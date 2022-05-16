Obituaries
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr. (1945 – 2022)
Harry “Sonny” David Baker Jr., 77, passed away May 12, 2022, in his home, accompanied by loved ones.
He was born April 10, 1945, in Waterford, Virginia to the late Harry David and Pearl Lee. Raised in Loudoun County, he spent much of his life on the dairy farm, Fairdoun, which he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Eula “Beth” Elizabeth Baker; brother, Harold Baker and sister, Georgia Simpson.
Sonny took great pride in his friends and family. He was employed with Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 47 years, missing only 10 days during his entire career.
General Forman, Mark Kisner, will lead a crew from Asplundh as pallbearers. Sonny was also a former member of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Company.
Survivors include his two sons, Larry David (Paige) and Russell Benton (Tracy); two sisters, Nancy Huff and Lula Townsen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on May 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Furnace Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr. (1937 – 2022)
Earl Lee “Sonny” Menefee Sr., 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Lynn Care Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Phillip Brown officiating.
Mr. Menefee was born on April 28, 1937, in Front Royal to the late Earl S. Menefee and Eva Mae Dodson Wood. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Morris. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Smithsonian Institute. He attended the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Menefee; two sons, Earl L. Menefee Jr. and Gary Benson Menefee (Terry Carter); daughter, Donna Jean Swager (Dave); sister, Charlotte Rutherford; brother, Ray Menefee; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 300 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Arlene Long Keifer (1931 – 2022)
Arlene Long Keifer, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Keifer was born on October 16, 1931, in Covington, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Effie Morgan Long. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thomas Keifer; son, Jack Lewis Armentrout Jr.; six sisters; one brother and one sister-in-law.
She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration at Shenandoah University. She was the Professor Emeritus at Lord Fairfax Community College and taught business courses before and after retirement in 1997. She was the recipient of numerous awards, including Outstanding Alumnus from Lord Fairfax Community College; Work and Personal Commitment to the Warren County Mental Health Association from Habitat for Humanity; Lifetime Achievement award from the Arc of Warren Inc.; Over 50 years of teaching Sunday School (the Bluebird class) from Rivermont Baptist Church and a commendation letter from Mayor Holloway and Congressman Kline. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church, where she co-founded and taught the class for persons with intellectual disabilities. She previously served on the board for Blue Ridge opportunities and served as Vice President and Treasurer. She also previously served on the board for the Arc of Warren Inc.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanette Armentrout Young and husband John of Richmond, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Betty Armentrout of Front Royal; son, Glenn Keifer of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Jonathan Young, Stacey Fallah and husband Eric, and Jennifer Boynton and husband Kevin; five great-grandchildren, Ramie Boynton, Zoe Boynton, Jackson Fallah, Gabriel Boynton, and Emma Fallah and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Bluebird class of Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Frances Elizabeth Thompson (1943 – 2022)
Frances Elizabeth Thompson, 78, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thompson was born on October 5, 1943, in Front Royal to the late Roscoe and Gladys Knight Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Jenkins. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Front Royal and retired from the public school system.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Marion Richard Thompson; two sons, Marion “Dickie” R. Thompson, Jr. and Edward Lynn Thompson (Susan Baker); two sisters, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; five grandchildren, Sierra Thompson, Carissa Thompson, Madeline Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Zach Baker; aunt, Margaret Morris, and three nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gue, Zach Baker, Kevin Hamman, Mark Haines, Terry Laing, and Al Atwood.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr. (1941 – 2022)
It is with great sadness that Falls Church native Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr., passed away at his home in Woodstock, Virginia, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bob was the son of the late Gertrude Dulaney and Floyd G. Tuthill of Arlington and Falls Church, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Franklin of Vienna, Virginia.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marjorie Elaine Tuthill; his son, Robert Floyd Tuthill, Jr., his wife Pam; step-grandson, Travis Allen Cook and his wife, Melissa; and step-great-grandchildren, Kole and Kali Cook. He also leaves behind some special cousins, Billy Lee Tuthill, Janice Atkinson, and George Tyler, who he thought a lot of, and his very special friend and buddy, his dog, Shadow, who never left his side.
Bob and his family spent most of their spare time in Front Royal, Virginia, where they enjoyed the beauty of the Shenandoah River and what their family vacation home had to offer. It was for this reason, that he decided to retire there as well building a home there himself.
In Bob’s professional life, he retired from the Falls Church Police Department, and worked for a short time for the U.S. Marshall Service, and the Visually Handicapped for the Blind as a business counselor.
