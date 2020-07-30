Local News
Harvesting underway at local Victory Garden – volunteers still needed to help
Our publisher Mike McCool met with Fern Vasquez and three local organizations that benefit from the CHEO Victory Garden, located at the corner of Criser Road and Luray Avenue in Front Royal.
In this video, Larry Elliott, C-CAP, Jeanne Jackson, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and Lt Michael Fadler, Salvation Army, highlight the benefit they have received from the CHEO Victory Garden project.
Community gardens help everyone of all ages to come together, participate, contribute, and get a sense of pride in helping one another. It’s also a great teaching tool for your children. Catch up on the CHEO Victory Garden in these Royal Examiner stories:
COVID Silver Lining Series–FR/WC pandemic Victory Garden Program
Local volunteers start community Victory Garden to support area food banks
The Little Dig invites kids: Get dirty to fight childhood cancer
The Big Dig, which would have taken place in Ashburn, Virginia, to benefit pediatric cancer research and the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, is a collaborative event between the American Cancer Society and the construction industry, providing children and event sponsors the exciting opportunity to operate heavy equipment, including real excavators, bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks and more, with the assistance of a professional.
Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has created a virtual event called The Little Dig. Parents can register their children by making a donation at acsengage.org/littledigdc.
Kids compete to fundraise by playing in the dirt wherever they and their parents choose. Participants can post fun pictures or videos on The Little Dig DC event dashboard showing their kids playing in the dirt and invite their friends and family to vote by donating. Kids who raise $250 or more will be mailed The Little Dig kit which includes a shovel and The Little Dig t-shirt.
Five prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced October 1, 2020 and receive their prizes. They will also be presented with a certificate at The Big Dig 2021 event scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Ashbrook Corporate Center and be featured in a promotional video for The Big Dig 2021.
Winning Categories:
- Most Money Raised
- Most Individual Donations
- Most Actively Involved
- Most Creative Dig
- Most Dirty
The Big Dig of the National Capital Area in 2021 expects to draw more 1,000 participants. Proceeds for The Little Dig and The Big Dig benefit the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer research and Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program. For more information, contact: shiri.rozenberg@cancer.org.
Winner of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Eagle Scout Essay Contest announced
On July 26, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Robbie Voorheis as it’s annual Eagle Scout Essay Contest winner.
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Eagle Scout Recognition and Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding Eagle Scouts. The program is open to all Eagle Scouts who are currently registered in an active unit and have not reached his 19th birthday during the year of application.
There are three levels of competition in the SAR program: Chapter, State and National. The application includes a 500 word essay on a patriotic theme and a four generation genealogy chart.
Eagle Scout Voorheis was selected from 17 scouts in the competition. The presentation ceremony included a Color Guard presentation of the American, Virginia State, SAR and Chapter flags. He was presented with the SAR Chapter Eagle Scout Medal, SAR Eagle Scout Patch, Certificate of Recognition and a $100 check.
The ceremony was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. Present with Voorheis was his father, Mark Voorheis, 28 SAR compatriots and 3 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Samuels Public Library extends annual Summer Reading Club
Samuels Library has extended its annual Summer Reading Club. Readers of all ages may continue to register, log books, and receive prizes through August 26, 2020.
“We have traditionally followed the schedule of the Warren County Public Schools when offering Summer Reading Club to students,” remarked Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “This summer we began Summer Reading Club early, to benefit children who were suddenly at home from school. With the delay of the schools’ reopening, we want to continue to motivate children to continue reading and learning.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
People Inc. to assume operations of Head Start program serving Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester
People Incorporated, a Virginia-based nonprofit, announced today that it will assume operations of the Head Start program serving children ages three and four years old in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester beginning August 1.
The community action agency will provide a high-quality, time-tested approach to center-based early childhood education services at two centers in the region. The program will serve a total of 85 children at the Poux Center and at Frederick Douglass Elementary School with increased hours of operation and bus transportation available to and from both centers.
“We look forward to working with the community to incorporate the best parts of the current program with the best our agency has to offer from over 50 years of experience providing these services,” said Donna Buckland, director of child and family development at People Inc. “We are pleased to welcome families and community partners into our family of programs!”
People Inc. has operated Head Start services in Southwest Virginia since 1965. Last year, People Inc.’s Head Start programs served over 275 families.
Families can learn more about how to enroll their children in the Head Start program by visiting www.peopleinc.net/program-child-family-development.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – July 28, 2020; Hampton Roads area, CARES Act funds, going back to school
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- 4 out of 5 Virginia health regions are stable
- Hampton Roads area need attention
- continue to do the right things
- wear masks
- stay at home
- social distancing
- checking in on your neighbors
- vaccines being fast-tracked
- the nursing home situation turned around
- testing up to 20,000 people per day
- new executive order for Hampton Roads area
- CARES Act funds will be distributed
- working on quick-turnaround tests for COVID-19
- “recipe for disaster” if students go back to school without numbers down
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall with Rep. Armstrong (ND) and Delegate Webert
Today, July 28, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large) and Delegate Michael Webert (R-Rappahannock County).
The telephone town hall will take place Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents from across the Sixth District this week,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent to help ensure that their voices are heard in Washington.”
This event will mark the sixth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
