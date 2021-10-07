Haunted Walk to support Warren County Habitat for Humanity

Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is excited to partner with Hazard Mill Farms to host “Haunting at Hazard Mill.” This haunted walk will be held on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, Virginia.

Each night from 6 to 7 p.m. the scare factor will be toned down for a Kids’ Walk. From 7 to 9 p.m. it’s scare time! Tickets are $10/person for adults and children 10 and over; $5/person for children under 10. Food and drinks will be served each night. Saturday, October 30 will feature live music and a trunk-or-treat.

More information and tickets are available at http://warrencountyhabitat.org/haunted-walk/. Volunteer scarers and other support are needed for each night of the event and the week prior to set-up. (Visit the website for a link to more info.)

Bring your friends and family out for a scary good time and help WCHFH to support affordable homeownership for families in our community.

Warren County Habitat for Humanity

Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes is sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable homeownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.

“As we build houses, we not only help to transform the lives of others, we ourselves, are or should be, transformed.” ~Clive Rainey~