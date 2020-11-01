Obituaries
Hazel Marian Clark (1924-2020)
Hazel Marian Clark was born on March 24, 1924 in Sheldon, Iowa, and entered Eternal Glory on October 25, 2020, in Winchester, Virginia. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Bertha) Jane Whitehead and Rollie Harnack; brothers Steven Fredrick Harnack, Ronald Willis Harnack, and Betty Jean Tremmel. She is survived by her three children George Eugene Clark (Dianna), Steven Edward Clark (Melanie), and Jane Marie McCool (Mike), seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Hazel Marian Clark was born in Shelton, Iowa, on March 24, 1924 to Rollie and Bertha Harnack. She had two older brothers, Steven and Ronald. The family grew to four children when her younger sister, Betty, was born five years later. The family was of humble means and lived near lakes and woods, where hunting and fishing were an important part of their lives.
Hazel met George Clark in high school, and after graduation, the two went off to Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married on June 13, 1944, and loved to share stories of their days as struggling married students in bible college. George Eugene was born in 1945, and the Clarks moved back to Sheldon to take on the preacher’s job at Sheldon Christian Church. Steven Edward came along in 1946, followed six years later by Jane Marie.
They left Iowa, accepting a call to minister to a Christian Church in Tucson, Arizona, in 1955. The church became Valley Christian Church, and after leaving a storefront location, was housed in this very building in 1957. George continued as preacher until he left to begin a sister church on the north side of Tucson. They eventually became members at Pantano Christian Church and served there for over 40 years.
Hazel was, as many have noted, a kind, loving, gentle soul. By the standards in the 40s and 50s, she was the Perfect Preacher’s Wife. She played the piano, sang in the choir, did chalk art drawings during “special music,” and taught Sunday School. She was loved by everyone, and in turn loved everyone. Indeed, she was a Proverbs 31 woman, and her children do “rise up and call her blessed.”
Her beloved George preceded her in death by 30 years, and she never stopped talking of his devotion to her. Although living in Tucson, after retirement, they purchased a small home in the mountains near Front Royal, Virginia, where their daughter, Jane, had settled. After George’s passing, Jane built a wonderful “mother-in-law” apartment so Hazel could spend more time in Virginia. Hazel travelled extensively, making a couple of “bucket-list” trips, including a trans-Canadian rail trip, and two memorable trips to England. When in Tucson, she joined a china painting guild and produced wonderful pieces, which her family treasures. She especially enjoyed her times with the seniors at Pantano Christian Church in bible studies, lunches out, and general fellowship times.
After giving up independent living, two years ago Hazel left Tucson to reside permanently with Jane. Under Jane and Mike’s loving care, she lived her last two years in comfort, peace, and contentment.
Her broken hip, arm, and head injury in September unfortunately brought the quick decline in health that led to her eternal reunion with George, her parents, and her siblings. She had hoped to achieve 100 years old, but 96 is pretty acceptable, especially if you “round up.”
May Hazel rest in the everlasting arms of our Lord and enjoy her well-deserved rest.
Judy Kate Kilgore (1945-2020)
Judy Kate Kilgore, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 5, 2020, in her home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m., at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Kilgore was born September 24, 1945, in Wise, Virginia, daughter of the late Orbin Patton Perry and Tempa Eliza Perry. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of sixty years Kenneth Kilgore; one daughter Pamela Funk of Shenandoah; three sons Jeffrey Kilgore of Front Royal, Gregory Kilgore of Bristow and Scottie Kilgore of Front Royal; one sister Joyce Wilson of Wise; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Emery P. (Bud) Lipscomb (1947-2020)
Emery Powell (Bud) Lipscomb, 72, of Bruceton Mills died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 9, 1947, in Erwin, a son of the late William Blaine Lipscomb, Sr. and Evelyn Lucille Hebb Lipscomb.
Bud was a loving father, an adoring grandfather, and brother. He was a season ticket holder for the WVU Mountaineers, loved NASCAR, loved country music, and was a member of the Eagles Club in Kingwood. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion in Front Royal, VA. Bud loved his country and was very patriotic.
He worked for the Riverton Corporation in Front Royal as a heavy equipment mechanic and retired in 2013. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on projects at home, traveling to visit his good friends in Virginia, and going out to eat with family, among other activities. He loved to joke around with his kids and grandkids, and anyone else around. One of his greatest joys was playing with his beloved grandchildren and all the laughter they brought to him. They kept him young.
