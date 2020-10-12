Uncategorized
Hardwood floors: repair or replace?
Have your hardwood floors seen better days? If the planks are dull, stained, damaged, or creaky, you may be wondering if you should refinish them or simply start over. Here are some factors to consider before you decide.
Repair
If you like the look of your hardwood floors, you may be able to revive them. Sanding and varnishing as well as staining the wood can extend the lifespan of your floors by a few years. If the planks are warped or worn thin, however, they’re likely beyond repair. Similarly, if numerous damaged planks need to be replaced, you’re probably better off starting over.
Replace
If you’re still uncertain about whether to repair or replace them, ask a professional to evaluate the condition of your hardwood floors. He or she will be able to recommend a solution.
