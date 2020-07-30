Harvesting underway at local Victory Garden – volunteers still needed to help

The Big Dig, which would have taken place in Ashburn, Virginia, to benefit pediatric cancer research and the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, is a collaborative event between the American Cancer Society and the construction industry, providing children and event sponsors the exciting opportunity to operate heavy equipment, including real excavators, bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks and more, with the assistance of a professional.

Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has created a virtual event called The Little Dig. Parents can register their children by making a donation at acsengage.org/littledigdc.

Kids compete to fundraise by playing in the dirt wherever they and their parents choose. Participants can post fun pictures or videos on The Little Dig DC event dashboard showing their kids playing in the dirt and invite their friends and family to vote by donating. Kids who raise $250 or more will be mailed The Little Dig kit which includes a shovel and The Little Dig t-shirt.

Five prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced October 1, 2020 and receive their prizes. They will also be presented with a certificate at The Big Dig 2021 event scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Ashbrook Corporate Center and be featured in a promotional video for The Big Dig 2021.

Winning Categories:

Most Money Raised

Most Individual Donations

Most Actively Involved

Most Creative Dig

Most Dirty

The Big Dig of the National Capital Area in 2021 expects to draw more 1,000 participants. Proceeds for The Little Dig and The Big Dig benefit the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer research and Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program. For more information, contact: shiri.rozenberg@cancer.org.