Mature Living

Have you thought about getting an electrically assisted bicycle?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) are becoming increasingly popular, especially among older adults. They have a powerful battery that can cover long distances, battle the wind and climb steep slopes much better than a traditional bike.

What you need to know
Various EAB models may suit your needs depending on how you plan to use them. You can find mountain, road, hybrid, and fat bikes with electric assist. Remember that hybrid models are ideal for city riding.

The bike’s battery power determines how far it can travel on a single charge. The greater the battery capacity, the greater the distance the bike can travel without you having to pedal. The range for most electrically assisted bikes is between 19 and 112 miles. Maintaining an EAB is like caring for a regular bicycle, except you may need to have an expert check the electrical system from time to time.

Shopping Tips
Electric bikes are often more expensive than their conventional counterparts. While some are more affordable, it’s essential to research the most reliable brands before making a choice.

Look for a model with the motor in the crankset for even weight distribution and a smooth ride. This also makes the rear wheel easy to change if you get a flat.

Some electric bicycles are specially designed for older people and include an ergonomic frame, seat, and handlebars.

Visit your local store to find your new electric bike.

Health

Understanding different types of dementia

Published

1 week ago

on

April 27, 2023

By

Dementia is an umbrella term that describes the loss of neurons in the brain, a condition that worsens over time. Here are the four main types.

1. Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease occurs when abnormal clusters of protein fragments slowly destroy memory and the ability to think. Common symptoms include getting lost, repeating questions, and not recognizing friends and family. In the late stages of the disease, patients can’t communicate or perform simple tasks and must depend on others for care.

2. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
FTD describes a condition in which neurons are damaged in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms include trouble communicating, impaired judgment, and decreased self-awareness. FTD is rare, and symptoms start younger than other types of dementia.

3. Lewy body dementia (LBD)
One of the most common forms of dementia, LBD, describes abnormal protein deposits that affect brain chemicals. Symptoms include trouble thinking, muscle control and mobility loss, mood swings, and visual hallucinations.

4. Vascular dementia
Vascular dementia occurs when changes in blood vessels disrupt blood and oxygen flow to the brain, affecting thinking and memory. Symptoms can occur gradually or appear suddenly and resemble those of Alzheimer’s.

Some people have more than one type of dementia, making diagnosis difficult. Moreover, individual symptoms can vary. There’s no cure for these types of dementia. However, treatments are available. See your doctor if you or someone you know shows signs of dementia.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

How to get your affairs in order: advance care planning

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

If you become sick or disabled, you may be unable to make health care, financial and legal decisions on your own. That’s why planning is crucial in preparing for the future. Here are a few things you can do to prepare for a medical emergency.

Start now
Don’t wait to talk to loved ones about your wishes. Start now and have these discussions while they can help you make decisions. Appoint a power of attorney or health care proxy and ensure they agree to their roles and know your directives.

Put everything in one place
Put all your important papers in one place, including your will, trusts, health care directives, financial records, and contact information for your lawyers, doctors, and financial advisers. Tell someone you trust where everything is, whether these documents are at home or in a safety deposit box.

Update your records
Go through your documents and make any necessary updates. Do this once a year or whenever you experience a significant life change, such as moving to a new home.

Give permission
Give your doctor and lawyer permission to speak with a designated caregiver in an emergency. Furthermore, arrange with your bank to give a trusted friend or family member access to your safety deposit box.

Plan your funeral
Arrange and pre-pay for your funeral, burial, or cremation to reduce anxiety and the burden and cost for loved ones.

Even if you’re not sick now, gathering as much information as possible and preparing to make things easier for everyone in an emergency is crucial.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

Seniors bullying

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 13, 2023

By

Bullying isn’t just about kids in school. Bullying among older adults is a growing issue with serious health impacts. North American studies show that many seniors report being bullied, having engaged in bullying tactics, or witnessing bullying. Many of these incidents happen in assisted living facilities.

Bullying impacts
Bullying among older adults can have severe physical and psychological consequences, including:

• Low self-esteem
• Cognitive decline
• Social isolation
• Depression
• Sleep disorders
• Self-harm and physical injury

Bullying usually takes the form of verbal abuse between two older adults or an older adult and a caregiver (each of whom could be the victim or the bully).

