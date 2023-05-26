Have you heard of genealogy tourism?

Connect with us

Are you retired or close to retirement and want to plan a memorable trip where every stop along the way has significance? Genealogy tourism, also known as roots tourism, might appeal to you.

What is it?
Genealogy tourism involves choosing a holiday location linked to your generational past. For example, you could visit a town or country where your ancestors lived before emigrating to your birthplace. The aim is to admire places where former family members lived to learn more about your origins and yourself.

Genealogy tourism is a chance to discover the home country of your ancestors. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the experiences of certain relatives who lived during difficult or historically significant times.

How to plan a trip
Planning a genealogical trip is more complex than planning a traditional holiday. For example, you may need to meet with a local historian or genealogy expert recommended by your hotel. You can also contact a travel agency to create a personalized trip or use a company that develops themed group trips.

If you prefer going on an unforgettable trip rather than sifting through historical documents to discover your heritage, genealogy tourism is for you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when planning your trip to the past.

3 easy-to-grow indoor plants for seniors

Do you live in a retirement home and want to add some greenery to your environment? Here are three easy-to-care-for houseplants that’ll thrive in your space.

Sansevieria

1. Sansevieria
Often referred to as the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue because of its shape, the sansevieria doesn’t need much light. It also doesn’t need to be watered frequently; therefore, it’s the perfect plant for forgetful folk.

Crassula

2. Crassula
Commonly known as the jade plant, the crassula requires a lot of sunlight. It needs very little water and grows slowly, making it ideal for small spaces.

Chlorophytum comosum aka spider plant, airplane plant, St Bernard lily, spider ivy, or ribbon plant

3. Chlorophytum
Usually called the spider plant, chlorophytum can be placed on a piece of furniture or shelf to trail down. It’s esthetically pleasing and easy to maintain. As a bonus, chlorophytum plants often produce pups, so you can create new plants to give to others.

Besides being decorative, houseplants are soothing and generate a sense of well-being. Don’t hesitate to embellish your home with one or more species that grow well indoors.

4 ways to maintain your self-esteem in retirement

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 15, 2023

By

While retirement has plenty of perks, it can also cause a decline in self-confidence. This change can be brought on by a shift in your social status, a decrease in your physical abilities, or a feeling of no longer being beneficial to society. Here are four ways to help you regain your self-esteem and improve your psychological and physical health.

1. Have a positive view of old age. Society tends to put a negative spin on old age. Make sure you create your own positive view of aging.

2. Try new things. Instead of complaining about what you can no longer do, improve your self-confidence by trying new things. You’re still capable of taking on exciting challenges.

3. Give back. Research shows that social participation has a substantial impact on self-esteem. Developing relationships with others can give your life meaning and make you feel useful, recognized, and valued.

4. Move your body daily. Being physically active helps you maintain your independence, which promotes self-esteem. Never stop learning and get out of your comfort zone whenever possible, as long as it’s safe to do so.

Have you developed a negative view of yourself since retiring and found it challenging to regain confidence? Talk to a healthcare professional.

What to do after a fall

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 12, 2023

By

Although fall prevention measures can help minimize the risk of older adults taking a tumble, they cannot prevent them 100 percent of the time. Here’s what you should do if you fall in your home and are unable to get up:

• Keep calm, stay still, and determine if you feel pain in any part of your body. Don’t try to stand up if you think doing so will aggravate your injury.

• Before moving, look around to ensure there aren’t any broken objects like knick-knacks or glass that could hurt you if you try to move.

• If you live with someone else, try to call them for help.

• If you’re alone, try to get the attention of a neighbor. You can try banging on a wall, tapping the floor, or using an object like a remote control, book, or cane to make noise. If possible, move closer to a door or window to make yourself heard.

• If your neighbors aren’t home or far away, gently crawl toward a telephone. Take breaks if needed to avoid exhaustion. When you reach the phone, contact someone close to you for help.

• While waiting for someone to come, find a comfortable position. For example, you can place a cushion or piece of clothing under your head for support. Remember to move your joints regularly to avoid stiffness.

Fall detection devices and emergency buttons are readily available for older adults. Find out what options are available to get help more quickly if you fall.

Have you thought about getting an electrically assisted bicycle?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 5, 2023

By

Electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) are becoming increasingly popular, especially among older adults. They have a powerful battery that can cover long distances, battle the wind and climb steep slopes much better than a traditional bike.

What you need to know
Various EAB models may suit your needs depending on how you plan to use them. You can find mountain, road, hybrid, and fat bikes with electric assist. Remember that hybrid models are ideal for city riding.

The bike’s battery power determines how far it can travel on a single charge. The greater the battery capacity, the greater the distance the bike can travel without you having to pedal. The range for most electrically assisted bikes is between 19 and 112 miles. Maintaining an EAB is like caring for a regular bicycle, except you may need to have an expert check the electrical system from time to time.

Shopping Tips
Electric bikes are often more expensive than their conventional counterparts. While some are more affordable, it’s essential to research the most reliable brands before making a choice.

Look for a model with the motor in the crankset for even weight distribution and a smooth ride. This also makes the rear wheel easy to change if you get a flat.

Some electric bicycles are specially designed for older people and include an ergonomic frame, seat, and handlebars.

Visit your local store to find your new electric bike.

Understanding different types of dementia

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 27, 2023

By

Dementia is an umbrella term that describes the loss of neurons in the brain, a condition that worsens over time. Here are the four main types.

1. Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease occurs when abnormal clusters of protein fragments slowly destroy memory and the ability to think. Common symptoms include getting lost, repeating questions, and not recognizing friends and family. In the late stages of the disease, patients can’t communicate or perform simple tasks and must depend on others for care.

2. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
FTD describes a condition in which neurons are damaged in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms include trouble communicating, impaired judgment, and decreased self-awareness. FTD is rare, and symptoms start younger than other types of dementia.

3. Lewy body dementia (LBD)
One of the most common forms of dementia, LBD, describes abnormal protein deposits that affect brain chemicals. Symptoms include trouble thinking, muscle control and mobility loss, mood swings, and visual hallucinations.

4. Vascular dementia
Vascular dementia occurs when changes in blood vessels disrupt blood and oxygen flow to the brain, affecting thinking and memory. Symptoms can occur gradually or appear suddenly and resemble those of Alzheimer’s.

Some people have more than one type of dementia, making diagnosis difficult. Moreover, individual symptoms can vary. There’s no cure for these types of dementia. However, treatments are available. See your doctor if you or someone you know shows signs of dementia.

How to get your affairs in order: advance care planning

Published

1 month ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

If you become sick or disabled, you may be unable to make health care, financial and legal decisions on your own. That’s why planning is crucial in preparing for the future. Here are a few things you can do to prepare for a medical emergency.

Start now
Don’t wait to talk to loved ones about your wishes. Start now and have these discussions while they can help you make decisions. Appoint a power of attorney or health care proxy and ensure they agree to their roles and know your directives.

Put everything in one place
Put all your important papers in one place, including your will, trusts, health care directives, financial records, and contact information for your lawyers, doctors, and financial advisers. Tell someone you trust where everything is, whether these documents are at home or in a safety deposit box.

Update your records
Go through your documents and make any necessary updates. Do this once a year or whenever you experience a significant life change, such as moving to a new home.

Give permission
Give your doctor and lawyer permission to speak with a designated caregiver in an emergency. Furthermore, arrange with your bank to give a trusted friend or family member access to your safety deposit box.

Plan your funeral
Arrange and pre-pay for your funeral, burial, or cremation to reduce anxiety and the burden and cost for loved ones.

Even if you’re not sick now, gathering as much information as possible and preparing to make things easier for everyone in an emergency is crucial.

