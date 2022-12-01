Community Events
Happy Creek riparian planting with Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
On Saturday, November 19, with leadership and oversight from Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC), local community groups and volunteers came together to help plant a 200 meter section of Happy Creek’s riparian buffer, between South Street and Short Street. More than 30 volunteers participated in the planting, including representatives from the Tree Stewards, Beautification Committee, Izaak Walton League, Piedmont Environmental Council, as well as community members. Volunteers planted more than 450 whips (young seedlings) of seven different varieties of native, flowering, riparian shrub species. Species included: Red Chokeberry, Black Chokeberry, Witchhazel, Winterberry, Northern Bayberry, Elderberry, and Arrowwood Viburnum. Species and planting densities were approved by the DEQ.
As part of ongoing restoration efforts for Happy Creek, this section of the riparian buffer had been designated a high-priority area in which an abundance of invasive and undesirable vegetation had begun to establish. In early November the Department of Public Works removed the undesirable vegetation, clearing the way for a full-scale riparian planting. Jim Osborn, Chair of ESAC and the Town’s Environmental Specialist, explains more: “We were excited to create such a positive community event centered around helping restore an important section of our local watershed. Happy Creek is an invaluable asset, landmark, and resource for our Town, and we need to be the good stewards it deserves.”
Volunteers kept warm through the chilly morning hours with coffee, muffins, and good comradery. Those that hadn’t planted before were given lessons by ESAC and Tree Steward members. While many were actively shoveling out holes in the stream bank, members of the FR-WC Anti-Litter Council and the Izaak Walton League used the time to help remove litter from the stream and its banks. Additionally, a set of volunteers helped prune several existing Sycamore trees that naturally recruited over the past couple of years. “Sycamores are a beautiful native tree whose foliage and bark offer an aesthetic appeal throughout all four seasons,” says Melody Hotek, President of the Tree Stewards. “They are also the look and feel of our beloved Shenandoah River, and so having them adorn Happy Creek is a perfect fit.”
Justin Proctor, ESAC member and local conservation biologist, reminds us the value of planting native. “Planting natives is a win-win across the board. These plants are adapted to handle our local climate and soils, they help build back our beneficial insects and pollinators, they provide food for wildlife including native and migratory birds, and their deep root systems stabilize river banks and help clean out pollutants.”
Taylor Clatterbuck, ESAC student representative, is excited about Spring. “I can’t wait to see all of these riparian shrubs leaf out and start blooming next year. Every time I walk, cycle, or drive by, I will be able to look out over something that I can be proud of.”
All watersheds need good, ongoing stewardship, and Happy Creek is no exception. Stay tuned for additional watershed projects in 2023.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 2nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 2:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM
Christmas Classics FREE Movie Naughty or Nice triple feature:
- “Charlie Brown Christmas”
- “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”
COMING SOON:
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Community Events
Bridge Naming Ceremony well attended by dignitaries and community
More than 100 adults and children were present on Saturday, November 19, 2022, to witness the commemoration of the new signs at the Bridges leading into Front Royal. The turnout included county, state, and city officials. The assembly was held in the beautiful Sanctuary of the Riverton Methodist Church with Reverend Marc Roberson welcoming everyone and offering the prayer written by our Founding Father George Washington. Presiding was Pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church in Winchester. Students from Dominion Ridge Academy lead the Pledge of Alliance and sang the National Anthem under the direction of Ms. Grace Morrison, music teacher. President General Bruce Myer of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution brought greetings. The event was co-hosted by Chapter President Chip Daniel of the James Wood II Chapter, the Nation’s outstanding Chapter, and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, headed by Dale Carpenter of Front Royal, retired industrialist, inventor, and engineer who still today is designing vans for use by the physically impaired. The Alliance’s membership is comprised of business men, retired pastors, active pastors, and military personnel. They meet weekly.
Dale Corey, State SAR Color Guard Officer, gave outstanding service wards to Cheryl L. Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of supervisors and members Walt Mabe and Delores R. Oats. Also receiving awards were Dr. Edwin Daley, County Administrator, and Matt Wending, Zoning Administrator. Their support was essential to the success of this project. The Board cooperated with a volunteer group headed by The Rev. Larry W. Johnson. The Board’s request before the Commonwealth Transportation Board was essential to naming the bridges and erecting the signs.
