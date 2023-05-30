Harmony for Habitat: Warren County supports housing efforts with free gospel event

Front Royal, a hub of cultural diversity, is gearing up to welcome all for a day filled with melodious tunes and camaraderie on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This exciting event is being orchestrated by the Faith Relations Committee of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.

Taking place from 11 am to 6 pm at the Main Street Gazebo in downtown Front Royal, this complimentary event promises a fusion of captivating vocal renditions and dance performances sure to leave audiences both entertained and inspired.

An impressive roster of local talents and ensembles from the wider region will take to the stage. The lineup includes “Voices of Zion,” hailing from Middleburg, “Dr. Diane Newman & Edified” from Manassas, and Front Royal’s very own “Servant’s Heart and Hands – LifePoint Outreach Team” and “A Heart of Worship Dance Ministry” from Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center. Also joining the musical spectacle are solo performers Donnie Carter, Meade Skelton, and David Clanagan from Love & Faithfulness Church.

Adding to the richness of the event, the “Unity Choir” from Rappahannock, “Rev. Gerald Patterson & the Voices of Triumph” from Washington, D.C., and “Mini Voices of Grace” from Stephens City will lend their voices to the choir. Front Royal’s own DJ, 3N1 Gospel Sound, will keep the day lively with an array of gospel melodies.

This gathering offers a splendid opportunity for community members to unite and relish their collective passion for gospel music and dance in a picturesque open-air locale. With an array of gifted groups and soloists on the schedule, participants can anticipate a spirited, engaging day filled with harmony, rhythmic expression, and communal connection.

Don’t let this opportunity to witness a spectacular exposition of passion and talent pass you by. Invite your companions, prepare a picnic, and join the Faith Relations Committee of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity for this joyous celebration of gospel music and dance at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal.