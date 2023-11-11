Connect with us

Opinion

Hamas: A History of Violence

Published

4 hours ago

on

On the morning of Oct 7, the nation of Israel was attacked by rocket fire coming from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. The missile attacks acted as a screen as thousands of Hamas militants viciously attacked towns and cities in southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 Israelis and kidnapping many others.

The attack was the single bloodiest day in the nation’s history and was carried out by a group known as Hamas, a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood that is labeled a terrorist group by the U.S. and Israel but seen as the legitimate government in the Gaza Strip. While there is no place for this type of violence, and Israel has the right to retaliate as aggressively as they feel necessary, I have found that the question my students have asked the most is why Hamas would commit such acts knowing the repercussions? I have found myself telling this story to each of my classes in the past weeks and thought it worth sharing.

The Gaza Strip, in southwestern Israel, borders the Mediterranean Sea and Egypt’s Sani Peninsula. It was originally part of the Ottoman Empire from 1285 to 1917. After WWI and the defeat of the Ottomans, the land was given over to Great Britain as part of the Palestine Mandate.

The British agreed to allow European Jews escaping persecution to settle in Palestine after the war. In the beginning, there were no issues between the Jews and Palestinians, but as more Jews arrived and bought up more land, displacing the Arabs, Palestinians began to resist. This caused the British to cut off immigration.

However, after WWII and the Holocaust, Britain and the United Nations once again opened the doors to Palestine for Jewish settlement. At first, the U.N. tried to divide Palestine into two regions, but in 1948, the Jews declared themselves the Nation of Israel, and their military drove the majority of the Palestinians into refugee camps in the Jordanian-controlled West Bank and the Egyptian-controlled Gaza Strip.

In 1967, when Egypt, Syria, and Jordan amassed armies on their borders in preparation to attack, Israel struck first with precise accuracy, taking out the armies of the aggressive nations. Israel then moved into and acquired more land, including the Gaza Strip. Israel controlled the Gaza Strip and its two million inhabitants until 1993, during which the first Intifada occurred, and Palestinians rose in protest of the Israeli control. In 1993, U.S. President Bill Clinton helped broker the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

The Accords established a path to peace as the PLO recognized the State of Israel, and Israel recognized the PLO as the official representatives of the Palestinian people and acknowledged they had a right to self-rule. A month later, Israel pulled its forces out of Gaza and left the PLO in charge.

In 2006, Gaza held elections, and Hamas won. No elections have been held since. In 2007, when Hamas refused to renounce violence against Israel, both Israel and Egypt (who have been fighting the Brotherhood in their own nation for years) set up a blockade of Gaza, cutting off most of their water, food, and electricity. The blockade has caused severe hardships in Gaza and has been criticized by the U.N.

During the Israeli occupation of Gaza, specifically during the Intifada, Hamas came into being. It was founded by Ahmed Yassin, a quadriplegic nationalist scholar. Born in Palestine, Yassin was injured at age 12, leaving him paralyzed. He was educated in Egypt and was introduced to the Muslim Brotherhood. He returned home to Gaza and became a teacher while also establishing an Islamic charity associated with the Brotherhood. In 1985, he was arrested for stockpiling weapons and then, during the Intifada, established Hamas to destroy Israel and establish an Islamic state in Palestine.

1993 was an important year for Hamas as it detonated its first suicide bomb and began its fight against Fatah, the leading organization in the PLO, who had been working towards peace with Israel as part of the Oslo Accords. Hamas denounced the Accords and detonated bombs in Israel to try to disrupt the process. Over the next several years, Hamas continued its campaign of terror while Israel continued to respond, including the 2004 rocket attack that killed Yassin. Yassin’s death did not stop Hamas’ attacks. As new leaders emerged, many live outside of Israel. As said before, Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, and Hamas won the election in 2006 and kicked out Fatah in 2007. Fatah had changed from being the most infamous terrorist organization to one seeking peace.

In the years that followed, Hamas and Israel have continued their hostile relationship. Hamas continued to attack Israel while Israel retaliated. Israel has come under condemnation from some international human rights groups, claiming their retaliations are out of scale. An example was in July of 2014 when Hamas killed three Israeli teenagers. Israel responded with a two-month attack that left 2,100 Palestinians dead. Another example is during a very violent May in 2021 when Israel responded to an attack with missiles that collapsed a 13-story residential building. However, in each case, Israel justified their actions as necessary as organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, not to mention nations like Iran, have pledged its destruction.

