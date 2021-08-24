Health
Health Briefs: Weight loss, dementia, exercise
Fitness trackers may help with weight loss goals
If you’re trying to drop some weight, a fitness tracker might boost your chances of success. According to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, fitness trackers — such as smartwatches or other bracelet-style devices — helped overweight or obese people with chronic conditions reduce their body weight and lower their body mass index (BMI).
Researchers found that weight loss programs lasting at least 12 weeks were the most effective, and individuals who wore commercially available trackers, such as a FitBit, lost an average of six pounds. According to the study, the devices helped remind participants to stay on track with health-related goals and participate in daily activities.
But there’s a catch — according to the Mayo Clinic, while fitness trackers are a great way to keep yourself moving, there’s no substitute for keeping your diet on track.
Good sleep may stave off dementia
According to a recent study published in the journal Aging, sufficient sleep may be protective against dementia. The study surveyed 2,600 adults ages 65 and older and found that those who slept less than five hours per night faced nearly double the risk of dementia over five years than those who got seven to nine hours of shut-eye, as is recommended.
According to another study published in Nature Communications, people in their 50s and 60s who slept less than six hours per night were about 30 percent more likely to develop dementia.
While the research isn’t yet conclusive about the link between sleeplessness and dementia, there are still lots of good reasons to try to get at least seven hours of quality sleep per night, including better brain health, mood, and overall physical health.
Lifelong exercise leads to big health care savings
As individuals, insurers, and governments look for ways to save on rising health care costs, exercise stands out as one way to potentially save big. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, physical activity throughout adulthood is strongly associated with decreased costs for medical care.
Researchers examined Medicare claims data from 1999 to 2008 linked to a previous study on diet and health and found that average health annual health care costs were all lower among adults who maintained steady physical activity, increased their activity, or decreased it while still remaining active. The study also found that even individuals who didn’t start exercising until after age 40 enjoyed better health and lower medical costs.
Got ear buds? Beware of hearing loss
They’re small, they’re discreet, and just about everybody uses them these days. Earbuds are a ubiquitous accessory, but users should be cautious — prolonged use of these devices can cause permanent hearing loss. And because younger people are more likely to rely on earbuds than anyone else, they face the highest risk for early hearing loss as a result. According to CNET, nearly one in four US adults is affected by noise-induced hearing loss.
Noise-induced hearing loss is caused by loud noises for prolonged periods of time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a good rule for earbuds is 80 percent of max volume for no more than 90 minutes at a time. But because earbuds allow more outside noise to enter the ear, users tend to crank the volume up to dangerous levels. Noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are a good alternative, but not always appropriate, such as for runners who need to hear oncoming cars.
When you do listen to music or podcasts or audiobooks, make sure to take listening breaks. According to CNET, a five-minute break every 30 minutes can give your ears a chance to recover and reduce your risk of permanent damage.
You can also change your device’s maximum volume. Many mobile devices, including the iPhone, allow users to change how loud the device can go. By eliminating the option to go too loud, you might just save your hearing.
According to KidsHealth, if you hear ringing, buzzing, or roaring in your ears after a loud noise, or muffled or distorted sounds, you may have already incurred some damage to your ears. Call your doctor right away. You may be referred to an audiologist, who can determine the extent of the damage and help you make a plan to preserve your remaining hearing.
FDA grants accelerated approval to new Alzheimer’s drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, according to the American Hospital Association. Developed by drugmaker Biogen, Aduhelm is the first medication approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s since 2003. The controversial approval has sparked fierce debates as the approval comes after an independent advisory committee recommended that the agency reject the drug, according to CBS News.
According to Politico, Aduhelm’s proponents are hopeful that the drug will be the first to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, which affects over six million older adults. Critics, including several experts on the advisory committee, say that the clinical trials did not conclusively prove the drug’s effectiveness.
At an eye-popping $56,000 per year, Aduhelm also threatens to blow a hole in the Medicare budget, with millions of potential patients who would take the medication for years, according to the New York Times. And Medicare would also be on the hook for additional costs, like expensive brain scans and in-person visits to administer the drug intravenously. Costs to patients could also be considerable — Medicare enrollees who do not purchase supplemental coverage could be responsible for more than $11,000 in out-of-pocket costs for Aduhelm.
Still, new drug options represent hope for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. According to Reuters, Eli Lilly and Co. will also seek approval for its rival drug donanemab, which, like Aduhelm, works to remove sticky clumps of beta amyloid protein from the brain.
5 facts about heat-related illnesses
As heatwaves become increasingly common during the summer, the risk of developing a heat-related illness becomes more likely. Here are five things you should know about conditions such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
1. They can present in numerous ways. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, fainting, headache, fatigue, flushed or clammy skin, muscle cramps, confusion, heat rash, and an elevated body temperature.
