Community Events
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA
Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
Community Events
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
“We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide” said Corialise Pence, Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board. “We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community, and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”
The Front Royal Moose Riders are partnering with Northwestern CSB to coordinate the motorcycle ride, which will begin at the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion located at 1340 John Marshall Highway. Registration will begin at 8:30 am, with kickstands up at 10:30 am. The cost to ride is $20 per bike and will benefit Concern Hotline, the area’s local 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline. There will also be a resource fair from 8:30 am-11:30 a.m, with a program starting at 10:00 am.
The ride will have one stop in New Market, where Family Youth Initiative will be hosting the Shenandoah County Awareness event and resource fair from 10:00 am–2:00 pm at the Community Center, 9184 John Sevier Rd. The ride will end at Bulldog Stadium in Luray, 740 US-340. Page Alliance for Community Action will be hosting their event at that location from 11:00-2:00. 50/50 raffle tickets, to benefit Concern Hotline, will also be available at all 3 events.
Follow Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action Facebook page to stay up to date on all the activities happening in each location. You can find all up-to-date information on www.nwcsbwellness.com. On Facebook, you can access PACA at @PageAllianceforCommunityAction; FYI at @ShenCoFYI, Northwestern Community Services Board at @NWCSBCares and NWCSB Prevention and Wellness Services at @NWCSBWellness.
Community Events
SAR Color Guard presents colors at Veterans Tribute in Clarke County
On August 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Clarke County Fair’s tribute to veterans. The event was held at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville.
A combined color guard from compatriots representing three chapters from the northern region of the Virginia Society presented the colors and stood in line with veterans from the Korean War Veterans Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans for the presentation of the National Anthem. After parading off the field, Chris Shipe, Clarke County Veteran of the Year in 2019, was the keynote speaker; A veteran who served in the 2nd Armored Division during the 1980’s.
Shipe honored all area veterans and those who had fallen. He thanked veterans past and present, ending with the following quotation, “No military is better than its veterans and its service members. The reason that the U.S. military has no peer in the world is because of the citizen soldier who willingly serves their country.”
Chaplain services were provided by Chaplain Al Johnson, Clarke County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 41. Compatriots from the SAR included Color Guard Commander Brett Osborn, drummer Doug Hall, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips and Richard Tyler from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter and Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter.
Community Events
SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop
On August 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters of the Northern Region Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored a successful Color Guard Training Workshop. The training was held at VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg, and started with a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether the event is a workshop or a formal ceremony.
Musket safety checks were conducted throughout the session. All attendees were briefed on hydration and heat safety, how to check the site of an event for ground, overhead and brush hazards, and the importance of a complete and updated Virginia SAR emergency call card.
Individuals were provided training in firing a black powder musket and given the opportunity to fire under command. They were instructed in the proper method of carrying and presenting the musket during ceremonies and safety at all times in carrying a weapon. The participants were given training in proper handling of black powder and the process to load and fire the musket.
Sean Carrigan was the Color Guard Commander and Safety Officer, with Dale Corey and Marc Robinson giving training presentations on safety and flag etiquette. Sean Carrigan and Robinson provided training on the proper procedures for firing black powder.
Three SAR Chapters were represented. From Colonel James Wood II there were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Paul Christensen, John Petrie, Richard Tyler and pospective member Bill Weiss. Representing Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner, Steve Riddle, Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink. Colonel William Grayson Chapter had Andrew Mills and Jack Mills participating.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, September 6:
“McClintock” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of September 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, September 3
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and learn the Hammered Nature process. Registration is required.
Monday, September 5 – Library closed in observation of Labor Day
Tuesday, September 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Come explore STEM activities using the scientific method and working in teams. This week’s topic is identifying the differences in fingerprints. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 7
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Laura Zimmerman will be our special guest this week for our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Laura Zimmerman will be our special guest this week for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 10
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. Join us for a gaming session of Smash Brothers! Attendance is very limited, so please register in advance. For ages 11-18.
Monday, September 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 13
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. For ages 6-11. Come explore the mysteries of the world through science! Our topic this week is Finding Fingerprints. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 14
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Pigs will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Pigs will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 17
- 2:30 PM – Dungeons & Dragon. For ages 12-18. Come build your character to prepare for the monthly campaign. Registration is required.
Monday, September 19
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Come explore STEM activities using the scientific method and working in teams. This week’s topic is building in earthquake zones. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 21
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Ladybugs will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Ladybugs will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Monday, September 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 27
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. For ages 6-11. Come explore the mysteries of the world through science! Our topic this week is Earthquakes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 28
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Something fishy will be the theme of our stories, songs and craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Read with the Sheriff Preschool Story Time. Something fishy will be the theme for our tales, sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Community Events
Warren Coalition offers free Trauma-Informed Certification
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.
Trauma-Informed Training provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This two-class trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on September 1st and 8th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. An evening course option will be available September 6th and 13th, from 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Attendees must attend both sessions of their selected time slot to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is normally $150, but is currently funded by a grant and is available to the local community free of charge. This month’s course is being presented virtually and will be taught by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition.
Pre-registration is required. To register for the morning class beginning on September 1st, visit bit.ly/ti-91am. To register for the evening class beginning on September 6th, visit bit.ly/ti-96pm. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
