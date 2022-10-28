Connect with us

Headless Horseman, Ichabod Crane still popular, but was Ichabod real?

Way back in 1820, author Washington Irving wrote a little story that today, 200 years later, still haunts us, especially at Halloween.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is set in the New York Dutch settlement of Tarry Town in 1790. In the countryside surrounding the town is a lonely and mysterious glen, feared by the superstitious — which was just about everyone in the area. Among the spirits inhabiting the glen is the Headless Horseman, a Hessian soldier who was killed in the American Revolution and still “rides forth to the scene of battle in nightly quest of his head.”

In the tale, the spindly, eccentric schoolmaster Ichabod Crane who, Irving wrote, looked like an escaped scarecrow, has a memorable confrontation with the Horseman, after which all that remains is Crane’s melancholy spirit haunting the hollow. Or maybe Crane just ran away — the book suggests both outcomes could be true.

Yet on Staten Island, visitors to the Springville Cemetery can see an actual gravesite dedicated to who else but Ichabod Crane.


Ichabod Crane

This Ichabod Crane was a real person and a contemporary of Washington Irving. In fact, they served together during the War of 1812 at Fort Pike in Sackets Harbor, New York, in 1814.

The real Ichabod was a soldier for 48 years, a man from a military family who had a distinguished career and retired as an Army Colonel. Ironically, the name Ichabod means ‘without glory’ in Hebrew. But Ichabod’s name would be forgotten today had it not been laid on a character in a ghost story. But Irving never said he named his school teacher character after the real Ichabod, though certainly, he knew of the man. In fact, Irving said he based his schoolmaster on a real teacher who lived in Kinderhook, New York.

Kids' Corner

30 board games to celebrate Halloween

Are you looking for something fun to do with family and friends this Halloween? Here are 30 themed board games to discover — or rediscover.

For kids
Treat your kids (and yourself!) to one of these cooperative or competitive games suitable for young and old.

1. Ghost Blitz
2. Monster Chase
3. Zombie Kidz Evolution
4. Similo: Spookies
5. The Mysterious Forest
6. The Legend of the Wendigo

For atmosphere
Dim the lights and get ready for fun or frightening experience. Which will you choose?


1. Betrayal at House on the Hill
2. Black Stories
3. One Night Ultimate Werewolf
4. One Night Ultimate Vampire
5. Obscurio
6. Mystery House
7. Greenville 1989
8. Mysterium
9. Unlock!
10. Exit: The Game
11. The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow

For casual gamers
Get your teens or friends together and have fun playing one of these accessible and captivating games.

1. Sub Terra
2. The Little Death
3. Ghost Stories
4. Zombie Dice
5. Villainous
6. Mr. Jack
7. Onirim

For experienced gamers
Roll up your sleeves and prepare to challenge yourself with one of these games for seasoned players who aren’t afraid of rulebooks.

1. Mansions of Madness
2. Eldritch Horror
3. Nemesis
4. Zombicide
5. Dead of Winter
6. Tiny Epic Zombies

If you feel like going out, visit a board game café near you to try out some fun, spooky-themed games.

Interesting Things to Know

The ultimate haunted house?

If you love haunted houses at Halloween, here’s a haunt that may be the genuine article.

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif., regularly features a haunted house in September and October for spooky season lovers who want to enjoy Halloween in an elaborate Victorian house with a creepy background. The story: A fabulously wealthy widow gone mad with grief who communed with the dead. They say she was a recluse, acting on the predictions of a psychic who told her she must never stop adding on to her house because the moment construction ceased, she would die.

Sarah Winchester moved to California after the death of her husband, William Wirt Winchester, in 1881. With an inheritance of the modern-day equivalent of half a billion dollars and a monthly income of nearly $1 million in today’s money, she bought an 8-room farmhouse on 142 acres and started building. She built day and night for 38 years. Construction only stopped when she took her last breath in 1922.

She didn’t have a building plan. She didn’t have an architect. But she did have a small army of craftsmen to build anything she wanted. At her direction, they created an enormous, eccentric house that at one time was seven stories high.


In the house are mysteries: Staircases end at the ceiling — was it an attempt to fool the spirits? Are doors open to solid walls — was she trapping ghosts? Stained glass windows hang where no light can shine through. Windows were installed inside the house. Despite the massive 24,000 square foot construction, there was only one indoor toilet in the whole house during her lifetime.