The bridge signs commemorate important American Founders Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and General Daniel Morgan. The sign bearing the name of Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of our county, is the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. Doctor Warren founded the Sons of Liberty and advocated independence while practicing medicine during the small pox epidemic in Boston. He worked to save men shot by British soldiers at the Boston Massacre and the Battle of Lexington/Concord. He ordered Paul Revere and others to warn “the British are Coming” a story hopefully that every child knows. At age 34 he was killed at Bunker/Breeds Hill in the first major battle of the American Revolution. His martyrdom was on June 17, 1775, a day of remembrance celebrated in our county. A widower, he left four children. Plaques hang in each of our public schools and government buildings commemorating his life, put there to help our students and citizens to learn of his contribution to founding our Nation.
The second bridge sign bears the name of General Daniel Morgan of Winchester. Morgan was known as “Washington’s General.” One of the greatest battle tacticians in the history of American war, Morgan’s tactics are taught today in our War Colleges. He may have saved the American Revolution at the Battle of Cowpens beating and capturing a British Army his troops opposed that day. During his career he was wounded a number of times, captured by the British and severely beaten, as well as suffering an injured back that plagued him throughout his life. He is buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester close to many of his men and near his home. A road in Fort Valley is named for him. Morgan’s Road, just off Route 613 at Bentonville on the Tuscarora Hiking Trail in Fort Valley, was celebrated by the Bicentennial Commissions of Warren County and Front Royal. The area his road leads to was to be fortified and serve to shelter General Washington’s Army if needed.
Additionally, the commemoration of our bridges recognizes all our U.S. veterans for their service and loyalty to our great Nation. Each sign includes the words, “Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.”
“Probably over 10,000 vehicles pass the signs each day, said The Rev. Larry W. Johnson who spearheaded the bridge naming. “That means our veterans will be remembered in our community. The approval of these signs shows that our people care. ”
Many veterans were in attendance, including the Front Royal American Legion Post Commander and his executive staff and a veteran suffering from the effects of Agent Orange from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Purcellville. All veterans in the sanctuary received standing ovation.
Others attending the commemoration were Virginia Assembly members David LaRock, 33rd District and Bill Wiley, 29th District; John Massoud, Republican Chair of the 6th Congressional District; Joel Hensly, Aid to Ben Cline, 6th District Congressional Representative; and Lori Athey Cockrell, Mayor, Front Royal.
Michael St. Jacques of Laurel Ridge Community College, and author Christian Di Spigna of New York and Williamsburg, were guest speakers. St. Jacques gave insight into General Daniel Morgan and his importance to the American Revolution, and Di Spigna gave a rousing account of the life of Dr. Joseph Warren. Di Spigna’s latest book, which was featured in the Wall Street Journal in October, “Founding Martyr—The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero” includes facts and details about Warren’s life that are largely unknown.
Following the benediction by Pastor James Simmons of Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, Virginia, those in attendance filed outside to see the Sons of the American Revolution fire a musket salute. This was followed by a Rifle Salute by the Strasburg American Legion Post Honor Guard. These salutes honored the soldiers of the past and those of today. The program ended with TAPS by a member of the Strasburg honor guard.
The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson who began this “mission” several years ago said, “I am so pleased this has come to pass. It is good for our youth and all citizens to know their history. It is good for our veterans to know they are not forgotten. It is good that our community came together to name our bridges and give a wonderful identity to our community. It is good for tourists who come to know we stand for freedom, our veterans, and our children’s heritage. And finally, that we in this community appreciate our history and know that history is the cornerstone upon which to build. A people who do not know their past will find it difficult to find its way into the future. Roots are important. We have a history in our community of the brave serving, preserving, and not giving up! Lastly, I look forward to getting back to my ‘Liberty Man’ teaching of the American Revolution, the Constitution, and what we must do to preserve our freedom. My calendar is filling, with presentations planned as far away as the fall of 2023. May God preserve us all, and may He continue to Bless our Great Land.”
Community Events
Selah Theatre Project presents “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol”
In partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents A SEUSSARIFFIC CHRISTMAS CAROL, an imaginative twist of Dickens’ Christmas story classic in wacky rhymes. Will Tiny Tammy Hoo and all her Seussariffic friends be able to change the cold heart of ol’ Ebenita Scrooge? This family fun tale brings holiday cheer to every heart young and wise.