It is true that Gaza is a hellish place to live and that the Palestinian situation started when the Jews kicked them out of their homes in 1948. Yet now, 75 years later, the situation is what it is. Israel is there to stay, and that is not going to change. The only solution seems to be a two-state solution, even if that may seem unfair. Even groups like Fatah have agreed that peace is more important than holding out for the right of return.

I know this is easy for me to say in my comfortable home, far away from the situation. Instead, I will end with an Israeli perspective – the best and fairest I have ever read. Sandy Tolan’s “The Lemon Tree: An Arab, a Jew, and the Heart of the Middle East” gives an excellent true story account of the Israel/Palestine situation. Tolan’s principal character, Dalia Eshkenazi, presents what she thinks is the only way forward. Dalia survived the Holocaust as a young child before arriving in Israel and receiving a home of an Arab family that had been forced out. She believes the answer is the three As: Acknowledgement, Apology, and Amends. Jews must acknowledge what they did in 1948 and the pains they caused, but the Arabs must also acknowledge they are not innocent with the many acts of terrorism they have committed. For amends, she said, “It means that we do the best we can under the circumstances towards those we have wronged.” For Dalia, amends could not mean the full right of return, as she said, “the Palestinians have the right of return, but it is not a right that can be fully implemented because the return of millions of Palestinians would effectively mean the end of Israel.”

James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He can be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.

VIEWPOINT: Uncommon Valor

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 11, 2023

By

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Do you want to give your family (especially your kids) an experience they will remember forever? By all means, set aside a few hours to visit the nearby Marine Museum at Quantico, VA… a few miles south of DC, just off I95 or US 1 (less than a 90-minute drive from Front Royal).

This is an ideal way to show the entire family (in a first-hand, up close and personal look) just how much has been done (and is being done) worldwide by a relatively small group of dedicated, patriotic Americans who understand the meaning of loyalty to our country and their comrades and the necessity for the discipline and commitment to make this nation safe for you and I and future generations still to come.

The displays are “life-size and lifelike” and bring the viewer into the moment that is being displayed, making you feel like you are actually there… you need very little imagination to experience the artillery fire and the cannon shells, and you get an intimate view (and sense of sharing) of the hardships that are/were endured in repelling our nation’s enemies and protecting this country that we all love and honor.

Today, there are those who try mightily to disparage our progress as a Christian nation founded on Judeo/Christian values who would likely be unwilling to lift a finger to defend this nation and our values…  but the Marines do not subscribe to that “hogwash.” The Marines’ love of country and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice for their families and yours is seen and felt everywhere, from the burning hot beaches in the South Pacific to the freezing winters in Europe, Korea, and some of the far-most reaches of the world.

When you have the privilege to see how much effort, blood, and dedication has been given (and is being given as you read this) for a country that is constantly under attack internally from such a large number of eternally ungrateful liberal leftists, you cannot but feel an even greater sense of gratitude for the efforts and sacrifices made by a few good men and women.

A visit to the Marine Museum is a wonderful destination and outing for any family and will be something talked about for many years to come.

Do yourself a favor and schedule a trip to visit the Marine Museum today for you and your family and friends. Don’t forget to bring your camera (you can bring lunch but there is food aplenty in the cafeteria). As an extra bonus, there is no charge for entry or parking, and the Museum is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

 

Dale Carpenter
Shenandoah Christian Alliance

Opinion

Commentary: The Quiet Rresolve of Election Eve – A Remembrance

Published

5 days ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

This time tomorrow, Virginia voters will be busy electing a new General Assembly in another of the elections we hold every November. Here, we never take a year off.

This evening, before the polls open, take a stroll if you can through your neighborhood. Maybe even drive around your community — roll the window down, weather permitting. Look around. Listen. Feel. Breathe in the cool fall air.

Election eve long ago became perhaps my most special night on each year’s calendar. It was because of the resolute, almost reverential calm that pervaded the darkened streets and neighborhoods.

For the overwhelming balance of my adult life, elections were my business. I lived them as a newsman and political correspondent.