He is survived by his sons, Emery P. (Buddy) Lipscomb, II of Sandy Ridge, NC, Marty Lipscomb of Bruceton Mills and Andrew Lipscomb and wife, Teresa of Masontown; his daughter, Christina Lipscomb of Bridgeport; three brothers, William B. Lipscomb, Jr. (wife Mildred “Bootsie”) of Edgewater, FL, John R. Hebb (wife Brenda) of Leadmine and Kendall (Kent) Lipscomb (wife Cathy) of Brownsville, PA and his adored grandchildren, Megan, Trinity, Kaitlynne, Naomie, Taylor, Korie and Blaine.
Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home in Rowlesburg on Monday, September 14 from 4-8 pm where funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Pastor Kevin Keplinger officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton where military rites will be accorded.
The family asks that a mask and social distancing be observed.
Personal condolences may be offered to the family online at www.burkefuneralhomewv.com
Robert Wayne Smith, Jr. (1961-2020)
Robert Wayne Smith Jr., 59, of Sperryville, Virginia, was received by God on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Robbie was born on June 16, 1961, in Manassas, Virginia, to his loving parents, Robert and Linda Smith.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his adoring son, Robison Casey Smith (Brook) of Luray. His sisters Connie Reid (Kevin) and Machelle Bailey (Daniel), both of Sperryville, VA. His brother Craig Smith of Fredericksburg, VA. His nieces and nephews; Tom, Ann, Anna, James, Bobby, Ben, Will, Jacklyn, Macy, Jimmy, Sara and Sophie.
Robbie grew up in Nokesville, VA surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Many Sunday afternoons after church were spent playing football in backyards or on trails riding dirt bikes. He had a fondness for classic cars, which usually meant he was always working on them. He loved to play his guitar and never missed an opportunity to entertain us with CCR or Led Zeppelin. The best tunes were the ones he made up, as they typically were humorous because he was great at making others laugh. He knew his Bible and could easily quote scripture related to any topic. He was a metal roofer by trade and had the ability to build anything he set his mind to. His body was strong, but his heart soft. He was fearless of all life had to offer and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Without fail, every Thanksgiving and Christmas, he brought friends along to celebrate and have a meal with our family to ensure no one was left alone. His friends were his family too. Robbie would tell you the greatest day of his life was the day his son, Casey, was born. He was devoted to Casey’s happiness throughout the rest of his days.
While we are deeply grieving for Robbie, we realize what a gift he was to us in the time we had with him. He did not leave us; he has just gone ahead of us. See you in Heaven, dear son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew – friend. We love you.
A celebration of Robbie’s life will be held later time, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Sperryville, VA 22740 in dedication to a stained glass window in Robbie’s name.
Luke 20:36
For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.
Richard Engelhardt Bethune (1931-2020)
Richard (Dick) Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on May 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Dick was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to Lauchlin and Mildred Bethune on March 15, 1931. He grew up in Albuquerque and Clinton, N.C. He married Virginia Redhead Bethune on May 3, 1958, in Greensboro, N.C. He attended NC State University where he played football and ran track and graduated with a Textiles degree. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va.
His Presbyterian pastorates were in Southside Virginia, Danville, Front Royal, and Pulaski. He also served as Parish Associate at Blacksburg United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches. He was a caring and faithful pastor and well-loved by the churches that he served. During his life, he was active in several communities and civic organizations, including Rotary International, Habitat for Humanity, and the Northwestern Community Services Board. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
After retiring, Dick nurtured his talents of pastel portraiture, harp building, singing, model airplane building, golfing, and playing tennis. He also loved to surf fish when vacationing with his family at Topsail Beach, N.C. He was a loving, funny, and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lauchlin Bethune.
Dick is survived by his wife, and light of his life, Virginia Bethune; children, Anna Collins (Mike) of Charlottesville, Va., Julie Boulais (Mike) of Winchester Va., and Mary Jordan of Capon Bridge, WVa.; brother, Jim Bethune of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Liza Collins (Tim) and Logan Collins (Jess) all of Charlottesville, Va., Jack Hilton of Fairfax, Va., Jacqueline Boulais of Austin, Texas, Rachel Boulais of Bryan, Texas and Clara Ludtke of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kaia Nelson and Jackson and Oliver Collins and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Center for Natural Capital -“Rural American Resilience” PO Box 901, Orange, VA 22960, https://naturalcapital.us/.
