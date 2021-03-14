Helen Juanita Eads (1937 -2021)

On March 12, 2021, Helen Juanita Eads, of Leesburg, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Born on March 11, 1937, and raised in Front Royal, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James B. Figgins and Amanda S. Figgins. Juanita is survived by her spouse and soulmate of 55 years, William “Bill” F. Eads Sr. She loved her family and church which she dedicated her life to both. Juanita’s passions were traveling, cooking, and her grandkids. She will be remembered for her giving nature, sharp wit, and infectious laugh.

Juanita was predeceased by her brothers, Lary “Frankie” Figgins, Donald Figgins, Ronald Figgins, and Jerry Figgins and her sister Frances Figgins Wilson. She is survived by her sister & best friend, Amanda Figgins Rinker, brother Russell Figgins, son William (Kim) Eads Jr., daughter Mendy (Joseph) Iacone, grandkids Jessica and Will Eads, Anthony, and Madison Iacone, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Ron Pledger officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion’s Hope at www.zionshope.org or by phone at 1-888-781-ZION.