Before the weekends preceding each election, I had studied published polls and campaign finance data and traveled extensively across Virginia. I had made countless phone calls to local party leaders, candidates, campaign professionals, registrars and “real people” I had met in my reporting. Rarely did any election night result surprise me.

Reporters and editors spent Mondays before elections polishing the background and contextual material at the bottom of stories that would be transmitted the next day to publications and broadcasters across Virginia and beyond. That material would remain unchanged but the tops of the stories were revised many times Tuesday night into Wednesday’s wee hours with fresh tallies and trends until, eventually, The Associated Press declared a winner and announced it with a bulletin, the next-highest priority level for wire-service reports behind a flash.

Such was the caffeine- and adrenaline-fueled work within the pressure cooker that was election night in AP’s state control bureaus as vote totals flooded in.

But the night before, when I would invariably leave work late, I’d often take the long way home, sometimes varying my route through different parts of town.

The streets were conspicuously empty and quiet except maybe for falling leaves rustling in the breeze. Bars and eateries, where autumn Monday nights normally meant lively pro football crowds, seemed sparse and subdued. Some households had displayed their support for certain candidates with yard signs that, by then, had largely exhausted any expectation of influencing the undecided.

After all the biting rhetoric and the acidic ads, after all the claims and counterclaims and liberties taken with the truth, after all the debates and breathless campaign reporting, after all the final rallies had ended, now the voters would have their say – the only say that matters.

The anticipation felt palpable: the people’s pent-up will was about to be made manifest in the seminal triumph of representative democracy. It seemed an almost sacred moment, and it always inspired me. It probably will tonight, too.

This evening, let yourself believe in our collective wisdom; that we as voters get it right more often than not. Even if the candidate (or candidates) of your choice fall short, trust that it’s better than unaccountable and unelected power imposing its will upon us.

Trust that your votes are being fairly and faithfully collected and counted by honorable people just like you who are doing their best, because they are.

Another edifying aspect of my years of daily political reporting was Election Day visits to urban, rural and suburban polling places where I met citizens who gave earnestly of their time and worked long, tiring hours at local precincts to ensure that their neighbors’ votes mattered. The same goes for dutiful, skilled career election professionals, regardless of the party in power, who kept the processes clean and transparent.

Government of, by and for the people took root here 247 years ago. Over that time, suffrage was justly expanded to populations once disenfranchised — women and the descendants of enslaved people chief among them. There is still work yet to do. However, there is no guarantee that our constitutional democracy will make it to 250 years, as malignant forces hell-bent on authoritarian rule seek power by any means, up to and including seditious violence.

One generation cannot bequeath the blessings of freedom to the next. It must be earned and defended anew through informed vigilance, intentional electoral participation, and the courage to stand against those who prosper from dividing Americans and turning one against the other.

So tonight, take it all in. Savor the quiet resolve of Americans — Virginians, your neighbors — about to choose their government in our fragile annual exercise of the peaceful delegation of power.

Tomorrow, cast your vote and then watch the machinery of democracy and the rule of law run their righteous course.

Remember and cherish it. We risk its loss sooner than we dare imagine.

 

by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.

Opinion

In Response to Ron Santmyers’ Recent Letter to the Editor  

Published

5 days ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

I have only good to say. Your father was a mentor to me at an age when I really needed an adult. He had the amazing ability to connect with my generation better than adults outside of our coaches and teachers at that time. He wrote the recommendation to JMU that tilted their decision towards my acceptance. He did that for many of us throughout his time at the youth center. He was a friend who would shoot straight with you even though we did not always like what he said.

So, to say the least, I was stunned to find that the youth center was closed when I returned to Front Royal after 45 years. We face real challenges in our Town as we see the effects of COVID and increased student drug use, with nowhere that our young people can go to just hang out in a safe place.

I was personally involved with several of the focus group discussions with students, parents, and teachers to get their input on what they would like to see offered in a new youth center. One of the discussions was around the name of the center. When we asked, it was confirmed by the students that calling it a “youth center” had a different meaning back in our day. The students felt that it would turn off some students from coming. By calling it a “youth center,” they felt people would think it was for younger ages and older kids would not come.

Their sage input was to call it a Student Union because that portrayed something more like a college environment and open to all ages. Armed with this feedback, I am confident the RON organization (‘Reaching Out Now,’ a nonprofit) wants to ensure your dad is given the proper respect he deserves for his dedication to the youth in our community. Naming it the Raymond Santmyers Student Union better serves the times we live in.