Arrangements will be postponed until gathering restrictions are eased and will be updated on the funeral home website.
Robert Lee Brock (1938-2020)
Robert Lee Brock passed away to join many family and friends May 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 in Prince William Hospital, Manassas, Virginia.
Robert was born in Warren County, Virginia, on April 28, 1938, to Dorothy Jenkins and John Brock. He is preceded by his parents and lifelong Stepdad, Clarence Randall.
“Brock” owned Brock Construction and was licensed in every phase (Class A Builder, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Refrigeration) of the building industry all his life. Early in his career, he received a Federal Top Secret clearance and worked on and supervised many government installations.
Brock spent a lot of years caring for dogs, horses and a handful of other animals as well. He had a passion for racing of all kinds and never missed an opportunity to go. Especially sprint cars, dirt late models and motorcycles. He carried his family to many events through the years, starting each of his kids at toddler ages. As a young family man, he still competed in some quarter horse rodeo events. But later in years, nothing could keep him from his grandchildren’s sporting events that made him so happy.
From a young man to his ending years, he was always the one to call for many family, friends, the community, and some total strangers. He lived a life of always helping and being there for so many. He had a big family, especially Uncles and Aunts, and never gave up on visiting as many as he could, no matter their locations, till they left this Earth knowing he was there for them. He laughed easily and often, and would tease as many people, young and old, as he could.
He absolutely lived his life his way and has left and created enough memories for generations past, present and future to spend talking about him to keep his memory alive. He will never be forgotten and will be missed by MANY.
Robert leaves three children: Tim Brock, Kevin Brock (Debbie), Kim Brock; 6 grandchildren: Kolyn Brock (Nichole), Tyler Brock, Amber Schull, Lexi Schull, Sean Brock, Chloe Brock; 3 siblings: Jean Hayes (Dickie), Randy Randall (Karen), Viann Ries; And his life long love, Gerri Brock. We miss him…
A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date due to current health conditions.
Contributions can be made by:
- Visiting a loved one to let them know you care.
- Planting a beautiful Memorial Tree in memory of Robert Lee Brock.
- Sharing a memory of Robert on this Tribute Wall.
Local News
Dr. Floyd ‘Tripp’ Bradd passes after three-year health battle
Staff at Skyline Family Practice confirmed on Monday, that Dr. Floyd “Tripp” Bradd III passed away the previous day, Sunday, May 3rd. The medical office person we spoke to said it was believed Dr. Bradd had a fall and consequent brain bleed.
Since a March 2017 diagnosis, the long-time local family physician had been battling a blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or myelodysplasia, which can lead to a number of related health disorders including leukemia.
Social media posts reflected the sorrow at the news of Dr. Bradd’s passing and the high regard he was held in by patients and friends, two categories that often overlapped with this doctor.
“Dr. Bradd was a personal friend of mine as well as my physician for many years. He was on the sidelines at the Skyline Hawks Football whenever his health permitted him to be there for the players. He will be missed. Rest easy Dr. Bradd,” wrote local photographer Ken Pullen.
“Please pray for Dr. Bradd’s family, he passed away yesterday. Our community will never be the same without him. He was such a kind man and an excellent doctor. He always engaged our children – he knew how to alleviate their fears (‘I see a kitty in your ear!’) and he never spoke down to them. He listened to us all with patience, never rushed us, and never passed judgment,” added Kristin Iden.
“With Dr. Tripp Bradd it isn’t the length of his life but the depth. He touched many, he did his best and his best was AMAZING! You will be missed and loved forever. Prayers for Jan, his children, and all his family and friends,” Ann Hitchcock Peterson said in the final of three social media posts that alerted us to the situation on Monday.
This writer is a long-time patient who feels he has lost a friend with the passing of Dr. Bradd. Just a month and a half ago in mid-March, Dr. Bradd sat down with Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for a video chat (see below link) in which he was upbeat and forward-looking despite the physical battle he remained engaged in. We at Royal Examiner and National Media Services join this community in offering condolences to his wife, Jan, and children.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.