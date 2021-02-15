Heart-healthy roasted butternut squash with red onion and tahini sauce

When it comes to Italian cuisine, there’s no shortage of dishes to warm your belly and lift your spirits on a dreary day. This pillowy gnocchi is no exception.

Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Gnocchi

• 4 russet potatoes, washed but not peeled

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

Garnish

• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

• A few fresh basil leaves

Sauce

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1 can San Marzano tomatoes (28 ounces)

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 4 sprigs Italian parsley

• 4 sprigs of fresh oregano

• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 4 sprigs fresh basil

• 1 onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Poke potatoes several times with a fork. Bake directly on the rack for an hour.

2. In the meantime, pour the oil into a deep pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add the fresh herbs to the pan, and fry lightly for about 5 minutes. Remove the herbs and discard them. Lower the heat. Add the onions and cook without browning. Add the garlic, and cook for another minute. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 45 minutes.

3. Remove the potatoes from the oven and peel them immediately (wear oven mitts to avoid burning yourself). Place the potatoes in a large bowl and purée them with a potato masher. Sprinkle with salt and let cool to room temperature.

4. Add the flour and egg to the bowl. Mix with your hands until the dough has a smooth texture, but don’t overwork it. Place the dough on a floured work surface and divide it into 6 equal pieces. Use your hands to roll out each piece into a long rope (about half an inch thick). Use a knife to cut the ropes into half-inch pieces.

5. Pour the cream into the sauce and mix well. Use a wooden spoon to break up any remaining chunks of tomato. Add seasoning as needed.

6. Cook the gnocchi in two batches in a large pot of salted water. Once they float to the surface, wait another 2 minutes before removing the gnocchi from the water and placing them in the sauce.

7. Mix the gnocchi and sauce well, then pour into a baking dish. Sprinkle the mixture with Parmesan cheese and set the oven to broil until the cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.

For beautiful gnocchi worthy of a five-star restaurant or an Italian grandmother’s kitchen, use a fork or wooden gnocchi board to shape them.