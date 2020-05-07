Local News
Hello Spring: Front Royal beautifies downtown
Springtime bloomed above the streets of downtown Front Royal this week when the Town’s Horticulture Division completed its annual flower basket hangings along E. Main Street and Chester Street.
The Petunias for the 43 baskets are donated each year by the Beautification Committee. The Horticulture Division, which is part of the Town’s Public Works Department, arranges, hangs and maintains the hanging flower baskets, which have earned Front Royal several Beautification Awards along the way for landscaping.
“The Town receives a lot of complements regarding the flower baskets each year from residents and visitors,” Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick told Royal Examiner today. “The Town staff is very proud of the baskets each year and enjoy being able to help keep the Historic Downtown area looking nice for the residents and visitors.”
In fact, the Town normally puts up the hanging flower baskets at the beginning of May to coincide with the start of scheduled events, according to Robert B. Boyer, director of Public Works.
“These baskets receive so many complements each year by residents and visitors from other areas,” Boyer said. “We feel this makes the downtown area look nice throughout these months when there’s a lot of events going on and the Town staff takes a lot of pride in doing these baskets each year.”
Boyer explained that when the flower baskets are first hung up, they weigh around 75 pounds. As the flowers grow and grow and grow and grow — draping over the baskets and flowing down toward the street — they end up weighing around 80 to 85 pounds.
The watering depends on the weather, said Boyer, who added that “when it’s dry, we usually water them every other day.”
The hanging flower baskets remain in place around the downtown area through the summer months, he said.
“Every year, once the season is over, the plants are normally starting to die so they’re removed and the baskets are cleaned up and put away” for next year, Boyer said.
Nation’s bird continues having tough time in the Northern Shenandoah Valley
The bald eagle, America’s national bird and perhaps its most majestic, continues to be killed in increasing numbers in and around the Shenandoah Valley by mostly unlicensed – and sometimes unwitting – hunters, according to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) at Boyce.
The cause?
Lead poisoning.
This has been pointed out in the past couple of years by the Wildlife Center as the Royal Examiner has reported. Unfortunately, despite widespread warnings, the problem has gotten worse instead of better.
In a lead article in the Center’s “Wildlife News” Spring 2020 issue, BRWC veterinarian Dr. Jen Riley said that while lead poisoning has been “an issue for our scavenging patients for many years, we have seen more eagles at the Center (for treatment) in the first three months of 2020 than in any previous year.”
When one of my hunting friends was told of this, he remarked that he thought lead bullets – which are indirectly responsible for poisoning the birds – had gone out of style years ago. Apparently not, since the lead fragments are ingested by eagles and other birds feeding from “gut piles” left behind by hunters who steadfastly cling to lead core ammunition. This, even though non-toxic, comparatively priced ammunition with even better ballistic characteristics, are readily available.
Riley points out that most licensed hunters love the outdoors and wildlife and support conservation efforts. “Luckily for us, they even donate leftover meat and scraps to help us feed our patients!” she said.
That the Center staff cannot be too careful with even donated venison from the kitchen freezer or more recently brought in from the forest is illustrated by scanning it before it is fed to the BRWC resident animals. Ironically, almost half of donated meat cannot be fed to the “patients” due to significant lead contamination.
“Though we ask those donating what sort of ammunition was used, the person dropping it off is not always aware,” Riley observed.
While lead poisoning is a bane to birds of prey, it can just as easily affect humans, according to the article. If a venison steak gets to the table, and it contains a piece of lead as small as a grain of rice, as well as it being sufficient to kill an eagle it can also cause significant distress to the human diner – another good reason for warning hunters to lay off using lead ammunition.
So let’s hear it for the eagles and our own health – give up lead ammo!”
The magazine "The Ridgeline" is published by BRWC
106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620
Wildlife Hotline: 540-837-9000
Email: info@blueridgewildlifectr.org
Website: www.blueridgewildlifectr.org
The writer is a supporter of BRWC and other animal groups
and a contributor to Royal Examiner.
