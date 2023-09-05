H. Steadman Finch, Jr. (1944 – 2023)

H. Steadman Finch, Jr., 79, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the wonderful and compassionate care of Blue Ridge Hospice at Winchester Medical Center.

Steadman was born April 23, 1944, in Arlington, Virginia. He grew up in Herndon with his parents, the late Huntley S. Finch, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Woody Finch. Steadman raised his family with his wife, Connie Runyon Finch, until her death in 1998.

Steadman is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Stokes Finch; two daughters, Stacy E. Finch and Carrie E. Finch-Smith and her husband Jamie; stepchildren, Michele Turley and her husband David and Michael Miller and his wife Sirikul; bonus daughters, Sharon Lisa, and Brandi; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; his beloved dachshund, Sunshine; a sister, Phyllis Gardner; and a host of other family and friends.

After graduating from Herndon High School, Steadman worked for several years for his family’s business, Horn Motors, in Herndon. He then worked for his wife’s family business, Runyon Well Drilling, until he bought and ran the business with his business partner for over a decade.

Along with Connie and the children, Steadman was an involved member of Dranesville Church of the Brethren, using his talents and expertise to serve the congregation in many different roles.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Sammy Campbell officiating. After the service, there will be a potluck meal at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dranesville Church of the Brethren, 11500 Leesburg Pike, Herndon, Virginia 20170, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 433 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.