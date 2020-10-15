Community Events
Halloween 2020 Observance: Safety reminder from the Front Royal Police Department
The Town of Front Royal is not canceling Halloween and will leave it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate. This year the Town of Front Royal will not be sponsoring the annual Hometown Halloween on Main Street due to COVID-19 concerns. However, there will be some businesses on Main Street planning to participate in Halloween festivities on that day.
It is highly recommended that everyone should use a flashlight and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00pm. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
Front Royal Unites to host “Heritage or Hate?” teach-in as part of Confederate statue relocation campaign
Does Front Royal’s Confederate statue represent our Southern heritage or our dark history of oppression? Local historians and experts will tackle this issue and more through a panel and Q&A on October 18, 2020, to help voters weigh in on the statue’s future. Featured speakers include James M. Gillispie, Dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at Lord Fairfax Community College; Samuel Porter, President of Front Royal Unites (FRU); Gene Bétit, historian and author of Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid — African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019; and Suetta Freeman, Warren County High School student shut out by Massive Resistance to desegregation in 1958, later returning to graduate, and former President of the Warren-Page Branch of the NAACP.
The teach-in is the latest development in FRU’s campaign, whose petition has garnered over 2,500 signatures urging Warren County’s Board of Supervisors to remove and relocate Front Royal’s Confederate monument. After being overwhelmed by concerned citizens at recent meetings, in August the Board refused to continue hearing FRU’s request on its agenda—and instead put it up for referendum, while pledging to host a public forum for debate. With no signs of such an event on the horizon and voting now in full swing, FRU scheduled its own educational panel for the public to learn about the parallels between Confederate memorials and the institution of slavery. At the October 6 Board meeting, member Laura Lee Cascada urged the Supervisors to attend, stating, “Today we need to take action and not wait around for the majority to come around on issues of justice. If we did that, women would not have the right to vote; slaves would still be enslaved.”
This year, over 100 Confederate monuments have been removed nationwide, including in Virginia localities like Charlottesville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Loudoun (where Supervisor Kristen Umstattd stated, “This statue is like a knife to the heart of so many of our African American residents, and it is there every day. We have to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of other people.”) However, Warren County joins only five other Virginia counties in offloading the issue to voters: Lunenburg, Charles City, Franklin, Halifax, and Tazewell, as the Roanoke Times elucidates in an editorial against them.
According to FRU President and veteran Samuel Porter, “Confederate symbols on public land, in effect, endorse a movement founded on white supremacy. If our government continues to pay homage to the Confederacy, people of color can never be sure they will be treated fairly.” In speaking in favor of relocation of the monument, he has been joined by former Mayor Stan Brooks, who wrote in a recent letter to the editor, “I think it is an act of understanding, of love, of respect to remove it from its place of prominence, to understand its effect on our fellow citizens and on our own conscience; to move forward toward a slightly more just society.”
As part of the campaign, FRU supporters have also erected dozens of yard signs urging a “Yes on 3” vote around the County and will continue appealing to the Board for relocation at its October 20 (7 pm) and November 4 (9 am) meetings.
- DATE: Sunday, October 18, 2020
- TIME: 4:00 – 5:30 pm
- LOCATION: Bing Crosby Park, 50 Stadium Dr, Front Royal, VA (Pavilion 1) and live-streamed
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
SPCA Wag-O-Ween Pet Food Drive
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, & Clarke Counties is collecting bags of dry pet food for pet owners in need. The van will be open and located at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, where you can drive up and safely place your donations in the van.
Donations accepted Tuesday – Friday, October 13th – 16th, between 10AM and 5PM. Donations of dry cat and dog food will be distributed as part of the SPCA’s Pets for Life Program to keep loved pets in their home and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
Samuels Public Library hosts Holiday Writing Contest
Samuels Public Library has announced that its 42nd annual Holiday Writing Contest has begun. This contest is sponsored by Samuels Public Library and Royal Oak Bookshop.
All area children, in grades Kindergarten through 12, are invited to enter the Holiday Writing Contest. This co-sponsored contest encourages talented and aspiring young writers to share with us their written word about the winter holiday season. Students may submit either short stories or poems. Simple illustrations may accompany the work. A student may also submit a thematic holiday drawing which may be selected as artwork for the Holiday Writing Contest book of winning entries. Entry forms and guidelines are available at Samuels Library as well as in area schools. All winners will receive a professionally published keepsake booklet, and the first place winners in each grade will receive a gift certificate from Royal Oak Bookshop.
All entries must be submitted to Samuels Public Library by 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16th.
“It is our pleasure to host this contest each year, and to see how excited parents and children get when they have discovered they have been selected as winners,” said Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor at Samuels Public Library. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to host the annual winners’ reception, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it is important to give students this opportunity to be creative and express themselves through writing,” Ashby added.
Please contact Michal Ashby at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 if you have any questions.
Winchester SPCA giving away cat treats to local cat owners
Thanks to a generous donation, the Winchester SPCA is giving away cat treats to local cat owners. Just mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday – Friday, 10AM-5PM, to get your kitty a box of treats while supplies last. One box per cat.
Happy Wag-O-Ween from the Winchester SPCA!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Honest Thief”
- “Love and Monsters”
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Soul”
