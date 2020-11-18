Local News
Happy Creek public protest and educational briefing Saturday
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, the Save Happy Creek Coalition will host a brief educational walking tour and protest regarding the destruction of riparian buffer bordering the creek along Front Street and the Royal Shenandoah Greenway. Participants should check in at the corner of East Prospect Street and South Commerce Avenue in Front Royal.
In observance of Governor Northam’s COVID guidelines, all attendees are requested to wear masks and respect six-foot separation between households. In addition, attendees will be divided into groups of twenty-five to display their protest signs and receive a brief education about the riparian buffer, its history, and the cause of its destruction. All are welcome, but in order to better serve you, registration is preferred: Please see www.facebook.com/events/1073705016390225 or www.eventbrite.com/e/save-happy-creek-demonstration-registration-129189458147. Additional information: savehappycreek@gmail.com or facebook.com/groups/savehappycreek. In the meantime, we encourage people to consult the Facebook page for information on contacting Front Royal Town Council members and the state agencies responsible for negligence in this matter.
Kick off event for Warren Coalition’s HALO Read–an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
A registration/kick-off event for HALO Read (Helping All Little One’s Read) will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 1-3 pm at the Lions Shelter #1 next to Fantasy Land in Front Royal. Families of children aged 0-5 should plan to attend to enjoy a fun-filled, socially distanced experience while registering for this free program (which is open to all Warren County residents). Administered by the Warren Coalition (in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS), HALO Read is an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.
Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make special deliveries possible for each child. The Warren Coalition is the affiliate partner charged with processing registrations and fundraising for the approximately $25 in postage fees to fund each child’s book per year, totaling $125 for the entire program from birth to age 5 (just over two dollars per month). Sponsors and donors are needed to ensure that every infant-preschooler in the county can have access to this impactful program implemented by The Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 by the ever-generous Dolly Parton.
At the kickoff event, the Warren Coalition will also recognize and thank the founding sponsors, who made bringing this fantastic program to children in Warren County possible.
Founding Sponsors Include
Rotary District 7570–through a matching collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County, and Rotary Club of Front Royal (to sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda)
American Woodmark
Windcrest Foundation
Middleburg Library Advisory Board
Many Generous Individual Donors.
To become a sponsor, donor, or to make your financial contribution a part of the Rotary District 7570 matching grant, simply log onto www.haloread.com. Through HALO Read, donors are also given an option to contribute an additional small donation of any amount to support literacy abroad, if they choose to expand their generosity internationally.
About the Registration Event at Fantasy Land Lion’s Shelter on 11/22/20
Attendees at the event will be required to wear masks and the event will follow social distancing practices. Attendance of the event is not required for registration for the program. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and mailed back to PO Box 2058 Front Royal, VA 22630. Learn more about Warren Coalition and HALO Read at www.haloread.com (please note, registration is not available online, an application must be filled out and mailed to Warren Coalition’s PO Box).
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
About Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Or do you have an interesting story to share? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent donated goes to the cause. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage – Mary Cook / microWave project & Art Nest
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with guest Mary Cook, owner of microWave project with home-base studio at the Art Nest. Learn about the Who, What, Why of microWave project and Where to find local art either at a microWave project pop-ups, the Art Nest, or maybe an art kit to go. Mary is determined to make art accessible and affordable.
An update from Mary:
**Update on our Holiday Popup workshops!! ** I have three locations for December. The first will be at the Element on December 5 where we will make holiday ornaments. The second will be at I Want Candy on December 12 where we will be making Candy Worlds. And the final will be at C & C Frozen Treats on December 19 where we will create Holiday inspired “ice cream” sundaes! These art play workshops will be two 6 person sessions each Saturday in December, the first session will be at 2pm and the second at 3pm. Visit my website at https://www.microwaveproject.com/book-online to sign up! I will have other holiday art workshops coming up as well so stay tuned!! Be sure to like my microWave project Facebook page or join my email list (you can sign up on my contact page at my website) to stay informed of more art happenings.
page: https://www.facebook.com/microWaveproject
Mary Cook
microWave project
https://www.microwaveproject.com
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam announced November 16, 2020, that he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The announcement comes as the Northam Administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, which was compiled with robust input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.
