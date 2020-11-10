Local Government
Happy Creek bank work criticism and response dominate start of Monday Town Council meeting
At a meeting where nearly $12.5-million-dollars in various Town Fund Reserves was approved for unfinished projects without much discussion of impacts on those fund reserves; where Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes urged the town council to approve the use of PUBLIC property along Kidd Lane by the Front Royal Brewing Company to stimulate the outdoor serving of beer and refreshments as a stimulus to drawing tourists to Front Royal, even though they have rejected his request to utilize a similarly sized stretch of his own PRIVATE property nearby for the same use; and where after a slight, approximate 10-second hesitation on the making of a motion to do so, approved the existing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s request to rezone 62.7 acres of EDA-overseen town land adjacent to the Happy Creek Technology Park from Residential to Industrial to raise the statewide tier ranking of the property for commercial marketing, among other business conducted; it was two opening salvoes of criticism concerning work ostensibly to stabilize and flood-proof Happy Creek between South and Prospect Streets that seemed to set a tone for the Monday, November 9th meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
About that Creek Bank
That opening public comment criticism came from Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek and long-time council critic Paul Gabbert. The criticism included Gabbert’s assertion council allows Interim Town Manager and long-time Republican Committee officer and strategist Matt Tederick to re-define reality for it. Gabbert cited Hotek’s previously expressed concerns about replacing native vegetation with rocks as a stabilizing strategy, as a glaring example. And Hotek wasn’t speaking for herself, but rather seven organizational signees to a letter submitted to council.
Gabbert’s assertions led to a verbal spat with Councilman Jacob Meza, who complained to the mayor that Gabbert’s comments aimed the interim town manager and council’s way were unfair and counterproductive to the meeting’s requirements of decorum not becoming unduly personal. Gabbert countered that he had not mentioned the interim town manager by name and asserted his 1st Amendment right of free speech to criticize council actions. Mayor Tewalt cautioned Gabbert to keep his comments on policy and allowed him to continue. A quick read of council’s rules of decorum indicated no crossing of rules against “profanity, vulgar or sexist language” or “irrelevant commentary”.
And Hotek and Gabbert’s comments led to an 11-minute-plus rebuttal by Tederick during his Town Manager’s Report. That rebuttal largely quoted from the council approval process in moving toward a Consent Order for the work and cited professional qualifications of involved personnel from I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) project consultant CHA who has forwarded permitting applications to the State and County for the Town.
Whether Tederick’s rebuttal made Gabbert’s point on council’s acceptance of an interim town manager redefined reality or refuted Hotek list of concerns and questions surrounding the Town’s Happy Creek project, likely depends on one’s environmental, and perhaps political, perspective.
In the wake of Hotek’s submission of the joint letter of concern and related questions about the Happy Creek project, one known fact is that seven environmentally conscious public organizations and at least one local landscaping professional believe the project is not accomplishing its stated permitting purpose of stabilization and flood control.
In addition to the Tree Stewards, those organizations signing on to the concerns and assertions of flawed processes, work and permitting the Stewards have brought forward are Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, The Shenandoah Riverkeeper, the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee, The Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Sustainability Matters, and the Izaak Walton League.
In response to one criticism of the downing a Willow Tree gifted by the Tree Stewards with a commemorative plaque, Tederick called Public Works Director Robbie Boyer forward. Boyer explained the tree had been taken down several months earlier because it was dead and was not removed as part of the creek project.
Following Tederick’s rebuttal to the criticism of the Town plan to replace vegetation with rocks the length of Happy Creek’s banks between South and Prospect Streets, the interim town manager took on a more pleasant and less controversial task – the awarding of dual “Star of the Month” awards to Town employees.
Those employees were Robbie Taylor of the Wastewater Treatment Plant staff and Water and Sewer Supervisor Ray “Tony” Rogers. See those awards following the earlier debate on the Creek work and council’s other business including three public hearings on the Front Royal Brewery request;
the Budget Amendment reserve fund outstanding project expenditures; and EDA rezoning request – all unanimously approved; as well as approval of acceptance of a Deed of Easement from ELP Riverton, LLC to provide water-sewer service to the new Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants; and an ordinance amendment facilitating remote participation in meetings in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
County appoints Keith A. McLiverty as Finance Director
Warren County is announcing the appointment of Keith A. McLiverty as the new Finance Director for Warren County. Mr. McLiverty graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and received his Master’s Degree in Finance from the New England College of Business and Finance in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. McLiverty will begin his employment with the County effective November 30, 2020. He fills the vacancy created this past September by the resignation of Jonathon Munch, former Finance Director.
Mr. McLiverty joins Warren County from the City of Derby in Connecticut where he served as the elected Treasurer for over twenty (20) years as well as the Director of Finance in several of Derby’s Regional School Districts from 1998 through 2019. Most recently, Mr. McLiverty has served as the City of Derby’s Finance Director where he was responsible for budget management and forecasting, long-term financial planning, and interfacing with bond rating agencies on the City’s fiscal condition, among other duties and responsibilities. As the Director of Finance for the City’s Regional School Districts 5, 9, 12, and 15, he oversaw the cash flow management for a $62 million entity; supervised and managed general ledger and account reconciliation for multiple accounts and funds; and supervised payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivables, and purchasing.
Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “We are very pleased to find such an individual as Keith, who possesses the knowledge, experience, and education to make an immediate effective impact in Warren County. Given his past experience in the business, school system, and local government worlds, he has shown that he is quite the capable individual. We are pleased that he is joining our team from a larger locality, bringing fresh ideas and solutions to our daily challenges.”
Ed Daley, Interim County Administrator, stated, “Keith brings extensive local government finance experience to Warren County. His background as a municipal Treasurer and his work with the public school system will be particularly beneficial as Warren County continues moving forward.”
Mr. McLiverty said, “I value the opportunity to become part of the Warren County team, and in particular the Finance Department. We are in challenging times, and it is essential that everyone rows together in order to provide the necessary fiscal prudence and maximize taxpayer returns. I look forward to bringing my experience to Dr Daley’s team, and complementing the great crew!”
He continued, “I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for their support and trust. Each day we will strive to serve our internal and external customers with nothing but quality service.”
The Finance Department is located in the Warren County Government Center at 220 North Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local Government
Front Royal Planning Commission work session takes on comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance changes
A Town Planning Commission work session Wednesday night to review and discuss a package provided by the Planning Staff. Immediately on opening, Town Attorney Doug Napier apologized for having not attended previous Planning Commission meetings and indicated his office would attend all future meetings to provide legal input to the commission. For this meeting, Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett was present and acting for the office.
Before any other business, the commissioners came up against a procedural challenge raised by the new Town Director of Planning Tim Wilson.
At the request of Chairman Douglas Jones, Mr. Wilson directed the attention of the commissioners to a memo he had prepared regarding three separate but interrelated planning and zoning matters pertaining to Solar Energy facilities.
- A proposed amendment to the Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan
- A proposed amendment to the town’s Zoning ordinance to add “Large Photovoltaic Solar Power Project” to the list of allowable uses by special use permit in Agricultural and open Space preservation Districts (A-1).
- A special Use Permit application for a utility solar facility on 177.98 acre parcel owned by Front Royal Limited Partnership (FRLP).
Mr. Wilson’s memo cites the Virginia Code provisions that govern Comprehensive plan amendments and Zoning ordinance text changes, and those actions cannot be initiated by property owners or other parties, but must originate from the governing body, in this case the town council or the Planning commission. Mr. Wilson went on to describe the issues as “procedural and easily corrected”, but they must be resolved for the Special Use permit to be considered.
Once the chairman opened the floor for Commissioner comments and questions, Commissioner Merchant opened with a question: “Are you saying that the Planning Commission doesn’t have the authority to initiate a Comprehensive Plan amendment?” He asked if Mr. Sonnett could provide that opinion in writing.