Attorney General Herring highlights tentant’s rights during COVID-19 pandemic
RICHMOND (May 7, 2020) – During the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Herring is encouraging Virginia tenants to familiarize themselves with their rights and protections, especially while the Supreme Court of Virginia’s judicial emergency order remains in effect.
“Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 many Virginians have found themselves in tough financial situations and may not have the ability to pay their rent right now, which is why it is so important that every Virginia tenant knows their rights during this time,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is absolutely outrageous that any landlords are trying to evict their tenants right now at a time when we are asking every Virginian to stay home to keep themselves and their families safe and prevent further spread of the virus.”
Evictions and Abandonment
Under the extended judicial emergency order, all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings, including new eviction cases, have been suspended until at least May 17, 2020. This means that a landlord cannot legally evict a tenant for any non-emergency reason like not paying rent. You do not have to move just because your landlord tells you to. If your landlord tries to evict you without a court order and a sheriff’s notice – by cutting off electricity, heat, or water or by changing the locks – you should seek legal assistance at:
• Virginia Lawyer Referral Service or 1 (800) 552-7977
• Your local legal aid office or 1 (866) LEGLAID
• The Eviction Legal Helpline at 1-833-NOEVICT
Depending on your circumstances, you may have additional rights under state or federal initiatives. New state law gives tenants an additional 60-day continuance if they explain to the courts (once they have reopened) that their income has been adversely affected by COVID-19. The federal CARES Act also provides significant additional protections, including a prohibition on charging late fees or filing to evict, through at least July 25, 2020, for tenants living in federally subsidized housing so they can maintain housing at this critical time. Other housing units are covered by a Virginia Housing Development Agency program that prohibits housing providers that receive mortgage forbearance from evicting tenants.
Additionally, notices of abandonment are not legitimate tools for landlords to use to evict tenants who are sheltering in place. If your landlord sends you a notice of abandonment while you are still present, respond in writing that you do not intend to abandon the unit. If your landlord has tried to evict you through a notice of abandonment please reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Extended Stay Hotels and Motels
If you have stayed in a hotel or a motel for more than 90 days or have a written lease with a term of more than 90 days, you are protected under the Virginia Residential Landlord Tenant Act (VRLTA) and cannot be evicted for a non-emergency reason during the mandatory continuances required under the judicial emergency order. Those who are currently living in hotels or motels but have not been there for 90 days or do not have a lease are not protected by VRLTA, but the landlord must give them a five-day notice of eviction if the resident has failed to pay.
For more information consult the Virginia Poverty Law Center’s list of housing resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Governor Northam’s state of emergency declaration, Attorney General Herring has taken many actions to help Virginians navigate the uncertainty surrounding the COVID19 pandemic. Attorney General Herring has:
• Successfully petitioned the SCC to put a hold on all utility disconnections and, in response to a second request from Attorney General Herring, the SCC extended that freeze and suspended all late fees for the duration of the state of emergency
• Reviewed price gouging complaints from around the Commonwealth with his Consumer Protection Section and investigated any potential violations and pursued violators, including sending warning letters to dozens of businesses about which Virginians have complained
• Issued numerous warnings urging Virginians to be wary of COVID19 related scams as well as scams related to the federal stimulus package
• Issued an advisory opinion outlining the authority of public bodies, including local governments, to conduct meetings and critical public business while meeting social distancing needs and important transparency and accountability obligations
• Sent letters to Amazon, Facebook, Craigslist, eBay, and Walmart urging them to more rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers who are using their services
• Urged Virginians who have lost or could lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 health crisis to evaluate their insurance options to make sure that they remain covered during this unprecedented national health crisis
• Lead a multi-state effort of 20 attorneys general in urging 3M to do more to combat inflated prices of N95 respirators and other desperately needed PPE
• Urged the telecommunications industry to make further commitments to protect consumers who are struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 and in calling upon the FCC for support
• Fought to protect women’s access to reproductive healthcare by filing amicus briefs to block efforts to ban abortions during COVID-19 in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas
