Henry Clayton Corder, Jr. (1964 – 2021)

Henry Clayton Corder, Jr. 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Henry was born December 2, 1964, in Front Royal, son of the late Henry Clayton Corder, Sr. and Frances Henry Butts.

Surviving is his children, Kimberly Graham of Little River, South Carolina and Clayton Corder of Front Royal; one sister, Deborah Gue (Walter) of Front Royal; and four grandchildren, Nevah Lewis, Brayden Leo Corder, Trinity Lam, and Jeffrey Lam, Jr.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn Showers.

Donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.