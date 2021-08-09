Gypsy moths can eat up your trees

Southern states have Brood X cicadas, but northern states have a different, more destructive nuisance this year: Gypsy moths are back with a vengeance, with some areas seeing their worst infestations in decades.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) is a non-native insect that originally came from France in the 19th century, and feasts on leaves from a variety of trees, especially oak. After two or three successive years of defoliation from gypsy moths, deciduous (leafy) trees are more vulnerable to other pests and diseases.

There are steps you can take to try and control gypsy moths in your own yard. Search for egg masses on trees, firewood, and outdoor furniture. Egg masses are tan-colored and have a fuzzy appearance, usually ranging in size from a dime to about a half-dollar size. Scrape the egg masses into a container filled with soapy water. You can also burn or bury the egg masses, but keep in mind that any egg mass left behind can still hatch next year.

Mice, birds, and some predatory insects, such as certain wasps and flies, also feed on gypsy moths. You can encourage these natural enemies to set up shop in your yard by ditching the insecticides and luring in birds with feeders and houses.

The good news? Gypsy moth outbreaks almost always collapse after two to three years due to a viral disease that kills caterpillars, according to Michigan State University. But in the meantime, a little prevention can save your trees.