You can hear the whole story and take a virtual tour at winchestermysteryhouse.com.

Seasonal

Halloween: Dressing up on the cheap

Have the price tags on Halloween costumes caused a scare? You’re not alone. Halloween costumes can get quite pricey, especially since the outfits will likely get worn only a few times. And many children will quickly outgrow their Halloween costumes, meaning you may have to shell out for a new costume every year. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to lower Halloween costume and decoration costs.

Want to maximize savings? You can make many great costumes and decorations yourself, spending only a few dollars on supplies. For example, you could run to the print store, print up a large copy of the Mona Lisa, then put it in a picture frame. Next, cut out Mona Lisa’s face, and you’ve got a wearable painting mask.

Seasonal products often come at a premium due to high demand. Sometimes you can find great costumes outside of the Halloween section. Have a daughter who wants to play princess? Check out the toy section and see if there are any princess outfits. The toy aisle costume could be much cheaper.

After Halloween wraps up, you can often find awesome costumes on the cheap. It’s smart to poke around and see if any costumes catch your eye. If so, you can buy now and deck yourself out later.


The same is true for Halloween decorations. Instead of waiting until next year, pick up some stuff this November.

Thrift stores often put together Halloween collections where you can find costumes, props, and costume-ready clothing pieces. Ditto for dollar stores. You might also find great costumes at garage sales.

Many folks don’t want to wear the same costume year after year. Rather than ditching your costume or tucking it in the attic, why not loan it to friends? In return, your friends might lend you their extra costumes or decorations. You could also post up offers to swap on social media sites, like Facebook or Nextdoor.

Seasonal

3 ways to get involved during Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week takes place every year from October 23 to 31. This nationwide event is organized by the National Family Partnership and is centered around drug-free living. This week-long event mobilizes individuals and communities to educate young people through drug prevention activities. The theme for this year’s edition is Celebrate Life. Live Drug-Free. Here are three ways you can get involved.

1. Talk to young people. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, grandparent, or older sibling, don’t be afraid to talk to the young people in your life about the dangers of using drugs. Make sure to listen and ask questions to improve communication.

2. Don’t glamorize drugs. Some movies, TV shows, and music portray drug use in ways that make it look cool and edgy. Help the young people in your life avoid such influences, and be careful with your words to ensure you’re not sending the wrong message.

3. Be a good example. You can help young people avoid drugs through your words and, more importantly, your actions. Set a good example for the kids in your life by living a healthy, drug-free life.


Red Ribbon Week is an excellent reminder that we all have a role in helping our communities be safe, healthy, and drug-free.

Seasonal

12 outings to make the most of fall

Are you looking for activities to brighten up your fall evenings and weekends? Here are some seasonal suggestions.

1. Pick local fruits or vegetables like apples, pears, pumpkins, and plums
2. Attend a seasonal festival
3. Watch migratory birds
4. Visit a vineyard to enjoy a wine tasting or participate in the grape harvest
5. Plan a stay at an outfitter to take in the natural beauty of fall
6. Admire an outdoor exhibition in a local park or museum
7. Explore a nearby corn maze for hours of family-friendly fun
8. Go to a farmers’ market and stock up on delicious vegetables for your preserves
9. Take in a show
10. Stargaze late into the night
11. Watch a movie at the drive-in before the end of the season
12. Participate in Halloween-themed activities like haunted houses and ghost tours

What will you do this fall?

Health

3 practical strategies to improve your mental health

World Mental Health Day takes place on Monday, October 10, 2022. It’s the perfect opportunity to take steps toward improving your mental health and well-being. Here are some proven strategies to take control of your mental health.

1. Maintain your social network
Make time to see loved ones. Call a family member or go out for drinks with a friend. You could also try expanding your network of friends by signing up for a group activity. The sense of belonging and the bonds you create can help improve your mental health.

2. Move your body
Exercise reduces stress, gives you energy, and makes you feel good. Try out various activities to find your favorite ones and practice them regularly. For example, you can garden, dance, run, do yoga, or play frisbee; the possibilities are endless.

3. Gain new knowledge
Learning promotes self-confidence and contributes to a sense of well-being. You can register for a course or introduce yourself to hiking, try a new recipe, watch tutorials, or subscribe to a magazine on a topic that interests you.


Finally, set aside some “me-time” and use it wisely — whether taking a nap or singing aloud.

