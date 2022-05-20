Obituaries
Harlee Winter Cornwell (2022)
Harlee Winter Cornwell, three months old, passed away on May 13, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
On February 24, 2022, Harlee was born in Front Royal, Virginia, to her parents, Jenna Goodson and Justin Conner.
Surviving Harlee is her loving parents, Jenna and Justin; Her siblings, Eli, Lyniah, Ava, Zayne, Camden, Zailee, and Kailee; her grandparents, Dana Widas and Connie Conner; and her godparents, Stephanie Miller and Devin Samuel.
Harlee was a very loved member of her family who left a very special mark on those lucky enough to meet her in her short time with us and will be greatly missed.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the services of Harlee, C/O Maddox Funeral Home.
“We love & miss you so much, Harlee watch over our family, love you, baby girl. “
Obituaries
Margaret L. Knight Burke Morris (1931 – 2022)
Margaret L. Knight Burke Morris, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Lynn Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Dr. Reverend Rodney Vickers, Reverend Becky Pucher, and Reverend John Kenney, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Margaret was born on March 2, 1931, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Mary Knight. Margaret was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ellis Burke, the father of her daughters; her second husband, Ermand Morris; her great-grandson, Trent Alan Williams; her son in law, Bobby Hively; her two brothers and her six sisters.
Surviving Margaret is her loving daughters, Nancy Hively, Katherine Martin (George), and Margaret Williams (Duane); her two stepchildren, Ronnie and Roger Morris; her grandchildren, Tammy Martin, Garry Martin, Angela Williams Vickers, and Eric Williams, and a special granddaughter, Jenna Shultz; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily and Evan Martin, Andrew, and Will Vickers, and Caden and Logan Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church. She retired from Warren Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant and was also the “Bingo Queen” while she was a resident at Lynn Care.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Martin, Evan Martin, Andrew Vickers, Will Vickers, Caden Williams, and Logan Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Tribute to Trent Skatepark” c/o Jennifer Williams at 626 Crystal Lane, Strasburg, Virginia 22657.
Obituaries
Michael Edward Darr (1969 – 2022)
Michael Edward Darr, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Michael was born June 22, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of James Alan Darr, Sr of Front Royal, and the late Barbara Jane Andrews Darr.
He was a 1988 graduate of Warren County High School and owned and operated his own drywall business for many years.
Surviving with his father, Alan, are his mother, Patricia “Patty” Darr; significant other, Kimberly A. Satterfield of Front Royal; one son, Tyler Darr (Bridget Fabrizio) of Front Royal; one daughter, Tayler Lippold (Tanner) of Winchester; two brothers, Junior Darr (Stephanie) of Winchester and Tommy Lawson (Nikki Reil) of Front Royal; one sister, Debbie Creighton (David) of Maryland; two grandchildren, Aubrey Darr and Parker Lippold; and two step-daughters, who he thought of as daughters, Madison Satterfield and Ally Satterfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jane Andrews Darr, and a sister, Barbie Darr Collins.
Pallbearers will be Junior Darr, Tyler Darr, Allen Smoot, Chuck Renner, Jeff Kerns, and Tommy Lawson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, from noon to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell (1944 – 2022)
Kenneth Allen “Mitch” Mitchell, 77, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Dale Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Mitchell was born on October 12, 1944, in Front Royal to the late Price and Bertha Kelly Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Johnson Mitchell; four brothers, Carl J. Mitchell, Victor E. Mitchell, Clarence W. Mitchell, and Richard L. Mitchell and sister, Betty L. Mitchell. He was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and Grace Fellowship Church in Front Royal. He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include his two daughters, Donna Turner Poe (Randolph) of Strasburg and Judith Turner Boyd (Phillip) of Front Royal; three sisters, Katherine J. Barnhart of Front Royal, Ruth E. McDonald of Strasburg, and Doris E. Mitchell of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Gene Jackson (Holly), Eric Jackson (Kailei), Kevin Lane Heflin, Nathaniel Austin Poe, and Sarah Gail Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin and Parker; two caregivers, Haleigh Housden and Melinda Weakley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Boyd, Randy Poe, Kenny Evans, Vincent Carter, Kevin Lane Heflin, and Nathaniel Austin Poe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Dumire, Tony Spencer, Junior Andrews, Chris Ramsey, and Melvin Gochenour.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Melissa Danielle Cook (1992 – 2022)
Melissa Danielle Cook, 29, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Melissa was born July 29, 1992, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Danny and Lisa Cook.
She was a Skyline High School Class of 2010 graduate, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law, who felt so blessed to have married her best friend and have two amazing children.
Melissa always had a smile for anyone she met. She loved and lived life to the fullest, but her smile was the biggest while watching her kids play baseball. She would be the one cheering the loudest with no apologies given.
She loved to be at her happy place, the beach, going to Nationals games, and her dogs, River and Millie. The family would like to thank Chrissy, Matt, T.J., Ebbie, D.J., and Haley for being in her “Brick Squad”. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Surviving with her parents are her loving and devoted husband, Travis A. Cook, and her children, Kole Cook and Kali Cook.
She was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Anna Lee Cook and Catherine Andrews; her grandmother, Patricia Andrews Kramer; and her dog, Remi.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Little League, 990 Little Egypt Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Following the services, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville.
Obituaries
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr. (1945 – 2022)
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr., 77, passed away May 12, 2022, in his home, accompanied by loved ones.
He was born April 10, 1945, in Waterford, Virginia to the late Harry David and Pearl Lee. Raised in Loudoun County, he spent much of his life on the dairy farm, Fairdoun, which he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Eula “Beth” Elizabeth Baker; brother, Harold Baker and sister, Georgia Simpson.
Sonny took great pride in his friends and family. He was employed with Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 47 years, missing only 10 days during his entire career.
General Forman, Mark Kisner, will lead a crew from Asplundh as pallbearers. Sonny was also a former member of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Company.
Survivors include his two sons, Larry David (Paige) and Russell Benton (Tracy); two sisters, Nancy Huff and Lula Townsen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on May 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Furnace Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr. (1937 – 2022)
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr., 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Lynn Care Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Phillip Brown officiating.
Mr. Menefee was born on April 28, 1937, in Front Royal to the late Earl S. Menefee and Eva Mae Dodson Wood. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Morris. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Smithsonian Institute. He attended the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Menefee; two sons, Earl L. Menefee Jr. and Gary Benson Menefee (Terry Carter); daughter, Donna Jean Swager (Dave); sister, Charlotte Rutherford; brother, Ray Menefee; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 300 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.