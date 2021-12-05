Headache vs. migraine

Do you ever feel pain or pressure in your head? While this type of ache is often temporary, it can sometimes persist and interfere with your daily activities. Here’s how to tell the difference between a headache and a migraine.

Headache

Also known as a tension headache, this type of discomfort is typically linked with stress, fatigue, anxiety, or the use of certain medications. If you have a headache, you’ll feel pressure on both sides of your head and possibly around your temples, neck, and eyes. The pain will come on gradually and can last anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

To ease the pain of a headache, it’s usually sufficient to get some rest and take an analgesic recommended by your pharmacist.

Migraine

About a 10th of the population is affected by migraines, which usually last between four hours and a few days. Depending on the person, migraines can occur a few times a year or several times a week. They’re characterized by moderate to severe pain, usually felt as a throbbing or pounding sensation around the skull.

If you get a migraine, it may set in on one side before spreading to your whole head. In some cases, it’ll be preceded by symptoms such as visual disturbances, a feeling of weakness, and trouble speaking. Additionally, migraines can cause nausea and vomiting as well as hypersensitivity to light, sounds, and smells.

Taking the appropriate medication at the first sign of a migraine can greatly limit the severity of the attack.

If you have frequent and persistent headaches or migraines, be sure to consult your doctor.