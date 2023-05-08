Obituaries
Henry G. Grigsby, Jr. (1932 – 2023)
Henry G. Grigsby, Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on May 5, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elders Gary Utz and Forest Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
He was born December 26, 1932, in Delaplane, Virginia, to the late Henry G. and Louis Olinger Grigsby.
In 1957 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Partlow. They had been married for over 45 years when Betty passed away.
A family man at his core, Henry, known as “Jr” to some, was an exceptionally loving and kind husband, father, brother, and friend. He was known to be a true Good Samaritan and actively contributed and participated in his community and church congregations.
A Virginian to his core, Henry was often characterized by many as a humble man of quick wit, devoted to his faith. He had a love for the great outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his son, Michael H. Grigsby, and wife, Amy of Newburyport, MA, and their son Zachary Grigsby and Zachary’s daughters, Sawyer and Carsyn Grigsby; his daughter, Deborah J. Grigsby of Worton, MD and her son Benjamin Grigsby; his brother, Nimrod Grigsby; nephews, Cull and Rod Grigsby; sister, Katherine L. Mellott; nephew, Shane Mellott; niece, April Mellott; sister-in-law, Eleanor Grigsby; and niece, Tammy Fisher.
In addition to his parents and wife, Henry is also predeceased by his sister, Dorothy M. Grigsby; his brother, Thomas H. Grigsby; sister-in-law, Bernice Grigsby; and brother-in-law, Starlis Mellott.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thumb Run Primitive Baptist c/o Carrell Olinger, 347 Cleveland Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186, or to Happy Creek Primitive Baptist, 202 Church Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Rebecca Young Patrick (1932 – 2023)
Rebecca Young Patrick, age 68, of Front Royal, VA, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2023, ending her battle with lung cancer. Rebecca passed peacefully at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her family and life-long friends.
Rebecca is survived by her father and stepmother, the Rev. Jerry and Joann Young; stepbrothers, Rob and Steve Landreth; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and the Rev. Timothy Dyke; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry Dale and Wendy Young; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in Virginia, the U.S. and around the world.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sammy Joanne Young, and her brother, Jerry Young Jr.
Born in Roanoke, VA, on May 17, 1954, Rebecca spent her earliest years in Rocky Mount, VA, before moving to Front Royal, where she graduated from high school. She retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after more than three decades of awarded service.
Throughout her career, Rebecca traveled the world, living in both Guam and the Virgin Islands. She helped manage the emergency response to numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, and was deployed to Ground Zero on September 11 following the attack on the World Trade Center.
A born-again Christian, Becky loved the Lord and was active in multiple churches where her travels took her. She had a passion for empowering younger generations and was a loving aunt, a mentor to young women, and a donor to child-focused charities.
A curious soul and lifelong learner, Becky was a regular at the library and in multiple book clubs. She enjoyed her retirement by reading on the beach at the Outer Banks, road-tripping with family and friends, and even enrolling in college to learn to silverwork. She was a member of the Jewelry Guild of North Carolina and was just two classes short of an associate’s degree in silversmithing. In her last weeks, Becky was still learning, aspiring to master authentic Italian cooking with the help of her friend Toni.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 am at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with a meal to follow. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 am prior to the service.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, May 15, at 11:00 am at the Kemper-Hale Cemetery, Ferrum, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rebecca’s honor to the children’s ministry at Rivermont Baptist Church.
Obituaries
Bobby Lee Baltimore (1950 – 2023)
Bobby Lee Baltimore, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home in Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The inurnment will be private.
Bobby was born August 7, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Jean O. Baltimore of Bentonville and the late Lloyd G. Baltimore.
He worked many years for the BP station in Front Royal.
Surviving with his mother is a daughter, Millicent Baltimore, and husband, Scott Baez of Waynesboro; three brothers, Ashby Baltimore, John Baltimore, and Credell Fitzugh, all of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Drew Baez and Dakota Baez, both of Waynesboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Obituaries
Theodore “Ted” Junior Minnick (1945 – 2023)
Theodore “Ted” Junior Minnick, 78 years young, of Front Royal, Virginia, peacefully passed on May 5th, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Ted loved hunting and fishing and always brought a chuckle to everyone’s day. He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy, daughter Cheryl Smedley and husband, Wayne, son-in-law Kahle Magalis and grandchildren, Whitney, Brooke, Robin, and Lane. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Monica, Cassandra, Nicole, and Samantha, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, along with brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
We will continue to honor Ted’s wishes, and there will not be any funeral or memorial services.
We invite you to make a donation in his honor to the Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave #110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Obituaries
Deanna L. Grady (1938 – 2023)
Deanna L. Grady, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Albert Henry Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Grady was born on May 23, 1938, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Franklin “Guy” and Dovie Beatty Cameron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Crow” Grady Sr.; son, Clifford Guy Grady; brother, Melvin Cameron and two sisters, Juanita Haun, and Effie Cameron. She attended the Church of God in Winchester.
Survivors include three sons, Clarence Grady Jr. of Winchester, Carl Grady of Hannah Pamplico, South Carolina, and Christopher Grady of Alabama; daughter, Donna Livermore of Florida; brother, Maxie Cameron of Harmony Hollow, Virginia; sister, Fay Phelps of Doswell, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Grady, Eugene “Buddy Boy” Grady, Cortland Grady, Kevin Grady, Cash Funk, Ruben Ramirez, and Felipe Castro.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral arrangements.
Obituaries
Therman Cornelius Sutphin (1938 – 2023)
Therman Cornelius Sutphin, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Therman at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church at 1200 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Hollis Hillman officiating. The burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy, Manassas, Virginia 20109, following all services. The family invites all guests to visit with them one hour prior to the service.
Therman was born on July 24, 1938, in Herndon, Virginia, to the late Lonnie and Alma Sutphin. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Sutphin; his brother, Homer Lee Sutphin; and his sister, Marie Rector.
Surviving Therman are his children, Barbara Hall of Madison, Virginia, Linda Burgess of Front Royal, and Therman “Louie” Sutphin (Anthony Koch) of Stanardsville, Virginia; his brother, James Sutphin (Francis) of Front Royal; his grandchildren, Heather Burgess, Dillon Burgess, Crystal Kidwell, Maggie Sutphin, Devin Sutphin, Liam Sutphin, Colin Sutphin, Eian Sutphin, Karie McCoy, and Cassie Breeden; his great-grandchildren, Justin Warner, and Willow Arbore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Therman was a veteran and served with the United States Navy in 1955. He then owned and operated Manafax Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. He also had his own baseball team in the Manassas area and loved to go fishing in his spare time.
Pallbearers will be Therman Sutphin, Anthony Koch, Dillon Burgess, and Jon Kidwell.
An honorary pallbearer is James “Duke” Sutphin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/ or to assist the family with services c/o Maddox Funeral Home Inc.
Obituaries
Charles Arthur Houghtaling (1952 – 2023)
Charles Arthur Houghtaling, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023