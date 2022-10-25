Halloween: Dressing up on the cheap

Have the price tags on Halloween costumes caused a scare? You’re not alone. Halloween costumes can get quite pricey, especially since the outfits will likely get worn only a few times. And many children will quickly outgrow their Halloween costumes, meaning you may have to shell out for a new costume every year. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to lower Halloween costume and decoration costs.

Want to maximize savings? You can make many great costumes and decorations yourself, spending only a few dollars on supplies. For example, you could run to the print store, print up a large copy of the Mona Lisa, then put it in a picture frame. Next, cut out Mona Lisa’s face, and you’ve got a wearable painting mask.

Seasonal products often come at a premium due to high demand. Sometimes you can find great costumes outside of the Halloween section. Have a daughter who wants to play princess? Check out the toy section and see if there are any princess outfits. The toy aisle costume could be much cheaper.

After Halloween wraps up, you can often find awesome costumes on the cheap. It’s smart to poke around and see if any costumes catch your eye. If so, you can buy now and deck yourself out later.

The same is true for Halloween decorations. Instead of waiting until next year, pick up some stuff this November.

Thrift stores often put together Halloween collections where you can find costumes, props, and costume-ready clothing pieces. Ditto for dollar stores. You might also find great costumes at garage sales.

Many folks don’t want to wear the same costume year after year. Rather than ditching your costume or tucking it in the attic, why not loan it to friends? In return, your friends might lend you their extra costumes or decorations. You could also post up offers to swap on social media sites, like Facebook or Nextdoor.