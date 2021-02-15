Food
Heart-healthy roasted butternut squash with red onion and tahini sauce
This heart-healthy, vegetarian-friendly recipe, adapted from Jerusalem, by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi, features roasted butternut squash, which is naturally rich in potassium to help regulate blood pressure.
Butternut squash is also high in insoluble fiber, which helps control blood sugar and promote fullness. Tahini-based sauce, made from sesame seeds, is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Olive oil is used to roast the squash and contains omega-3 fatty acids to reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol. The result is a sweet, flavorful, warm side dish, perfect for a simple, healthy, filling meal. Za’atar spice is available in the international section of many grocery stores or Middle Eastern specialty grocery stores.
Ingredients
1 large butternut squash, peeled and sliced (discard seeds and pulp)
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 1/2 tablespoons light tahini paste
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons water
1 small clove garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon za’atar spice
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped parsley (optional)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Toss squash and onion in a bowl with olive oil, 1 teaspoon sea salt, and some black pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until the vegetables have taken on some color and are fully cooked. The onions may cook quicker and need to be removed earlier than the squash. Remove the sheet from the oven and let cool.
For the sauce, whisk the the tahini, lemon juice, water, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until you have a liquid the consistency of honey. Add more water or tahini as necessary.
To serve, spread the vegetables on a serving platter and drizzle with the tahini sauce, followed by the za’atar and parsley.
Maple-nut caramel corn
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Rest time
30 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• Canola oil
• 2 cups popped corn
• 1 cup your choice of mixed nuts
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
1. Brush a cookie sheet with canola oil.
2. In a large bowl, mix together popcorn and nuts.
3. In an 8-cup bowl, combine the maple syrup and butter. Use a little butter to baste the inside rim of the bowl and prevent the caramel from overflowing while cooking. Microwave 8 minutes.
4. While stirring vigorously, add baking soda, then pour the caramel over the popcorn and nuts. Mix to coat well.
5. Immediately, spread the mixture on a cookie sheet, then leave it to harden for 30 minutes. Break the caramel corn into small pieces and munch away.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Maple-arugula pizza
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
10 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 4 fresh Italian tomatoes or small tomatoes, sliced
• 2/3 cup maple vinegar OR 1/2 cup cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup maple syrup (preferably amber syrup, for its rich flavor)
• 4 pieces of flatbread, thick pitas or naan
• 4 tbsp (or more if desired) basil pesto, home-made or store-bought
• 2 fresh mozzarella balls, about 1/2 pound each, sliced
• 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
• Salt and ground pepper
• 2 cups baby arugula
Directions
1. Lay the tomato slices on paper towels and leave them for 5 minutes to draw out excess moisture.
2. Pour the maple vinegar or cider vinegar and mix with the maple syrup in a saucepan and boil it for 5 to 7 minutes or until it takes on the consistency of thick syrup. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl to stop it from cooking further. Set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 425° F.
4. Arrange your pieces of bread on 2 baking sheets. Brush with pesto, lay on the tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
5. Bake 12 to 15 minutes.
6. Place pizzas on plates and garnish with arugula and the maple reduction.
Storing
The maple reduction will keep at room temperature for several weeks. It will crystallize if overly reduced. The pizzas will keep in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Teriyaki chicken stir-fry with maple syrup
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
Sauce
• 1/3 cup rice wine (sake or mirin) or dry sherry
• 1/3 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Sauté
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1-1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cups vegetables of choice (peppers, mushrooms, celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, snow peas, zucchini, etc.), cut into strips
Directions
1. Mix all sauce ingredients.
2. Heat oil in a wok or a large frying pan and sauté the chicken until it’s golden brown.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and continue cooking for a few more minutes.
4. Pour in the sauce and bring to a boil to thicken. Stir well to coat the chicken and vegetables.
5. Serve with steamed rice or vermicelli noodles.
Energy: 469 calories
Protein: 39 g
Carbohydrates: 31 g
Fats: 21 g
High folic acid content
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Creamy veal stew
On a cold day when you’re running low on energy and have no idea what to make for supper, turn to this creamy veal stew. This flavorful dish is sure to take the chill off.
Start to finish: 1 hour 45 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, minced
• 3 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 2 sprigs fresh thyme
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 3 cups chicken broth
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 tray white mushrooms (8 ounces), quartered
• 3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
Directions
1. Lightly flour all sides of the veal cubes. In a large pot, melt the butter, then sear the veal cubes for about 1 minute to evenly brown them. Remove the meat and set it aside.
2. In the same pot, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Deglaze with white wine. Add the thyme and rosemary. Lower the heat and let simmer until the wine is reduced by half.
3. Return the meat to the pot, then pour in the broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about an hour.
4. Mix the cornstarch and cream, then pour into the pot. Add the vegetables, and adjust seasoning as needed. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
All-dressed maple oatmeal
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
6
Ingredients
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 Empire apples or 2 pears, cubed
• 4 cups of water
• 2 cups quick oats
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 pinch of cinnamon
• 1 pinch of nutmeg
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 cup maple syrup
• 1/2 cup pecans or other nuts, toasted and coarsely crushed
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine lemon juice and cut fruit, coating well to prevent browning. Set aside.
2. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, mix together water, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
3. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, then incorporate milk and maple syrup.
4. Pour hot oatmeal into bowls and top with reserved fruit and nuts. Serve right away.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Gnocchi with tomato sauce
When it comes to Italian cuisine, there’s no shortage of dishes to warm your belly and lift your spirits on a dreary day. This pillowy gnocchi is no exception.
Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
Gnocchi
• 4 russet potatoes, washed but not peeled
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 egg, lightly beaten
Garnish
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
• A few fresh basil leaves
Sauce
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 can San Marzano tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 4 sprigs Italian parsley
• 4 sprigs of fresh oregano
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 4 sprigs fresh basil
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Poke potatoes several times with a fork. Bake directly on the rack for an hour.
2. In the meantime, pour the oil into a deep pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add the fresh herbs to the pan, and fry lightly for about 5 minutes. Remove the herbs and discard them. Lower the heat. Add the onions and cook without browning. Add the garlic, and cook for another minute. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 45 minutes.
3. Remove the potatoes from the oven and peel them immediately (wear oven mitts to avoid burning yourself). Place the potatoes in a large bowl and purée them with a potato masher. Sprinkle with salt and let cool to room temperature.
4. Add the flour and egg to the bowl. Mix with your hands until the dough has a smooth texture, but don’t overwork it. Place the dough on a floured work surface and divide it into 6 equal pieces. Use your hands to roll out each piece into a long rope (about half an inch thick). Use a knife to cut the ropes into half-inch pieces.
5. Pour the cream into the sauce and mix well. Use a wooden spoon to break up any remaining chunks of tomato. Add seasoning as needed.
6. Cook the gnocchi in two batches in a large pot of salted water. Once they float to the surface, wait another 2 minutes before removing the gnocchi from the water and placing them in the sauce.
7. Mix the gnocchi and sauce well, then pour into a baking dish. Sprinkle the mixture with Parmesan cheese and set the oven to broil until the cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.
For beautiful gnocchi worthy of a five-star restaurant or an Italian grandmother’s kitchen, use a fork or wooden gnocchi board to shape them.
