Henry G. Grigsby, Jr. (1932 – 2023)

Henry G. Grigsby, Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on May 5, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elders Gary Utz and Forest Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

He was born December 26, 1932, in Delaplane, Virginia, to the late Henry G. and Louis Olinger Grigsby.

In 1957 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Partlow. They had been married for over 45 years when Betty passed away.

A family man at his core, Henry, known as “Jr” to some, was an exceptionally loving and kind husband, father, brother, and friend. He was known to be a true Good Samaritan and actively contributed and participated in his community and church congregations.

A Virginian to his core, Henry was often characterized by many as a humble man of quick wit, devoted to his faith. He had a love for the great outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Michael H. Grigsby, and wife, Amy of Newburyport, MA, and their son Zachary Grigsby and Zachary’s daughters, Sawyer and Carsyn Grigsby; his daughter, Deborah J. Grigsby of Worton, MD and her son Benjamin Grigsby; his brother, Nimrod Grigsby; nephews, Cull and Rod Grigsby; sister, Katherine L. Mellott; nephew, Shane Mellott; niece, April Mellott; sister-in-law, Eleanor Grigsby; and niece, Tammy Fisher.

In addition to his parents and wife, Henry is also predeceased by his sister, Dorothy M. Grigsby; his brother, Thomas H. Grigsby; sister-in-law, Bernice Grigsby; and brother-in-law, Starlis Mellott.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thumb Run Primitive Baptist c/o Carrell Olinger, 347 Cleveland Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186, or to Happy Creek Primitive Baptist, 202 Church Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.