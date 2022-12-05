Harold Elwood Boone (1935 – 2022)

Harold Elwood Boone, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held for Harold at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the memorial service.

Harold was born on October 18, 1935, in Pocahontas, Virginia, to the late William and Bertha Boone. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Jane, Edward Boone, and James Boone, and his grandson, John Dallas Bunch IV.

Surviving Harold is his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn R. Boone; his children, Harold Wayne Boone (Sandy), Thomas Allen Boone (Dabney), and Patricia Ann Bunch; his brothers, Franklin Daniel Boone (Julie) and Roger Curtis Boone (Franny); his grandchildren, Kristen Roberts Brannon, Justin Scott Rider, and Carrie Ann Boone; and his great-grandchildren, Hadley, Carter Rose, and Joselyn.

Harold was a retired veteran of the United States Army and was very proud to say that during his time working at Mt. Weather, he had personally worked for the White House for three presidents, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. He was also a golfing enthusiast and wasn’t a half-bad bowler. He was also a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/, or the Warren County Humane Society at https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com/donate/