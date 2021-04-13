Harry Edward Tice, Jr. (1947 -2021)

Harry Edward Tice, Jr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

A funeral service will be held for Harry at 11 A.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service time. Following all services, the interment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The dress code for any in attendance will be casual with the colors of Harry’s favorite sports teams; Yellow and Black for the VCU Rams; Red, Navy Blue, and White for the Atlanta Braves; and of course, Burgundy and Gold for the Washington Football Team.

Harry was born on September 8, 1947, to the late Harry E. Sr. and Ophelia Tice.

Surviving Harry are his siblings, Patricia T. Bower (Ron), Gary R. Tice (Sue), and David E. Tice (Dorothy) all of Front Royal; his stepchildren, Christopher R. Schaefer of Michigan City, In. and Rachel A. Schaefer of St. Cloud, Fl.; his nephews, Ronald P. Bower, Jr. of Riverview, Fl. and Robert P. Bower of Front Royal; and his nieces, Laura Tice Fox (Wayne) of Bristow, VA and Jennifer Tice Williams (Brian) of Middletown, Va.

Harry graduated from Mosby Academy in 1965 and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Served in the United States Air Force from September 2, 1966, to September 1, 1970. Worked for Riverton Lime and Stone, Terry Industries, National Park Service, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and Chief Support Services. He belonged to the Moose, the VFW, and was a lifetime member of the Front Royal Golf Club.

Pallbearers will be Page Bower, Anthony Bower, Wayne Fox, Bailey Fox, Ben Tice, and Brian Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church c/o David Tice, 644 Manassas Ave., Front Royal, Virginia 22630.