We are blessed to have Samantha Barber, founder of RON, stepping forward to take on the challenge of reenergizing the Student Union. Like your father, she can connect with students of all ages and has worked with students in our community for the last eight years. She has many fun programs for the students to get involved in while developing a mentor group of all ages to interface in a Student Union environment. It will be very cool (to use a descriptive word from my generation) to create a coffee shop environment in the big room, with couches, tables, and chairs throughout.

The best news is that RON has a very active board of people who are already energized and dedicated to making the effort successful. They will be a stand-alone organization that will not require oversight from either Town or County governmental entities.

I hope the above clears up any concerns you might have about this effort. Please give Samantha a call with any other questions that pop up. She would love to share with you her vision of building something for our students that will create the same good memories that many of us have had growing up in Front Royal. Raymond Santmyers would be proud.

Michael Graham
Front Royal, VA

Opinion

Community Member Demands Apology for School Board Candidate’s Use of Children in Political Tactics

Published

5 days ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

I am writing to you not just as a concerned individual but as a voice within a community that stands for the integrity and welfare of every child. It has come to light that in the heat of an election race, you chose to involve the children of a candidate in a manner that many, including myself, find deeply unsettling and contrary to the values we expect from our elected officials. Ms. Salins, you are running unopposed and not against this individual, so why would you do something this disgusting?

It is with a heavy heart that I question the judgment behind such an action. Children are to be nurtured and protected, especially within the educational sphere which you have been entrusted to oversee. Dragging them into the often harsh world of political contests is an act that seems to starkly contrast with the idea of genuine care for our young ones. The role of a school board member is to be an advocate for all students to create a safe and supportive environment for them to grow and learn. However, the recent events have led many of us to ponder – if the innocence of children is not spared during an election, how can we trust you to safeguard the interests of our students once elected?

Your actions have cast a pall over your candidacy, sending a message that political gain is placed above the well-being of children. I thought your platform was based on the values of respect and integrity. There is a level of decorum and decency we expect from our leaders, and unfortunately, it seems to have been forgotten in your recent campaign strategy.

The involvement of children in political discourse is not a display of strength or astuteness. Rather, it is a gross misstep and a cause for serious reflection. You should be ashamed of such tactics, as they do not reflect the ethical backbone that a member of the school board should exemplify.

I, along with many others, await your public apology, not just to the family involved but to the community at large. We expect a commitment to higher standards of conduct moving forward. It is not just about winning an election but about setting an example for our youth — an example of empathy, respect, and moral leadership.

This is an opportunity for you to demonstrate that despite this misjudgment, you can rise above the fray and show true character by owning your mistakes and making amends. Our children, our community, and our shared values deserve that much.

Jackie Masella
Front Royal, VA

Opinion

28 Area Military Veterans Line Up Behind Crystal Cline’s Leadership, Integrity, and Vision

Published

5 days ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

A fair assessment of the situation in Warren County would indicate that there is a leadership crisis under Sheriff Butler’s administration. There’s also a serious issue concerning integrity and honor, considering the current Sheriff’s compromised ability to provide credible testimony in court.

A substantial number of military veterans, along with their family members and friends, are voicing their support for Crystal Cline — the candidate who values integrity and wants to restore honor to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All 28 veterans signed below in support of Crystal Cline represent many more people in Warren County who feel the same way.

The reasons for this support are simple: they all believe Crystal Cline has what it takes to be a great Sheriff – one who has integrity, respect, and honor. Captain Cline has over two decades of service to the people of Front Royal and Warren County. She has been a departmental supervisor since 2014 and has been a Captain for the last 6 years. Crystal Cline is the type of leader we would follow anywhere, anytime (the ultimate compliment from military veterans).

Unlike the current Sheriff, Crystal Cline can credibly testify in court, and her vision of the future for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is what we need — an increase in services and regaining trust with our citizens. She will make a positive difference in the Sheriff’s office as she has at the Front Royal Police Department, in our community of Warren County, and beyond.

We need a change in the leadership and culture at the Sheriff’s Office. We need integrity, starting with a sheriff who can testify against criminals in our county. We need to rejoin the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, an organization Butler withdrew from. More than 61 people have died in Warren County from opioid overdoses since Butler became Sheriff, putting our county as one of the highest per capita death rates in this area. We need to re-establish the Animal Control Division, and we need dedicated, certified School Resource Officers in our schools. We need change now.