“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”
The Northam Administration is working closely with lawmakers to finalize legislation in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session. Governor Northam made clear that any legislation to legalize adult-use marijuana will need to address the following five principles.
Social equity, racial equity, and economic equity. Marijuana prohibition has historically been based on discrimination, and the impact of criminalization laws has disproportionately harmed minority communities as a result. A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued today found that Black Virginians are arrested and convicted for marijuana use at more than three times the rate of white Virginians. Legislation should focus on undoing these harms by including initiatives such as social equity license programs, access to capital, community reinvestment, and sealing or expunging records of past marijuana-related convictions.
Public health. Legislation should include substance abuse prevention efforts in schools and communities.
Protections for young people. As a pediatrician, Governor Northam will require any legislation include protections for Virginia’s youth, including age limits, mandatory ID checks, and education campaigns.
Upholding the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act. Legislation should be aligned with the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act prohibiting indoor tobacco use, which Governor Northam championed as a state Senator.
Data collection. Legislation should ensure Virginia collects appropriate and ongoing information on safety, health, and equity.
In 2020, Governor Northam signed legislation that decriminalized simple marijuana possession in Virginia. The legislation also required the Secretaries of Agriculture and Forestry, Finance, Health and Human Resources, and Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group to study the impact on the Commonwealth of legalizing the sale and personal use of marijuana and report the recommendations of the workgroup to the General Assembly and the Governor by November 30, 2020.
Tracking the COVID-19 pandemic ‘3rd Wave’ locally, statewide and nationally
On Friday, November 13, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since his report of Monday, November 9, Warren County had recorded 20 new cases and three deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising county totals to 685 cases and 25 total fatalities (3.65% of total cases) attributed to the pandemic.
Below are the county, health district, state, and national numbers (nationally over 10.3 million cases and 241,069 total deaths – 2.34% of total cases – with a record of previous reports dating back to October 7 to track the pandemic’s recent impacts:
November 13, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the Va. Dpt. of Health website), there are 4,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 149, Frederick 1,427, Page 524, Shenandoah 1,144, Warren 685 (50 are/were hospitalized, 25 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.65% total cases), Winchester 745); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). Royal Examiner Note: Since October 6 in Warren County that is an increase of 225 cases (from 460) and 12 deaths, up from 13 deaths over the first nine months of the pandemic, as what has been described as a “Third Wave” pandemic contamination progresses nationally.)
b. Commonwealth: 2,864,009 total people tested (PCR only); 199,262 total cases (up 45,571 from 153,691 cases on Oct. 6); [6.5% positive rate compared to 4.8% positive rate Oct. 6 (PCR only)], 13,408 total hospitalized; 3,785 total deaths (up 482 since Oct. 6) (1.90% of total cases).
c. United States: As of November 12, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 10,314,254 total cases and 241,069 total deaths (2.34% total cases) attributed to COVID-19. (Royal Examiner Note: That compares to 7,436,278 cases (up over 2.8 million) and 209,560 deaths (up 31,509) since October 6.
Current VDH Social Gatherings, and Holiday COVID-19 Related Guidance: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/social-gatherings/
November 9, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 4,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 139, Frederick 1,342, Page 506, Shenandoah 1,103, Warren 665 (49 are/were hospitalized, 22 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.31% total cases), Winchester 704); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,802,850 total people tested (PCR only); 193,477 total cases [6.1% positive rate (PCR only)]; 13,116 total hospitalized; 3,713 total deaths (1.92% total cases).
c. United States: As of November 8, 2020, at 12:16 PM, there are 9,808,411 total cases and 236,547 total deaths (2.41% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
5. Congregate Living Conference Call:
a. There are currently three (3) COVID-19 outbreaks at County congregate living facilities.
b. Expect the NEXT Congregate Living (Long Term care facilities, RSW Jail, and WCPS) teleconference call to be Tuesday (15:00-15:30), November 17, 2020; invites and “Zoom” call-in instructions are posted, agenda to follow on the invitation.