Bob coached Babe Ruth baseball in Falls Church, and spent a lot of time on the golf course over the years and in the mountains.
He was a very special person, never meeting a stranger, and had a gift for conversation. He belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge #83, Edinburg, Virginia, a past member of the Front Royal Moose, where he called bingo for many years, the Loyal Order of Moose, Woodstock, Virginia, Fraternal Order of Police, NOVA #35, past president of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department and retired long time board member of Oakwood Cemetery.
Bob was a member of Christ/Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church, Virginia, and attended Happy Creek United Methodist Church in Front Royal.
Obituaries
Jeremiah Allen Lucas (1979 – 2022)
Jeremiah Allen Lucas, 42, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Jeremiah was born May 16, 1979, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Becky G. Lucas of Strasburg and the late Robert Lee “Bobby” Lucas.
He was a sales representative for Lucas Motor Sports, a member of the Strasburg Eagles, and an avid supporter of the NRA.
Surviving along with his mother is a son, Dagan A. Lucas Riffey of Woodstock.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, following the service until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Obituaries
Sheron Denise Smith-Piazza (1961 – 2022)
Sheron Smith-Piazza peacefully went to heaven to be with our Lord at her home on April 27, 2022, after more than a decade of courageously fighting cancer. Sheron was surrounded by her loving family and friends, and her devoted rescue dog, Coco, all of whom stayed by her side constantly during this lengthy battle.
Sheron was an amazing person who was beautiful inside and out, and she touched many lives during her 61 years on earth. She was an adoring mother and grandmother, a loving sister, a faithful friend, and a deeply devoted wife. Sheron created majesty in her gardens, and she leaves a legacy of beauty and love in the souls she touched throughout her life.
Sheron graduated from high school in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1979, and later served three years in the United States Army. She then served in a number of leadership positions in the business world before seeking her dream and lifelong passion of owning her own landscaping firm. In 2002, Sheron founded and became president of the highly successful Turtle Rock Landscaping, a business she led for twenty years. In this position, she served clients in the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington Metropolitan Area, creating breathtaking landscape designs and building beautiful gardens. One of her long-time clients and dear friend, United States Senator John Warner who was a life-long gardener, often told his friends and neighbors that Sheron was “a remarkably gifted landscaper who made dreams come true.” Sheron also founded Shenandoah Confections in 2013, a tea and chocolate shop on Main Street in Front Royal, where she met her husband and the love of her life, John Piazza.
Sheron was preceded in death by her father and mother, James Edward Smith and Betty Joy (Hill) Smith, and her dear brother, Jimmy Smith, all from Huntsville, Alabama.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Colonel John Piazza (USAF, Retired); children Danielle Christine Dombrowski of Rileyville, Virginia, and son Michael Frances Dombrowski and devoted companion Katya Porter of Bristol, England; sister Darlene Boyd and her loving companion William (Bill) Byrns of Front Royal, Virginia; sister Debbie Wooten and her husband, Billy, and nephews Andy and Eddie Wooten, all from Union Grove, Alabama. Sheron is also survived by her sister-in-law Pat Falting of Bossier City, Louisiana, her brother-in-law John L. Piazza and his wife Mary Jane of Atlanta, Georgia, and step-daughter Casey Piazza Reynolds and husband Timothy Reynolds and grandchildren Bryant, John, and Jillian Reynolds, all of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are many other relatives, all of whom were deeply loved by Sheron.
Sheron is further survived by her fellow Deacons at Rockland Community Church in Front Royal, the members of the Rockland Community Church Women’s Group that she led as president for several years, and her “Gardening with God” Bible study family, a group that she founded four years ago for fellowship and to study God’s word weekly at the Piazza home. Sheron believed deeply that one was closest to God in a beautiful garden, and that the surest sign of God’s presence on earth is His gift of flowers, plants, trees, and shrubs He provides each season.
A religious celebration of Sheron’s life will be held at Rockland Community Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning, with a reception in the Rockland Community Church Parish Hall immediately following the service. The service will be celebrated by The Right Reverend Bishop Vince McLaughlin, assisted by Pastors Mary Marshall and Joel Flower.
In lieu of flowers, Sheron and her family request that any donations in her memory be made to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, a grand prayer garden that Sheron designed and which is currently being built to serve as a place of peace, joy, and meditation for the people of Warren County and beyond. Donations to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden should be sent to Rockland Community Church, attention Mrs. Carol Goddard, at 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.