Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA

We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.

Trauma-Informed Training provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This two-class trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.

The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on September 1st and 8th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. An evening course option will be available September 6th and 13th, from 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Attendees must attend both sessions of their selected time slot to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is normally $150, but is currently funded by a grant and is available to the local community free of charge. This month’s course is being presented virtually and will be taught by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition.

Pre-registration is required. To register for the morning class beginning on September 1st, visit bit.ly/ti-91am. To register for the evening class beginning on September 6th, visit bit.ly/ti-96pm. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.