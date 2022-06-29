Help replenish the blood supply after holiday weekend

All are invited to the next Front Royal Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 6th, from 8am-1pm, at the Front Royal Fire Hall (221 N. Commerce Ave) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Please visit redcrossblood.org for more info and to register (appointments are required).

While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass® (if you choose to, please note that it must be completed on the same day as your donation). The process is simple – just 4 steps, and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions, and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you.

One pint of blood can save up to 3 lives!

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

WHY give blood?

You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.

Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.

Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.

Some believe it is the right thing to do.

Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.

But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!

WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Be at least 17-years-old in most states (16-years-old with parental consent in some states).

Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.

Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.

Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!

THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!