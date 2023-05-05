Have you thought about getting an electrically assisted bicycle?

Electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) are becoming increasingly popular, especially among older adults. They have a powerful battery that can cover long distances, battle the wind and climb steep slopes much better than a traditional bike.

What you need to know

Various EAB models may suit your needs depending on how you plan to use them. You can find mountain, road, hybrid, and fat bikes with electric assist. Remember that hybrid models are ideal for city riding.

The bike’s battery power determines how far it can travel on a single charge. The greater the battery capacity, the greater the distance the bike can travel without you having to pedal. The range for most electrically assisted bikes is between 19 and 112 miles. Maintaining an EAB is like caring for a regular bicycle, except you may need to have an expert check the electrical system from time to time.

Shopping Tips

Electric bikes are often more expensive than their conventional counterparts. While some are more affordable, it’s essential to research the most reliable brands before making a choice.

Look for a model with the motor in the crankset for even weight distribution and a smooth ride. This also makes the rear wheel easy to change if you get a flat.

Some electric bicycles are specially designed for older people and include an ergonomic frame, seat, and handlebars.

Visit your local store to find your new electric bike.