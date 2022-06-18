Seasonal
Happy Father’s Day! Today’s dads are present and caring
A wonderful thing has happened to fathers since the day of the “man in the gray flannel suit.” That was in the 1950s and 1960s when kids were expected to be quiet, not bother Dad, and stay out of the way. It wasn’t true of all dads, but it was for many. Their work was their primary interest and family came in a distant second.
It took a couple of decades for things to change. By the 1980s, dads were beginning to take an interest in their sons and daughters. In the next decade, they were spending more time with them, but actually raising the family still seemed to primarily be the mother’s job.
Around the time of the millennium, a transformation was taking place. The great thing about it was that fathers were becoming involved in all aspects of their children’s lives. That included sharing the responsibility and pleasure of bringing up their sons and daughters.
It’s a joy to watch today’s dads as they interact with their children. They are involved in their kids’ lives. They can change a diaper, take care of a three-year-old, advise a middle-schooler and give driving lessons. What’s more, they are enjoying it.
A sincere Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads who work with us. The world will be a better place because of you and the capable children you are raising.
Seasonal
Thanks for everything, Dad
Do you have a wonderful dad? Do you tell him often enough how much you love him and how lucky you are to have him? Take advantage of Father’s Day to let him know, in person or in a letter, thanking him for everything he’s done — and still does — for you.
If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few ideas that may speak to your relationship:
• Thank him for attending your dance performances, piano recitals, hockey games, or volleyball tournaments
• Thank him for driving you to medical appointments, extracurricular activities, and your friends’ houses
• Thank him for reassuring you when you’re scared or worried
• Thank him for listening to your joys, disappointments, and dreams
• Thank him for supporting you in difficult times and encouraging you every step of the way
• Thank him for giving you sound advice on important decisions, like buying your first car
Finally, thank your dad for the great childhood memories, family holidays, funny stories, and dad jokes. Above all, tell him you love him for being there for you and for being himself.
Seasonal
7 ways to celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19, which marks the moment when the last American slaves were freed in 1865. Black Americans have celebrated the day for more than 150 years, but it wasn’t proclaimed a federal holiday until 2021. Here are seven ways to commemorate this occasion.
1. Attend an event
Many neighborhoods have public celebrations with music, performances, and food.
2. Host a party
Invite friends and family members over for a backyard barbecue. Consider serving strawberry soda, which is a traditional drink symbolizing the bloodshed by generations of Black Americans.
3. Support Black-owned businesses
Whether it’s a restaurant, special service, or retail business, Black-owned establishments can benefit from your support.
4. Listen to Black artists
Music is a significant part of Juneteenth, and June also happens to be Black Music Month. Create a playlist of Black artists to play during the day.
5. Read books by Black authors
Look for books depicting the history of slavery or the Black experience in America as told from a Black perspective.
6. Educate yourself
Visit a museum or cultural center, or watch a documentary to learn why Juneteenth is significant.
7. Volunteer or donate
Make a difference by helping groups advocating for voting rights, Black justice, or Black women.
Juneteenth is a day for all Americans to celebrate freedom and acknowledge the atrocities of slavery.
Did you know?
Juneteenth has been celebrated under many names, including Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, to name just a few.
Seasonal
25 songs to celebrate Father’s Day
Whether you want to dedicate a song to your father, thank your husband for being a great dad, or listen to a few tunes in your dad’s memory, here are some songs that are perfect for Father’s Day.
1. “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban
2. “Babyfather” by Sade
3. “Dad’s Old Number” by Cole Swindell
4. “Daddy” by Beyoncé
5. “Right By You (For Luna)” by John Legend
6. “Dance With My Father” by Luther Vandross
7. “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs
8. “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens
9. “First Man” by Camila Cabello
10. “My Old Man” by Zac Brown Band
11. “Flashlight” by Chris Young
12. “God Made Daughters” by Brett Kissel
13. “I Learned From You” by Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
14. “It’s For My Dad” by Nancy Sinatra
15. “My Boy” by Elvie Shane
16. “Lullabye” by Billy Joel
17. “It Won’t Be Like This For Long” by Darius Rucker
18. “My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton
19. “New Day” by JAY-Z and Kanye West
20. “Papa Can You Hear Me?” by Barbra Streisand
21. “Song For My Father” by Sarah McLachlan
22. “These Three Words” by Stevie Wonder
23. “Anything Like Me” by Brad Paisley
24. “While He’s Still Around” by Florida Georgia Line
25. “Your Joy” by Chrisette Michele
Happy listening!