• Warning the nation’s three Consumer Reporting Agencies that he will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and that their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported as Americans continue to struggle from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 public health crisis
• Encouraging Virginians to utilize mental health and substance abuse treatment services, including through insurance purchased on Healthcare.gov
Additionally, Attorney General Herring has urged the Trump Administration to take many different actions to protect Virginians and Americans during this time including:
• Utilize the Defense Production Act to immediately prioritize the production of personal protective equipment and ventilators
• Provide federal student loan borrowers with crucial emergency protections
• Suspend Department of Veterans Affairs deadlines and debt collection activities
• Instate special enrollment periods on HealthCare.Gov and develop and implement an outreach plan to inform the millions of Americans who have lost or will lose their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage about the Special Enrollment Period available to them through HealthCare.Gov
• Ensure billions of dollars in emergency stimulus payments authorized by the CARES Act go to American families and not debt collectors
• Enforce the CARES Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act following the CFPB’s announcement that it would not enforce the law, leaving consumers at the mercy of unresponsive credit agencies
• Denounce the EPA’s March 26th memo that announced a nationwide policy significantly reducing the civil enforcement of federal environmental laws during the COVID-19 crisis
• Urging the FDA to ease restrictions on blood donations to maintain an adequate national blood supply and to move towards a risk-based, gender-neutral screening model and further revise guidance to make it easier for the LGBTQ population to give blood
• Urging the Federal Housing Finance Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take actions to help homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19 and the disruption to the mortgage market
Improvements underway at I-81 interchanges in Shenandoah and Frederick Counties
Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation have begun ramp improvements at four interchanges along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. The upgrades include an extension of acceleration and deceleration lanes (on- and off-ramps) at the following exits on I-81:
• Exit 269 (Shenandoah Caverns) – Deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 730 (Caverns Road).
• Exit 279 (Edinburg) – Acceleration lane from Route 185 (Stoney Creek Road) onto southbound I-81.
• Exit 283 (Woodstock) – Acceleration lane from Route 42 (Reservoir Road) onto southbound I-81.
• Exit 302 (Middletown) – Acceleration lane from Route 627 (Reliance Road) onto northbound I-81, and deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 627
This week contractors began placing concrete barriers along the right shoulders of I-81 at exits 269, 279, and 283. Barrier installation requires overnight right lane closures. The barriers will remain in place 24/7 to protect the work zones during the construction of the ramp extensions. Motorists can expect occasional on- or off-ramp closures during overnight hours at these interchanges through early August 2020.
When work at the first three interchanges is complete, contractors will begin work on the acceleration and deceleration lanes for northbound I-81 at exit 302. At all locations, variable message boards will alert drivers to specific ramp closures and detour routes.
The I-81 interchange upgrades will improve safety and traffic operations by allowing vehicles to more effectively accelerate with interstate traffic, or slow to exit at the interchange. The upgrades are part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2019. The $2 billion packages of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
On March 30, 2020, VDOT awarded a $2,153,924 contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia, for the I-81 ramp extensions. The project has a contract completion date of November 20, 2020. All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 6, 2020; guidelines for opening coming on Friday
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Missing Person: Kevin Duane Smith still missing, information wanted
Kevin Duane Smith was last seen on January 21, 2020, in the Centerville/Manassas Virginia area, in a vehicle with four other people who said he left them on foot; however Kevin is from Front Royal, Virginia. Kevin was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.
If you see Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Rivermont Baptist Church celebrates member’s 90th birthday with a parade
Sylvia Dawson, a member of the Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, celebrated her 90th birthday! Other church members decided to honor this special day with a congratulatory parade, as they cannot meet at the church during this time. Sylvia enjoyed the parade so much that she wanted to share with the community:
Sylvia shared, “I counted over 26 cars! That was fun!” Congratulations Sylvia, and Happy Birthday!
To learn more about Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, visit their website at rivermontchurch.com.