Why seniors bully
Bullying among older adults can have multiple causes. For instance, the person engaging in bullying may feel a loss of control and try to regain a sense of power by belittling others.

Bullying may also be a symptom of someone suffering from mental decline, a cognitive disorder, fear, or anxiety. It may also stem from a lack of understanding of other cultures and ways of life.

Safety for seniors
When looking for assisted living facilities, look for one with the following:

• Clear policies and guidelines to address bullying
• Staff and resident training on how to react to bullying incidents safely
• Posters or other written materials that promote kindness and civility
• Education and awareness workshops to promote inclusion

Education, support, and awareness are crucial to making life more enjoyable for older adults.

Continue Reading

Home

How to downsize and declutter before moving into a retirement home

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 10, 2023

By

A big part of moving into a retirement home is downsizing. This involves getting rid of many possessions you’ve accumulated throughout your life. Here are a couple of tips for moving into a smaller space.

Start early
It can take a long time to sort through your belongings. Therefore, the earlier you begin, the better. It’s best to start at least three months before your move. You may want to kick things off by making a list of the items you think you absolutely must have in your new retirement residence.

Tackle small jobs first
To avoid feeling overwhelmed, declutter one room at a time and break things down into manageable tasks. For example, start by sorting through easy spaces like the kitchen pantry, bathroom, and front closet. If you can, go to your new residence and plot out where things will go to visualize what you need and don’t.

As a general rule, donate, sell, or throw away things you haven’t used in more than a year.

Hire a moving company
Once you’ve decided what you’re keeping, it’s a good idea to hire a full-service moving company to help transport and unpack your belongings in your new place.

Although difficult at first, downsizing and decluttering can make your life easier. After all, the less you have, the less you have to maintain and the more time and energy you’ll have for your retirement years.

Continue Reading

Health

5 ways to get the most out of your doctor’s visit

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Visiting your doctor can be stressful, mainly because your time is limited. Communicating effectively with your doctor is essential to preventative medicine and maintaining good health, especially as you age. Here’s how to get the most out of your doctor’s visit.

1. Prepare your questions and concerns
Write down three or four questions or concerns ahead of time. Address each point with your doctor. You should also share any symptoms, medicines or vitamins you’re taking, health habits, and significant life changes.

2. Stay focused
Don’t let the conversation get derailed. Stay focused on why you’re there and stick to the point. Be precise about your symptoms, including when they started, how often they occur, and if they’re getting worse.

3. Take notes and ask for clarification
Bring a notepad and write things down. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification, correct spelling, or reference materials.

4. Be honest
Although you may want to hide the truth about habits like smoking, lack of exercise, or poor diet, your doctor can only help if you share the truth about your lifestyle.

5. Share feelings
Say something if you feel rushed, confused, or uncomfortable. Book another appointment if your doctor didn’t adequately address your needs in the time you had. If your doctor doesn’t have answers, they may refer you to a specialist.

If your doctor disregards your concerns as part of the normal aging process, you should consider getting a second opinion.

Continue Reading

Health

Low vision: what it is and what you can do about it

Published

1 month ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Low vision is an age-related eye condition that makes everyday tasks like driving and reading difficult. There’s no treatment or cure for low vision. However, there are things you can do to adapt and continue doing the things you love.

Symptoms of low vision
Low vision can’t be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, surgery, or medicine. You may have low vision if you have difficulty:

• Reading
• Driving
• Recognizing people’s faces
• Telling colors apart
• Seeing your television or computer screen clearly

Besides blurry or hazy vision, you may have trouble seeing things in the center of your vision, out of the corners of your eyes, or at night and in low light.

Causes of low vision
Low vision is a symptom of one of several eye-related diseases, including:

• Age-related macular degeneration
• Cataracts
• Diabetic retinopathy
• Glaucoma

Older adults are more susceptible to low vision because the diseases that cause it are more common in older people.

Living with low vision
If you have minor low vision, using bright lights at home or work may help you see better. Moreover, wearing polarized lenses when bright can help filter glare, improving your vision.

Talk to your doctor or optometrist if low vision prevents you from doing everyday tasks. They may advise using a magnifying glass for reading and other activities or rearranging your home so you can move about easily.

 

