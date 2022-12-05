Obituaries
Harold Elwood Boone (1935 – 2022)
Harold Elwood Boone, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service will be held for Harold at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the memorial service.
Harold was born on October 18, 1935, in Pocahontas, Virginia, to the late William and Bertha Boone. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Jane, Edward Boone, and James Boone, and his grandson, John Dallas Bunch IV.
Surviving Harold is his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn R. Boone; his children, Harold Wayne Boone (Sandy), Thomas Allen Boone (Dabney), and Patricia Ann Bunch; his brothers, Franklin Daniel Boone (Julie) and Roger Curtis Boone (Franny); his grandchildren, Kristen Roberts Brannon, Justin Scott Rider, and Carrie Ann Boone; and his great-grandchildren, Hadley, Carter Rose, and Joselyn.
Harold was a retired veteran of the United States Army and was very proud to say that during his time working at Mt. Weather, he had personally worked for the White House for three presidents, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. He was also a golfing enthusiast and wasn’t a half-bad bowler. He was also a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/, or the Warren County Humane Society at https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com/donate/
Jesse Walker Dove (1991 – 2022)
Jesse Walker Dove, 31, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
He graduated from Warren County High School in 2009. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in law enforcement, including Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Strasburg Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security. He was most recently a federal officer and continued to volunteer as a deputy for Warren County.
Jesse was born on January 22, 1991. He is the son of Jesse R. “JR” Dove and Callie Dove of Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Marissa Dove, and daughter, Wrenly Mae Dove; siblings, Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove (Lori), Caitlin Ruckman (Chad); grandparents, Betty and Billy Chapman, and Jim Heflin; and a large extended family.
Jesse was an avid hunter, fisherman, and farmer. He was a fierce and loyal protector of friends and family and took indescribable pride in protecting and serving his fellow citizens in the county, which meant so much to him. He had a smile that would light up a room and was always quick with a joke. Jesse was a loving and devoted man and will truly be missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 8, at 12:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal, VA. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, VA. Afterward, a fellowship meal will be held at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Avenue.
Joshua Dove, Chad Ruckman, Evan Massey, Nick Williams, Michael Grove, and Mike Robinson are pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Edward Jones, 1705 Amherst St., Suite 101, Winchester, VA 22601, for the benefit of Wrenly Mae’s Education Fund. Checks should be made payable to Edward Jones. Please indicate ‘Wrenly Dove – 529’ on the memo line.
Marjorie P. Saffelle (1936 – 2022)
Marjorie P. Saffelle, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab of Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for Marjorie at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Marjorie was born on December 17, 1936, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Ashby and Louise Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Carey Saffelle Sr., and her son, Frank Hedrick Saffelle Sr.
Surviving Marjorie is her children, Laura Anne Saffelle, Artricia Haynes (John), Art Saffelle II (Laura), Margie Smoot (Teddy), Susan Billhimer, Linette Ritter (Jeff), Andrew Saffelle (Krista), and Ginger Batton; her sister, Jane Thomas (Jerry); and her numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie loved God and church meant everything to her. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and crafting, and she was a professional at both. She also loved animals and adored her family.
The Saffelle family would like to give a special thanks to all the exceptional staff that has provided care to Marjorie during her time in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “All dogs matter” at https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/get-involved/donate/ and the “Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association” at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=51079&51079.donation.
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst (1946 – 2022)
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, Virginia, with Father Michael Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Gutekenst was born on February 17, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late James and Zona Smith Gutekenst. He was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and previously a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Louisa, Virginia. He was a third-degree Knight of Columbus, a founding member of Newington Volunteer Ambulance, a lifetime member of Mineral Rescue Squad, an associate member of Mineral Fire Department, a veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Seabee, and a retiree from the Metropolitan District Commission.
Survivors include his wife of over 34 years, Marilyn Gutekenst of Front Royal; son, James Walter Gutekenst of Louisa; two daughters, Heidi Gail Gutekenst of Belchertown, Massachusetts, and Rose Marie Gutekenst Harvey (Stephen) of Front Royal; brother Patrick Gutekenst of Louisa and two grandchildren, Genevieve Zona Harvey and Oliver Everett Harvey both of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Catholic Food Pantry Charities, 613 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield (1929 – 2022)
Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will take place at Tent Church Cemetery in Colliers, West Virginia, on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
Mr. Burchfield was born on October 15, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Margaret McKee Burchfield. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Burchfield, William Burchfield, James McKee, and Emmett Burchfield, and a sister, Mary Margaret Grimm. He was a member of Tent Church, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman, and the American Legion. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Friends of Blackwater, 501 Elizabeth St. Charleston, WV 25311”, “Sierra Club WV Chapter, P.O. Box 4142 Morgantown, WV 26504”, or to “WV Highlands Conservancy, P.O. Box 306 Charleston, WV 25321.
Lennox D. Bundy (1932 – 2022)
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Lennox “Duke” Bundy, 89, of Silver Spring, MD, on November 24, 2022. He was a beloved husband of Jo Ann Bundy; dedicated father of Demetria Julanne (Peter) Leavitt, Donna Bundy, Deborah Regina Bechard, and Lennox Duke (Lucja) Bundy II; brother of Alyce Bundy and the late Joseph Barker Jr. and Charlotte Moore; adoring grandfather of Takesha Bundy-Williams, Jasmine Hall, Erica Robidoux, Serena Leavitt, Kayla Bundy, Kelly Paschall, and Lennox D. Bundy III; proud great-grandfather of Lexi, Landon, Lincoln, Treyvanna, Brianna, and Brandon.
To honor Duke’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on December 3, 2022. Friends and relatives may call at Mt Nebo Church, 792 Loop Road, Front Royal, VA, beginning at 10 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Interment will be held immediately after at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Nebo Baptist Church.
George D. Gwinn (1940 – 2022)
George D. Gwinn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mr. Gwinn was born August 24, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, the son of the late George Edward and Eleanor Mae Humphries Gwinn.
He was a National Guard veteran and retired after many years of hard work.
Surviving are two sons, Edward L. Gwinn and wife Vickie of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Anthony W. Gwinn of Front Royal; two daughters, Stephanie L. Showers and husband Ricky of Maurertown and Kimberly K. Henry and husband Jackie of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 2, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue Company 1, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.