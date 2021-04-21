Have you considered writing a memoir?

A memoir is a written account about a person’s life that depicts a pivotal moment or a collection of experiences that shaped who they became. For many people, writing this type of autobiography can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, even if it never gets published.

If you decide to write a memoir, you’ll be able to preserve your family’s legacy. Plus, sharing your story gives your descendants insight into who you were and what your life was like.

There are also many personal benefits to reflecting on your life experiences. Among other things, writing a memoir can help you heal from a traumatic event, gain a better understanding of your relationships with others or simply remind you of the things worth celebrating in life.

What’s more, by preserving your memories in writing, you’ll strengthen your memory. Writing on a regular basis is an effective way to keep your mind active and slow cognitive decline.

Indeed, writing a memoir is an opportunity to explore a new hobby or develop an existing talent for writing. To help you get started, find out if memoir or creative non-fiction classes are offered in your community.