October 23, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 116, Frederick 1,137, Page 464, Shenandoah 941, Warren 563 (39 are/were hospitalized, 20 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.55% total cases), Winchester 588); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,472,061 total people tested (PCR only); 171,284 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 12,140 total hospitalized; 3,539 total deaths (2.07% total cases).
c. United States: As of October 22, 2020, at 12:31 PM, there are 8,312,667 total cases and 221,438 total deaths (2.66% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
October 19, 2020 – COVID-19 Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 3,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 113, Frederick 1,097, Page 457, Shenandoah 924, Warren 520 (35 are/were hospitalized, 14 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.69% total cases), Winchester 563); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 2,398,111 total people tested (PCR only); 166,828 total cases [5.0% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,882 total hospitalized; 3,457 total deaths (2.07% total cases).
c. United States: As of “Undefined”, 2020 at N/A PM, there are 8,128,524 total cases and 218,986 total deaths (2.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
October 7, 2020 – COVID-19 Information
Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD):
As of today, according to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 3,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the five-county, one city LFHD. Warren 460 cases – up 7 from last report; 33 are/were hospitalized; 13 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Warren County; deaths comprise 2.26% of total county cases, again up. There is currently one (1) COVID-19 outbreak at a County congregate living facility. Clarke 99 cases, Page 415 cases, Shenandoah 833 cases, Frederick 957 cases, City of Winchester 523 cases. The current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth of Virginia:
2,170,313 total people tested (PCR only); 153,691 total cases [4.8% positive rate (PCR only)]; 11,345 hospitalized; 3,303 deaths (2.15% of reported cases).
United States:
As of October 6, 2020, at 12:21 PM, there are 7,436,278 total cases and 209,560 total deaths (2.82% of total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is officially updated each weekend.
And throughout the county’s experience of the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic County COVID Task Force Chairman Walt Mabe has urged citizens to remain vigilant in maintaining care in social distancing, masking and fostering a sense of community in watching out for neighbors who may be more vulnerable to consequences of contracting the disease and might need some neighborly assistance in acquiring supplies or other assistance.
As Mabe posted around the time of the above October 7 report: “Please remember: “Wear a mask when you are out. Wash or sanitize your hands more. Don’t touch your face. Maintain social separation, 6 feet apart. If you’re not feeling well stay home and away from people and check with your primary care doctor and take their guidance. Please just be aware of your surroundings.”
And now as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam re-institutes some more cautious social gathering restrictions to try and head off a “Third Wave” of the severity some states are now experiencing, these precautions become a reminder that we are not yet out of the “woods” health-wise in 2020, a year unlike any other in our collective experience.
Governor Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Town Police looking into personnel matter related to officer Twitter posts
Royal Examiner was recently contacted on our website regarding social media posts of a somewhat inflammatory political nature alleged to have been made by a Front Royal Police Officer. The link and query as to whether we knew if the Town Police Department was addressing the matter after having been contacted by the posting source was actually found in our website SPAM folder, as the email inquiry to us was from anonymous@anonymous.com.
“Thought you should be aware of this: (followed by LINK) I know that the police chief has been contacted and has not responded. What actions are they taking?” we were asked by Mister or Missus “Anonymous”.
The LINK took us to a Twitter page with a double flagged “Content Warning” from the posting source “Firestorm on Fascism@AntifascistF12” which self-identified to the right of the page stating, “We ID fascists, bigots, supremacists, propagandists & funders. Not organized/funded. 100% outraged”.
Okay then – this reporter found himself wondering if he had landed at an ANTIFA or ANTIFA offshoot site, ANTIFA being an acronym for “Anti-fascist” as the site was identified. From information I have read, Antifa’s original MO or Mode of Operation was the outing of members of neo-fascist organizations to their employers as such.
Below that was the apparent Twitter handle of the alleged FRPD officer who had aroused this group’s ire. Since Royal Examiner has not independently verified if the named officer actually made the featured posts, we will not use his name in this story. However, we will note that the officer included in his self-identification as a “Common Sense Conservative” and that, “Tweets are my own, not of my agency or other personnel.”
And it did not appear there was any claim this officer was a member of any known neo-fascist group; rather suggestions his anti-BLM posts indicated racism and his intolerance for opposing political views, a tendency toward right-wing fascism.
A quick scroll through of posted Tweets opened with a reference to a story lead “Police union to replace American flags on NJ Turnpike after official …” above which the officer allegedly posted, “Local governments are now banning the American Flag.. Line these scum up and shoot them for treason!”
