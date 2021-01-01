Hawaiian Butter Mochi sweetens up the party

This classic Hawaiian treat is made with canned coconut milk, evaporated milk, and mochiko sweet rice flour, which is available in just about any Asian grocery and in the international aisles in many American grocery stores. Make sure not to swap out for other types of flour–use mochiko sweet rice flour only.

Despite the name, butter mochi is actually a leavened cake, with a bouncy, chewy texture that will be unlike anything you’ve ever tried before.

This rich dessert is also gluten-free, and the stir-together process is fast and incredibly easy. The recipe yields a large pan of mochi, making it a great option for a group.

This recipe makes regular butter mochi, but it’s easy to experiment and add your own twist. Try three tablespoons of matcha powder for green tea butter mochi, or about a third of a cup of cocoa powder (or more) for butter mochi brownies. You can top it with shredded coconut or mini chocolate chips. Have fun!

1 stick unsalted butter (melted)

2 cups granulated sugar (or 1 1/2 if lower sugar is desired)

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

16 oz. mochiko flour (1 whole box if using Koda Farms brand)

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 can evaporated milk (12 oz.)

1 can regular (not lite) coconut milk (14 oz.)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9″ x 13″ baking pan.

Mix melted butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Stir in vanilla.

Add mochiko flour and salt and stir until mostly combined. The batter will look thick and dry.

Add coconut milk and evaporated milk, making sure to shake cans well before opening. Using a whisk to break up lumps, mix until batter is totally smooth.

Pour into a greased baking pan and bake for one hour.

Mochi is done when a sharp knife or toothpick comes out clean. Allow mochi to cool completely and then remove mochi from the pan and cut into small squares. Store in a sealed container.