Written and under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, A SEUSSARIFFIC CHRISTMAS CAROL comes back to Middletown making the original holiday horror story, a delightful treat for family-based audiences. The cast features Sam Brackens, Amelia Cook, Tammi Cooke, Josie Dellinger, Teah Draper, Naomi Greenwalt, Moira Hunt, Andrew Iden, Cameron Joyner, Gianna Parente, Nora Parente, Logan Ruge, Amber Shayeb, Khary-Joelle Smith-Hervo, Oliver Varela, with Sofia Carballo as Tiny Tammy Sue Hoo, Owen Uhry as Bobbie Cratchit, and Danielle Juratovac in the leading role of Ebenita Scrooge.
“It’s incredible to be back on the stage at Laurel Ridge”, says Amber Shayeb, stage manager and the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come. “After the success of Glory Bea last year, we cannot wait to bring the holiday season back to Middletown”, exclaims Shayeb.
Director Do’zia says, “This cast is a beautiful blend of Laurel Ridge students, teens, kids, and community actors. With such a fun script, community, and our partnership with Laurel Ridge, you cannot go wrong kicking off the holiday season with us”.
A SEUSSARIFFIC CHRISTMAS CAROL is presented on December 9-11 & 16-18. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2pm.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane – Middletown, VA 22645
- Friday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets:
- General Admission: $15
- Purchase tickets:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
Community Events
Comedy legend Bobcat Goldthwait headlines three shows at Bright Box
Bright Box Theater welcomes legendary comedian, actor, writer, director and bigfoot enthusiast Bobcat Goldthwait on December 2 and 3.
Bobcat Goldthwait is no stranger to show business. Since his first appearance at the age of 20 on the David Letterman Show in 1983, Bobcat has gone on to maintain a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian.
As a comedian, Bobcat has starred in multiple HBO and Showtime specials and has toured as an opening act for the rock band Nirvana. Well known for his roles in Scrooged with Bill Murray and as Zed in the Police Academy franchise, Goldthwait has gone on to become a well respected director and Sundance alumni. He has directed TV (Jimmy Kimmel, Chappelle’s Show, Community), feature films, (World’s Greatest Dad starring Robin Williams, Willow Creek starring Bigfoot, God Bless America) and documentaries (Call Me Lucky, and Joy Ride). He has also directed numerous standup comedy specials (Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Ron Funches, Iliza Shleshinger, Mo Willems).
“Bright Box is known for bringing household name comedians to the Downtown Winchester area like Gilbert Gottfried, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Gallagher, and Dustin Diamond. We’re thrilled to be able to bring another staple in the entertainment industry like Bobcat.” – Nick Helmut, Bright Box General Manager
Bobcat Goldthwait continues to push the envelope with his unique brand of humor, headlining major comedy clubs across the country. Bright Box anticipates a full house for each of his three shows, especially after the venue recently sold out 2 upcoming shows with another legendary comedian — Pauly Shore — in under 10 hours.
Showtimes: Friday, December 2 at 7:00PM / Saturday, December 3 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM
Tickets: $30 – $40
Bright Box Theater is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester.
For tickets, please visit www.brightboxwinchester.com.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of December 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, December 1
- Samuels Public Library will start collecting Letters to Santa on behalf of Warren County Parks & Rec. Letters to Santa can be dropped off from December 1 through December 14, 2022, and letters will be accepted from children 10 years of age and younger. One letter will be sent back to each household. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Monday, December 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, December 6
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Dissolving Peppermints. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Christmas! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Christmas will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be making ornaments/keychains! For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, December 10
- 11:00 AM –Holiday Photography. Portrait sessions for the whole family. Bring your phone or a camera and pose in front of a winter scene! Registration is required.
Monday, December 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, December 13
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Dissolving Peppermints. Registration is required.
Wednesday, December 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Gifts and Giving! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Gifts and Giving will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, December 17
- 1:00 PM – Samuels Public Library Holiday Open House. Come hear St. John’s Drama Club sing Christmas carols, listen to Santa Claus read stories, and decorate Christmas Cone Trees! Fun for the whole family!
Tuesday, December 20
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Building a House. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 21
- 11:00AM –Toddler/Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, December 24-26
- Library is closed for holiday.
Wednesday, December 28
- 11:00AM –Toddler/Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, December 31 – January 2
- Library is closed for holiday.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band to perform Christmas Concert at R-MA Boggs Chapel, December 13th
The American Legion Community Band will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:00 pm in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Harper’s Ferry, WV.
They will have a second performance of the Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel at R-MA in Front Royal, VA.
Everyone is welcome.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Our repertoire is both versatile and traditional, with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for bands. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