These statements are grounded in fact. These facts are the truth.

For all these reasons above, the following military veterans urge you to restore integrity and honor to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office by voting for Crystal Cline on November 7th.

John Piazza, Colonel, USAF (Ret.) – Warren County, VA
Scott Baker, Captain, USA – Warren County, VA
Sherri Sears, Captain, USA – Warren County, VA
Bill Hammack, Colonel, USMC (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA
Matt Tederick, 1st Lieutenant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Ralph Waller, Sergeant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Eric Steinbuechler, Lieutenant Commander, USN – Springfield, VA
Mark Hajduk, Technical Sergeant, USAF – Front Royal, VA
Jacob Fenton, Sergeant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Jacob Perez, Corporal, USMC – Warren County, VA
Timothy Elliott, Corporal, USMC – Front Royal, VA
Jerry Bosserman, Specialist, USA – Clarke County, VA
Terry Orndorff, Sergeant, USMC – Martinsburg, WV
Bryan House, HTC(SW), USN (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA
Jeffrey Lewis, Specialist, USA – Front Royal, VA
David English, Specialist, USA – Warren County, VA
Donald Roop, Corporal, USMC – Warren County, VA
Jonathon Price, Specialist, USA – Shenandoah County, VA
Wayne Sealock, Private First Class, USA – Front Royal, VA
Kenneth Boyd, Corporal, USMC – Page County, VA
Butch Carper, Technical Sergeant, USAF – Warren County, VA
Joseph Medina, Sergeant, USMC – Capon Bridge, WV
Davina Hyers, Staff Sergeant, USA – Warren County, VA
Dana Harvey, Specialist, USA – Front Royal, VA
Jay Roy, Corporal, USMC – Page County, VA
Steve Mauck, BM3, USN – Florida
Kevin Orndorff, Corporal, USMC – Front Royal, VA
David Hardy, Lieutenant Colonel, USA (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA

Opinion

Commentary: Halloween Started Early with a Spooky Saturday in Downtown Front Royal – But will Tuesday be even scarier?

Published

1 week ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

As the pictures, all but one at the end of this commentary, illustrate, Halloween got off to a spooky and fun Historic Downtown Front Royal Trick or Treat starting on Saturday, October 28. But was that, and actual Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, just a costumed prelude to what locally could be the scariest day of the year, this coming Tuesday, November 7, Election Day?

We say scary because if a certain slate of religious extremist-backed candidates gain a majority on the county board of supervisors and school board, the recent turmoil surrounding content and control of Samuels Public Library will have simply been a prelude to what will come next. That “next” could be an effort to control not only the direction of county government but also the content and funding of public education in Warren County toward the same socio-religious extremist perspective at play during the library uproar.

An internal debate within that religious community centered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would seem to indicate a philosophical divide between some more moderate members of that community to others, many with self-identified ties to Christendom College who were drivers of or supporters of those drivers, at the helm of the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) effort. As one will recall, while publicly portrayed as an anti-pornography initiative, early internal communications between CSL organizers leaked to the media, and others indicated the real target was any material with a neutral or accepting stance on alternate sexual identity issues that some community youth may be facing as they reach puberty. Some candidates who at the time seemed “Rah-Rah” supportive of the CSL effort now appear to be claiming a “pro-library” perspective as they attempt to reach beyond what some in the St. John’s Church community assert is a distinct minority of extremists within that congregation.

Who actually has the numbers, not only in one local church community but countywide across and beyond religious categories, should become apparent in this pivotal local election, particularly on the county government side. We urge all voters to do their homework researching the background and true agendas of those they vote for this coming Tuesday, November 7.

Another group has come into play in one local race, labeling itself as the “Team” of a candidate they oppose. That “Team” has been accused of circulating negative misinformation by social media about the candidate challenging the incumbent that “Team” actually supports.

Who holds the actual majority numbers, and how many voters did their “homework” before voting?? — Stay tuned for the result of this Tuesday’s scariest “Game of the Week”!!! But before you vote, let’s have a little fun and revisit that Spooky Saturday Trick or Treat in Historic Downtown Front Royal:









