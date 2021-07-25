Helpful tips to cruise the open road

If you don’t want to get stranded on the side of the road with a flat, make sure your tire pressure isn’t too low.

If you tracked mud, twigs, and leaves into your car after a weekend camping trip, give the exterior and interior a good cleaning to make it shine again.

If you want to keep cool on the road this summer, make sure to have your car’s air conditioning system inspected.

If you want to get off the beaten track and see nature in all its glory, make sure your muffler is working properly so you won’t scare away the wildlife.

If you have an upcoming road trip and want to avoid an unexpected breakdown, bring your car to a mechanic for a tune-up.

If your power windows are slow or unresponsive, get your battery inspected by a professional.

If you need to tow a boat or transport bikes, get the necessary accessories professionally installed to avoid any costly or dangerous mistakes.

If your next road trip will lead you down bumpy roads, have your shocks inspected to ensure they’re in top shape.

If you’re worried about your car engine overheating, make sure to keep your coolant levels topped up.

If you have seasonal allergies, consider replacing the air filter in your car to help you breathe easier.

If you regularly travel early in the morning or late at night, polish your headlights for better visibility.

If your turns feel unstable even when the road is dry and the sun is shining, get your differential serviced as soon as possible.