Planning commission already performs a review and update of the Comprehensive Plan every 5 years and it has not been the practice to wait for the Town Council to direct it. Mr. Sonnett indicated that the 5-year review is one of the things the commission is chartered to do, so that is a different case. In cases where an issue arises that requires a change, the Town Council initially acts and refers the issue to the Planning commission, which holds a public hearing, then makes its recommendation back to the council.
Commissioner McFadden then asked if the Commission’s current and previous practice was wrong. Short answer: “Yes” But requiring a property owner to first go to the Town Council, back to the Planning Commission, then back to town council “Doesn’t sound like a very good process”
Commissioner Connie Marshner echoed the sentiment. “How does this help?”
Commissioner Gordon indicated that clearly the commission needed to adjust its process, but how?
The commissioners were referred to some example processes used by other counties and municipalities, particularly a flow-chart used by Hanover County.
Commissioners asked Mr. Wilson if the planning staff could create a flowchart for the process he was proposing for the commissioners to use. He agreed.
All this was going on without a discussion of the Special Use Permit being requested by FRLP. The consensus of the commissioners was that action on that request would have to be deferred, “rested” while the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance issues were worked out. To that end, the Chairman asked FRLP representative David Vazzana, who had been observing the discussion, if he was willing to “Rest” his Special Use Permit application. Mr Vazzana, who had written a comprehensive memo to the Commission, outlining the history and activities of the project, agreed. The document he provided outlines all the past actions taken by FRLP to comply with town guidance and previous policies. None of the issues raised on the FRLP memo were discussed or responded to by the town planning director or the Assistant Town Attorney. FRLP hopes to build a Solar Utility facility off Mary’s Shady Lane. The proposals form part of FRLP’s plans for developing that site with commercial and residential portions, and has been the subject of endless discussions in the community for more than six years.
Once agreement had been reached on developing a serviceable process for Front Royal to follow, and transmitting it to Town Council the commission adjourned the work session, and left for future regular meetings the final processing of the requests.
Local Government
Warren County to provide financial assistance using CARES Act funds
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) and will conduct a third (and final) round of financial assistance. The third round business grant program will provide $100,000 in funds. Including the first and second rounds, a total of $1,839,560 has been available for distribution by the County.
Warren County has realized that one group of businesses, those located within Front Royal that are not required to have a business license, have not been eligible to receive relief funds so far from either the County or the Town of Front Royal. This third round program is intended to provide funds to such businesses.
This final program requires that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and only applies to entities and individuals who are located within the Town of Front Royal and that are not required to have a business license. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid. Businesses with annual revenues of less than $6 million are eligible to apply. Other program requirements apply to this final round.
The Chamber will begin receiving applications on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:00 AM. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 5:00 PM.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Local Government
Supervisors approve small sanitary district, EMS cost sharing with Rappahannock and new WCSO position amidst diversified agenda
The Warren County Board of Supervisors first November meeting covered a range of business the morning after Election Day 2020, none of it being ballot-related in this off year for a county election.
Following a revisiting of earlier discussions or public hearings the board unanimously approved:
- creation of a small 14-lot, 12-home Shannon Woods Sanitary District;
- a split funding arrangement with Rappahannock County for a staff position at the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at $5,000 per month, per county. The added staff position will address a staffing shortage allowing more than one person on duty, particularly to respond to EMS life-saving calls;
- modifications to a request to add seasonal agricultural classes and seminars to an existing Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Rural Events Facility on a farm property at 4022 Rockland Road. The request by Gregory and Mary Huson was modified after further discussion with planning and zoning staff resulting in the elimination of those new classes being held indoors, Zoning Administrator Joe Petty explained to the board. Previous public hearing discussion indicated those classes would be held indoors but questions arose around Health Department water availability for bathroom use standards related to the number of involved people taking the classes at a given time.
