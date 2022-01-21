Hazel Corine Williams (1935 – 2022)

Hazel Corine Williams, 87, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Culpeper Medical Center in Culpeper, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Williams and Pastor Jack Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.

Mrs. Williams was born on January 1, 1935, in Chester Gap to the late Elias “Lars” and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Williams; son, Roy Cleveland Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Guy Robinson, Truin Wines, and Roger Haun and three sisters, Daisy Jones, Marlen Wines and Mazie Williams. She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and Women of the Moose.

Survivors include her son, Steven Wayne Williams of Chester Gap; five grandchildren, Bray Williams of Bealeton, Virginia, Melissa Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Blair Williams of Winchester, Virginia, Andy Williams of Moorefield, West Virginia and Chad Williams of Colorado; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Williams (Anna) of Bealeton, Trey High (Amanda) of Midland, Virginia, Matthew Williams of Leroy, New York, Brandon Williams of Winchester, Alexis Williams of Leroy, New York, Steven Andrew Jr. of Moorefield, West Virginia and Nathan Williams of Front Royal; three great-great-grandchildren, Zayden, Ryleigh, and Trenton; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Williams of Front Royal; four sisters, Helen Foster of Chester Gap, Virgie Ubben of Chester Gap, Lou Williams of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver (Sam) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Wally Wines (Jean) of Chester Gap and Ray Wines (Nancy) of Locust Grove, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Austin Williams, Trey High, Matthew Williams, Brandon Williams, Clint Wines, and Kevin Wines.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bonnie Williams, Molly Landram, Debbie Brogan, Ronie Lee Wines, Bruce Robinson, and Montacello Engles.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.