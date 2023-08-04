Harry Franklin Bowen (1921 – 2023)

Harry Franklin Bowen, lovingly known as “B,” 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held for Harry at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Front Royal United Methodist Church, with Reverend Rachel Plemmons officiating.

Harry was born on September 29, 1921, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Harry Franklin Bowen Sr. and Ada Sue Bowen. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Aldene Bowen; his sister, Norma Bowen Carter; and his granddaughter, Caroline Handwerk.

Surviving Harry are his children, Thomas F. Bowen (Trinh) and Lynn Bowen Paradis (Stephen); his grandchildren, Rebecca Bowen, Heather Bowen Walters, Thang Vo, Megan Vo, and Matthew Handwerk; his eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Harry served in the United States Army and enlisted shortly after Pearl Harbor. He served during the remainder of WWII in the South Pacific. Following his service, he worked as an Industrial Mechanical Engineer until his retirement in Front Royal, Virginia, where he was an active volunteer within the community and the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church or to Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.

Editors Note:

Harry inspired everyone who met him. Who else would go bowling every Thursday at 100 years old? We interviewed Harry last year and wanted to share that memory once again.