Several negative references to the Black Lives Matter movement were posted, including, “Now that BLM and Antifa have served their usefulness to the Democrats, will they now issue stand down orders to their commanders in the field? Retire your banners and send your mentally-challenged foot soldiers back into their basements until they are needed for another election.”
Another accusation was the officer’s repeated posting of retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan memes, which the “Firestorm on Fascism” posters alleged is often used by American neo-fascists as an “HH” code to mean Heil Hitler”. Or also self-identifying as “a fitness guru” I guess he could just be a pro-wrestling fan of the “27-inch pythons”.
We did notice in another post where the officer references a protester running a vehicle into police vehicles and/or officers, the observation, “A vehicle is the preferred method lately of radical extremists…this is another example. Don’t care if the driver is BLM, Antifa, Neo Nazi or a PETA member. The driver should be put down immediately!” – Not sure how PETA got drug into the conversation, but the post perhaps suggested little patience with radicals of the left or right – “Neo Nazi” being referenced – clashing violently with police.
Okay, was the FRPD Administration aware of these allegations. We decided to inquire of Chief Kahle Magalis and Communications Officer Crystal Cline by email Thursday afternoon, October 12. A short time later we received this reply from Captain Cline:
“Recently, the Front Royal Police Department was made aware of posts made on the personal social media account of one of our officers. We appreciate your concern and have taken steps to open an investigation into this personnel matter. The Front Royal Police Department strives to maintain a professional and unbiased agency and recognizes that all actions by police officers can impact community relations. We take this matter very seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation. Due to this being a personnel matter, no further information on the investigation may be released at this time.”
So I guess that answers anonymous@anonymous.com’s question posed to us under the SUBJECT field “Racist FR police officer”.
As to the allegation of racism, we noticed a post by the officer acknowledging the on-duty shooting death of a black St. Louis police officer with the notation, “RIP Officer… Anyone else getting tired of this? How about you BLM?”
The entire experience of sifting through both the quite shrill posts against BLM, Democrats and leftist politics in general by the officer and equally shrill accusatory posts of his critics on the opposite end of the political spectrum reminded me of lyrics from a song from another era of sometimes violent political unrest in the late 1960’s, early ‘70’s. Stephen Stills of the Buffalo Springfield penned the song “For What It’s Worth” which included some timeless lyrics:
“What a field day for the heat; A thousand people in the street; Singing songs and a carrying signs mostly say ‘Hooray for our side’ …
“There’s battle lines being drawn; Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong …”
Postscript
When opposing political sides lose the ability to rationally converse over differing philosophical perspectives without immediate deterioration into demonization and vilification, the odds become increasingly slim that a democratically based, representative republic form of government will continue to function as planned.
From Twitter posts and claims about a Front Royal Police officer to the ongoing Tweets from a “white house” 70 miles to our east, is it any wonder that the post-2020 national Election conversation has drifted from a peaceful transfer of power towards the potential of an attempted coup to overturn the electoral result due to unsubstantiated claims of fraud by an incumbent installing loyalist civilians at the Pentagon to join others already in place at the Justice and State Departments and U.S. Supreme Court?
Asked on Wednesday, November 11, by reporters about a “smooth transition” of power to a Biden Administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo actually said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration.”
And I thought the LBJ and Nixon eras were weird.
Governor Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
As COVID-19 surges in states across the country, Governor Ralph Northam today announced new actions to mitigate the spread of the virus in Virginia. While the Commonwealth’s case count per capita and positivity rate remain comparatively low, all five health regions are experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” said Governor Northam. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Governor Northam shared a new video to update Virginians on the additional steps the Commonwealth is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which is available here and below.
The following measures will take effect at midnight on Sunday, November 15:
- Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
- Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
- Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.
- On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10:00 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the Commonwealth’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the last four weeks.
On Tuesday, Governor Northam announced new contracts with three laboratories as part of the Commonwealth’s OneLabNetwork, which will significantly increase Virginia’s public health testing capacity. Contracts with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk will directly support high-priority outbreak investigations, community testing events, and testing in congregate settings, with a goal of being able to perform 7,000 per day by the end of the year.
The full text of amended Executive Order Sixty-Three and Order of Public Health Emergency Five and sixth amended Executive Order Sixty-Seven and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven will be made available here.
For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
