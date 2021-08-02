Harold Lewis LaMonds (1943 – 2021)

Harold Lewis LaMonds, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held for Harold at 1 P.M. on August 10, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the entombment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome to start visiting with the family two hours prior to the service at Maddox.

Harold was born on March 26, 1943, in Albemarle, Virginia to the late Oswald and Lucille LaMonds. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty LaMonds; and his sister Debbie Williams. Harold was a fan of antique cars and his hobbies included gardening, bowling, and fishing.

Surviving Harold is his children, Melvin Lee LaMonds Sr. (Elizabeth) and Harold Lewis LaMonds Jr.; his siblings, Billy LaMonds, Oswald LaMonds and Betty LaMonds; his grandchildren, Melvin Lee LaMonds II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds and Robert LaMonds; his great- grandchildren, Trey LaMonds, Kiera LaMonds, Silas LaMonds, Kaylee LaMonds, Ryleigh LaMonds, Brantley LaMonds, Brian Richardson and Andrew LaMonds; his very close family friend, Debbie Richardson; and numerous extended family members.

Anyone wishing to send flowers, the family has requested red roses.