The supervisors also authorized Sheriff Mark Butler to add a new crime analyst position and fill a vacant officer’s position with a sergeant without a vote since he explained he is able to fund those positions within his existing budget. Butler told the board he will actually be able to save money with the new staff since he has been filling the staffing gaps utilizing existing personnel with overtime pay.
The agenda summary indicated that the sheriff was seeking authorization for 12 new positions, a number moved up from an original agenda draft six positions. However, North River Supervisor Oates indicated some hesitation before a more comprehensive understanding of the department’s staffing responsibilities versus existing personnel. Butler agreed the board should understand what they would be funding and promised he would be back to request what he said were necessary positions across his department to make it function optimally and safely for all involved.
Several CARES Act COVID-19 pandemic expenditure adjustments were also approved after detailed explanation by County Deputy Emergency Services Coordination Rick Farrall.
At the meeting’s outset the board got monthly reports from VDOT, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, the Department of Social Services, and the founder of public school based “Reaching Out Now” program designed as a support mechanism for secondary students and teachers. They also got a detailed update on county public schools progress in adjusting to student needs in the partially in-house, partially virtual pandemic learning environment from Superintendent Ballenger.
And during a Public Comment period delayed to allow the various agency reports to be made in a timely manner, representatives of Front Royal Unites revisited their assertion that the majority, non-binding referendum vote to keep the Confederate soldier statue in place on the courthouse lawn, should not be the deciding factor in the board’s decision-making process.
See these presentations, votes, and discussions in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
An Election Day 2020 chat with State Senator Mark Obenshain
This Election beat reporter spotted 26th District Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain mingling at the Warren County Republican Committee table in front of the Warren County Government Center Tuesday afternoon. Our professional relationship goes back to Obenshain’s initial run for state elective office – could it possibly be 17 years ago in 2003?
After a check with election officials inside, we caught up with our state senator on his way to his car to ask his perspective on Election Day 2020, and how busy he stays in his district on any Election Day even if he isn’t on the ballot that year – this isn’t the first time we caught him in Front Royal on an Election Day with or without his name on the ballot.
“I do every Election Day,” he said of district-wide precinct hopping. “It’s good to swing through and see what’s going on; thank the people who are working the polls all over the district. And today’s a lot nicer than a lot of Election Days have been up here,” Obenshain observed of the blue, sunny skies and Spring-like 60-degree temperature mid-afternoon, November 3rd.
But turning from the pleasant weather, we asked Senator Obenshain about a much chillier phenomenon, the national political climate. That climate has become increasingly chilly, shrill and divisive. – “It’s like you don’t have political opponents anymore who share a mutual goal of improving the lives of constituents from differing philosophical or economic angles. Rather, you have political enemies who are going to destroy the nation, state or municipality if they take political control,” we observed.
Does he see a problem with this turn, we asked.
“Yes I do. I think that it is getting worse. We’re growing a new generation of political activists who are educated on college campuses where diversity of opinion is punished, and not rewarded. And I think it is a dangerous new development in our political environment that is a real threat to free speech,” Obenshain replied.
Having not been in college in nearly five decades, err years, I wondered whether both sides of the political spectrum weren’t involved in such suppression of contrary opinions.
“I think there are instances in which both sides may be blamed. But I really believe the institutionalization of it is a creation of the Left, the folks who believe they ought to have the hecklers’ veto on college campuses and elsewhere to keep speakers away they don’t agree with. And that’s being carried over to the public sector, even the private sector where people are getting fired from their jobs because they’re not progressive enough …” the senator replied.
Coming from the other side of the political spectrum than my conservative Republican State legislator with whom I’ve been able to good naturedly meet in the middle on political observations over the years, I observed that while in college those decades, I mean years, ago, students on both sides were very vocal and not afraid to hash out differences over a good, old fashioned verbal sparring session.
