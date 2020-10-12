Hardwood floors: repair or replace?

Have your hardwood floors seen better days? If the planks are dull, stained, damaged, or creaky, you may be wondering if you should refinish them or simply start over. Here are some factors to consider before you decide.

Repair

If you like the look of your hardwood floors, you may be able to revive them. Sanding and varnishing as well as staining the wood can extend the lifespan of your floors by a few years. If the planks are warped or worn thin, however, they’re likely beyond repair. Similarly, if numerous damaged planks need to be replaced, you’re probably better off starting over.

Replace



If you’re in the mood for a change, installing new flooring is an opportunity to completely transform the look of your home. Plus, it will last for many years to come. It should also be noted that renovating old floors can take several days, whereas replacing them is a fairly quick process albeit more expensive.

If you’re still uncertain about whether to repair or replace them, ask a professional to evaluate the condition of your hardwood floors. He or she will be able to recommend a solution.