Seasonal
4 gift ideas to spoil dad
Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Here are a few suggestions that you can easily customize to your dad’s personality and interests.
1. Hobby accessory
Whether your dad likes painting, photographing birds, building furniture, camping in the great outdoors, playing golf, or reading in his favorite chair, gift him a practical or fun accessory to enhance his experience.
2. Food basket
If your dad’s a foodie, buy him an assortment of fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses, flavored popcorn, local brews, or gourmet products. You can stick to the classics or think outside the box and surprise him with something new.
3. Experience
Your dad deserves to relax and have a good time. Why not buy him tickets to a concert, tourist attraction, or sporting event? Gift him a pair of tickets so he can bring a buddy or plan an all-expenses-paid outing with him to enjoy some quality time together.
4. Gift card
Don’t settle for giving your dad a prepaid credit card. Make it personal and choose a gift card that shows how well you know him. For example, buy a gift card to his favorite restaurant, the hardware store, or a place he regularly visits, like a national park or museum.
Happy shopping!
Seasonal
5 tips for protecting the environment every day
You can do many small things to reduce your environmental footprint every day. World Environment Day takes place on June 5, 2022, and it’s the perfect time to adopt new strategies for living a more environmentally responsible lifestyle.
1. Reduce and reuse
Cut down on waste by using a shopping list, eliminating or reusing plastic bags, using second-hand items, and repurposing what you can. For example, you can turn old clothes into rags. Additionally, take shorter showers and use your washing machine and dishwasher sparingly to save water.
2. Take small steps
Unplug your electronics when you’re not using them, turn down your home’s thermostat at night, wash your clothes in cold water and hang them to dry. Moreover, use VOC-free paints and plan your trips to limit how much you drive.
3. Shop carefully
As much as possible, choose bulk products and items in recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Create an energy-efficient home by investing in Energy Star-certified appliances and planning major renovations to maximize your home’s performance.
4. Sort your waste
Make maximum use of your recycling and compost bins. Ask your municipality about accepted items and find out where your nearest recycling center is located to dispose of other goods safely.
5. Choose environmentally friendly means of transportation
Whenever possible, opt for public transit, car-sharing, cycling, or walking. When traveling long distances, choose direct flights and carpool to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Finally, if you care about the environment, make sure to support local businesses with environmentally responsible practices.
Seasonal
How Memorial Day and Veterans Day are different
Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day pay tribute to the military community. However, these patriotic holidays are often confused with one another. To better honor each day’s true meaning, here’s what you should know.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day is observed to honor soldiers who died in military service, protecting and serving their country. Its origins date back to after the Civil War. In 1866, residents of Waterloo, New York, started decorating graves of soldiers with spring flowers. In fact, Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day pays tribute to Americans who served or currently serve their country. The holiday is held every year on November 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. Initially called Armistice Day, the federal government changed the name of the event to Veterans Day in 1954.
Ways to celebrate Memorial Day
Many Americans celebrate the beginning of summer on Memorial Day with parties and barbecues. However, to honor the day’s true meaning, you could:
• Hang a flag outside your house
• Attend a Memorial Day parade
• Observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m.
• Visit a military gravesite
• Watch the National Memorial Day Concert
Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday in May. This year the holiday takes place on May 30.
Did you know?
Memorial Day has its own flag etiquette. At sunrise, flags should be raised quickly to full-staff, then slowly lowered to half-staff. This is to honor soldiers who fell in the line of duty. At noon, the flag should be raised to full staff. This is to salute all who once served.
Wind: 15mph NW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 8
75/61°F
91/66°F