“Yes, you and I are old. And back when we were in college the professors were more middle of the road. Now they are not,” Obenshain assured me of his perception the scales had shifted to the political Left on campuses this century.
Despite coming from opposite political spectrums, Obenshain and this reporter bemoaned the loss of civil political discourse without the specter of an all or nothing outcome on the fate of U.S. and Western civilization. “I miss that on the national, and even state and local, scenes,” I told my state senator.
“I do too,” Obenshain replied, noting a personal experience with a constituent. “A young neighbor of mine who’s been working on a graduate degree had as an assignment for his graduate program to call somebody he disagreed with on issues and try to interview them. He was shocked that I was willing to talk to him. And I said, ‘Of course, it’s what I do’ … And absolutely refusing to acknowledge somebody else’s point of view is, I think, anathema to the underpinnings of our democracy.”
And at that point Senator Obenshain excused himself, not to avoid the potential of our entering into an extended philosophical debate on the ultimate advisability of the American two-party system or the relative merits or lack thereof of the modern Republican and Democratic Party apparatuses, but to make the next and subsequent stops on his Election Day tour of his district’s election precincts.
But darn, Mark – it would have been fun.
Local Government
Republican-endorsed candidates sweep Town election with only provisional-mail in ballots to be counted
On a night of high suspense and unresolved anxiety on the national election front, four candidates endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee appear to have swept to victory in the Town of Front Royal mayoral and council election.
Those candidates included current Councilman Chris Holloway for mayor with a 2857-2287 (46%-37%) margin over Royal Examiner publisher Mike McCool. Third mayoral candidate on the ballot, new town and county resident James Favors’ 587 votes (10%), and Front Royal Unites write-in candidate Samuel Porter’s estimated 418 votes (7%) totaled 1,005 votes compared to Holloway’s 570 vote margin over McCool. But our publisher’s potential of grabbing the necessary votes to turn the tide in a two-way race is water under the electoral bridge of what might have been without the crowded field.
Vying for the three council seats up for grabs, Lori Athey Cockrell (3,462 votes, 23%), Joseph McFadden (2,579 votes, 17%) and former Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement Scott Lloyd (2,084, 14%) led the field of eight candidates.
Lloyd holds a 284-vote margin over fourth place Eugene Tewalt (1800 votes, 12%), Front Royal’s current mayor, with only provisional/mail in ballots to be counted.
However, contacted election night, former county Republican Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz expressed some concern that those provisional votes estimated at over a thousand, perhaps even two thousand, to be counted could present a threat to Lloyd’s hold on third place. That provisional/mail-in ballot total will be factored into the election totals Friday.
The council seats up for election this year were Cockrell’s appointed seat replacing Tewalt when he was elected mayor last year in a special election race against ex-mayor Hollis Tharpe; Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock who did not seek re-election; and Jacob Meza who also did not run to retain his seat.
Of what on Tuesday night appeared to be a Republican sweep maintain the committee’s five-seat majority hold on council, Kurtz told this reporter, “I know you’re not going to want to hear this, but I credit it to Donald Trump. He is not a traditional politician – this is a movement,” Kurtz said, pointing to early results indicating Trump may take Virginia, which has gone blue for both Barack Obama twice and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“I am proud of all our candidates who did a good job getting out knocking on doors. I think we had the best slate of candidates in a long time. I’m excited for the Town moving forward,” now Republican State Committee member Kurtz concluded.
Other council candidate totals were Betty Showers (1706, 11%), Darryl Merchant (1307, 9%), Josh Ingram (1066 – but this wasn’t the Battle of Hastings, Josh, 7%), and Bruce Rappaport (1028, 7%).
Also in the non-binding referendum on removal or leaving the Confederate Soldier statue on the Warren County Courthouse lawn, leaving it there won by a 15,804-4,879 or 76%-24% margin.
Royal Examiner will explore this year’s election results and consequences, seeking comment from winners and losers, as we move toward finalization of those results Friday.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
70/55°F
61/46°F