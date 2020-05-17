Health and happiness in age of coronavirus

As the world grapples with how to stay healthy during a new way of living that includes social distancing and the closing of our gyms and restaurants – among a multitude of other businesses – seniors, in particular, can face unique challenges.

Aside from concerns about the illness itself, seniors may also be missing their group exercise classes and bridge clubs, not to mention visits from family.

It’s vital to remain as active and connected as possible while also staying safe. Although many of us have been tempted to sink onto the couch recently, hopefully, we’ve started moving again. That doesn’t mean you should attempt burpees on the living room floor, however; consider wall push-ups instead.

At the very least, get up and walk around the house at regular intervals, whether it’s during commercials or a time designated by setting a timer. Take a walk around the neighborhood or at a (not crowded) park if you’re able.

If you’re comfortable using the internet, the National Council on Aging has an online exercise resource called Go4Life.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Video chats are a great option to keep in touch with family, though phone calls are an equally excellent option.

Among its resources, the Institute on Aging also offers a 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line for people 60 and older and adults living with disabilities. The Friendship Line is a crisis intervention hotline as well as a warm line for non-emergency emotional support calls; they also make ongoing outreach calls.