblings Marie Knox, Bob Reil, and Larry Reil.

He is survived by his wife Edie of 62 years, daughter Kelly Auchmoody (Blake), grandson Weston Auchmoody, sister Wanda Boyd, sisters in law Fay Miller and Ann Cooper as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday, March 31st at Riverton United Methodist Church in Riverton, Virginia. A bereavement meal and family visitation will be held immediately following the service officiated by Pastor Marc Roberson.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donation to be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.