2. Older adults are at a higher risk. A loss of mobility can make it difficult for seniors to stay hydrated. Plus, the sensation of thirst decreases with age. Older adults who live alone are particularly vulnerable.
3. Some medications reduce heat tolerance. These include medications for high blood pressure, Parkinson’s disease, allergies, and certain heart conditions. Always ask your pharmacist about the side effects of your medications.
4. Extreme heat can aggravate chronic conditions. Conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, lung disease, and diabetes decrease your body’s ability to adapt to changes in temperature.
5. There are ways to reduce the risks. During a heatwave, be sure to drink plenty of water, perform physical activities in air-conditioned places, reduce caffeine and alcohol intake, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and frequently rest.
In addition to learning the risks and signs of heat-related illnesses, be sure to check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips. By staying informed, you’ll be able to safely enjoy the summer weather.
When walking hurts
Maybe you’re just starting a walking routine, or you’re a walking veteran with years of brisk daily walks under your belt. Either way, it’s no fun when aches and pains slow you down or even send you back to the couch. But not all pain is created equal, and while some pains are just inconvenient or uncomfortable, you should know when to call your doctor.
Heel pain is often caused by plantar fasciitis, when the band of tissue that runs from your heel to the ball of your foot is strained, according to Prevention. Pain in your heel or arch first thing in the morning is a common sign. Stretching and supportive shoes are a must, or you can try cold packs or shoe inserts, according to the Harvard Health Letter. Call your doctor if the condition persists.
Calf pain that primarily shows up on one or both sides of the lower calf may be due to spinal stenosis, a condition in which a narrowed spinal canal results in compressed nerves. According to the Harvard Health Letter, symptoms often worsen during the day, so you may choose morning walks instead of evening walks. If you experience pain while walking, take breaks until the pain subsides.
Knee pain that feels like a throbbing in front of the kneecap is often a simple case of runner’s knee, according to Prevention. Try another type of exercise, like cycling or swimming, for a few weeks until the pain subsides. You might also consider some exercises to strengthen your quads and help support your knee for future activity.
Pain throughout the leg that occurs every time you start an activity and stops when you finish could be a sign of peripheral arterial disease or PAD. According to Duke Health, PAD occurs when major blood vessels that supply blood to limbs become fully or partially blocked by fatty deposits.
If you’re obese, a smoker, diabetic, or have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, you may be at increased risk for PAD. If you have leg pain that starts and stops with activity, contact your doctor. A variety of treatments are available, and the earlier the condition is treated, the better.
Don’t kiss chickens
We’re a nation of animal lovers – according to Spots, about 67 percent of American households own at least one kind of pet.
Not only do we love animals, but we also love them more than we used to: In a 2016 survey, researchers found that Americans feel significantly more positive about all kinds of animals than they used to – even the less cuddly ones like bats and sharks.
It’s no surprise that we love our chickens, too – so much that federal health officials have issued a stern warning: Stop hugging and kissing ducks and chickens, or risk illness.
According to the New York Times, the warning is due to a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, with 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations in 43 states.
Keeping poultry at home in a backyard coop is fine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but owners should wash hands for 20 seconds after contact with birds and related supplies and not allow small children to touch them.
While stories abound about people who have a chicken as a pet, those who have owned chickens as a hobby may not be inclined to kiss them anyway. “They can be jerks,” said one coop owner.
Body positivity: comfort and confidence without a diet
If you’re fed up with following diets in an attempt to change your appearance, consider how freeing it would be to simply embrace your body the way it is. This is what body positivity is all about. Understanding that worthiness isn’t tied to physical appearance is at the heart of this increasingly popular movement.
Feeling empowered
The body positivity movement invites people to challenge and reject the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on them by society. It encourages everyone to embrace the size and shape of their body, rather than try to change their appearance through dieting and other unhealthy means. In essence, this movement is about accepting and loving your body. It also serves as a reminder that all body types are beautiful.
Learning to love yourself
Being happy with the body you have isn’t something that comes naturally to everyone. In fact, many people struggle to accept certain aspects of their appearance. Fortunately, there are a variety of ways you can learn to love your body regardless of your height, weight, and other physical traits.
One approach is to look at yourself in the mirror. As you do, start by making a list of all the things you like about your appearance, such as your smile or your hair. Next, direct this positive attitude toward features you like less. For example, remind yourself that regardless of the shape of your legs, they’re what allow you to dance with friends or run around with your kids.
Just remember that when it comes to your body, the important thing is to prioritize your health and well-being, and avoid comparing yourself to others.
The body positivity movement has gained so much momentum that an increasing number of companies are incorporating these messages into their advertising campaigns.
